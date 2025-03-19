Major Trial Completed with Multinational Retailer

Major Trial Completed with Multinational Retailer

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Major Trial Completed with Multinational Retailer

Download the PDF here.

rocketbootsroc:auasx:rocartificial intelligence investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
ROC:AU
RocketBoots
Sign up to get your FREE

RocketBoots Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
RocketBoots

RocketBoots


Keep reading...Show less

Superpowers for in-person service businesses using AI

RocketBoots (ASX:ROC)

RocketBoots: Superpowers for In-person Service Businesses Using AI


Keep reading...Show less
CoreWeave and OpenAI logos.

Tech 5: CoreWeave Inks US$11.9 Billion OpenAI Deal, Intel Gets New CEO

This week brought a rollercoaster ride for the stock market

A dramatic Monday (March 10) selloff hit mega-cap tech stocks hard, and was followed by a correction in the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) on Tuesday (March 11). Friday (March 14) witnessed a partial recovery fueled by a week of positive economic data; however, lingering uncertainties about global conflicts and potential tariffs kept overall gains in check.

The latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey, released on Friday, reveals a 10.5 percent decrease in consumer confidence in March, reflecting a broader 27.1 percent decrease for the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Stock charts, CoreWeave logo.

Tech 5: CoreWeave Plans US$4 Billion IPO, Trump Threatens CHIPS Act

Tech stocks were active this week, impacted by a broader market correction, key announcements and funding rounds.

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) introduction of AI Mode, a powerful new search tool for complex, multi-part questions, as well as Shield’s estimated US$5.3 billion valuation after securing US$240 million in a new funding round offer a snapshot of the rapid innovation and investor interest driving the tech landscape right now.

With that, here's a look at other key events that made tech headlines this week.

Keep reading...Show less
A head in profile with symbols overlaid representing artificial intelligence.

5 Biggest AI ETFs in 2025

For investors who want to gain exposure to artificial intelligence stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular avenue, because AI ETFs allow investors exposure to the overall market rather than individual AI stocks.

AI investing has exploded in popularity in recent years, with many major tech stocks focusing on developing their AI capabilities.

However, the sector has a long history. The phrase "artificial intelligence" has been around since 1955, when it was used to describe a new computer science subdiscipline. Today we use AI to describe simulated intelligence in machines. In other words, machines with AI are capable of simulating thinking like people and mimicking their actions.

Keep reading...Show less
Bar chart.

Tech 5: Apple to Invest US$500 Billion in American Facilities, OpenAI Launches GPT-4.5

Market volatility was on full display this week, beginning with a sharp selloff on Monday (February 24) and exacerbated by a rollout of downbeat economic data, including a weak consumer sentiment report.

Those feelings were echoed in the findings of a Harris Poll conducted for Bloomberg News, which found that nearly 60 percent of US adults expect higher prices in 2025 if President Donald Trump’s policies are enacted.

Rising US jobless claims and fluctuating Personal Consumption Expenditures price index data on Thursday (February 27), coupled with Friday (February 28) numbers showing US consumer spending fell in January and a tense meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, intensified economic concerns.

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA logo.

NVIDIA Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) results have once again exceeded analysts' expectations.

Despite bearish sentiment leading up to the release of its earnings, the company delivered strong results for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, driven by the surging demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Quarterly revenue reached US$39.3 billion, a 78 percent increase year-on-year and a 12 percent rise from the previous quarter. Data center revenue soared to US$35.6 billion, up 93 percent from a year ago, highlighting the critical role of NVIDIA's chips in powering the AI revolution. Earnings per diluted share hit US$0.89, surpassing estimates of US$0.85.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

RocketBoots
Sign up to get your FREE

RocketBoots Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Trading Halt

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Related News

uranium investing

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Precious Metals Investing

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Precious Metals Investing

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Battery Metals Investing

FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

Precious Metals Investing

Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

×