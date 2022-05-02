Precious MetalsInvesting News

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 2 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) has completed an airborne magnetics survey at the Klondike Property (" Klondike "), located in southwestern Colorado, United States. A total of 213 line kilometres of surveying was completed at the property in order to help prioritize drilling targets for future campaigns. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

The recently completed survey was conducted using a drone-mounted magnetometer collecting data on 50 metre line spacings to provide a high resolution data set to assist in targeting drilling at the Northeast Fault, West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. The data from the current program is being processed and the results will be interpreted to target potential structures and alteration associated with copper mineralization.

Allied Files Technical Report

Allied Copper recently filed the National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR titled "Technical Report on the Klondike Exploration Project, San Miguel County, Colorado, USA". The report can be found at www.sedar.com or on Allied's website at www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

About the Klondike Property

The Klondike Property is located approximately 25 kilometres south of Naturita, Colorado. This property lies within the Paradox Copper Belt, which includes the producing Lisbon Valley Mining Complex. Numerous historical copper occurrences have been identified throughout the district, however, many of these have not been explored using modern exploration techniques.

A 2021 reconnaissance program consisting of mapping, stream sediment sampling and rock sampling was undertaken at the Klondike Property to help define drill targets at the West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. Rock sampling and mapping successfully expanded the footprint of both targets and identified a new target named the Northeast Fault. Sampling at the Northeast Fault returned 1.56% copper and 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver over a 4.6 metre chip sample of bleached, bitumen spotted and altered Jurassic sandstones of the Saltwash member of the Morrison Formation.

Copper mineralized sandstones at the Northeast Fault target can be traced along the fault and outboard from it into the adjacent sandstones over an area 200 metres long by 100 metres wide before becoming obscured beneath gravel cover. Further anomalous copper, including 2.1 metres of 463 ppm copper, was encountered over one kilometre to the northwest where the structure and host strata next appear from beneath the same gravel cover.

At Klondike, documented copper exploration ceased in the 1960s with subsequent exploration targeting uranium the 1970s. Previous workers reported high-grade copper mineralization highlighted by results of 6.3% copper and 23.3 g/t silver in outcrop. In addition to its high-grade potential, disseminated copper-silver mineralization has been observed which may be amenable to modern open pit mining with Solvent Extraction Electrowinning ("SXEW") processing similar to the Lisbon Valley Mining Complex. Sedimentary hosted copper deposits are an important contributor to world copper production, accounting for more than 20% of the world's copper supply annually.

The project is road accessible year-round, traveling two kilometres of gravel road from paved highway. The project is comprised of 76 mining claims on Federal mineral rights managed by the BLM, in addition to an Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease from the State of Colorado.

Figure 1. Klondike Geology and Copper Results Map
About the Strategic Alliance

Under the terms of the Alliance, either Cloudbreak Discovery PLC or Alianza Minerals Ltd can introduce projects to the Alliance. Projects accepted into the Alliance will be held 50/50 but funding of the initial acquisition and any preliminary work programs will be funded 40% by the introducing partner and 60% by the other party. Project expenditures are determined by committee, consisting of two senior management personnel from each party. Alianza is the operator of Alliance projects unless the Alliance steering committee determines, on a case-by-case basis, that Cloudbreak would be a more suitable operator. The initial term of the Alliance runs for two years and may be extended for an additional two years.

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The Company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper's management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

