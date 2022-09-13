Precious MetalsInvesting News

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") reports that it has received communication from Fresnillo Plc (" Fresnillo "), the operator of the Juanicipio Project, that all construction activities related to final tie-in to the electrical grid have been completed and all systems are ready to be energized. Prior to making the final tie-in to the electrical grid, as a precautionary measure to ensure uninterrupted service to the surrounding area, the state-owned electricity regulator, CFE (Comisión Federal de Electricidad), have requested additional testing to verify compatibility between new and updated substation equipment installed by Juanicipio and existing older CFE infrastructure. Specialized start-up protocols and operations controls may also need to be implemented during initial mill start-up to prevent local power fluctuations.

The Fresnillo project team indicates that power for final commissioning and start of operations should be available by the end of October, and that production ramp up will commence in Q4 of this year. Fresnillo further advise that stoping, underground development and material stockpiling at Juanicipio will continue uninterrupted with Fresnillo continuing to make available unused plant capacity at its Saucito and Fresnillo operations.

MAG remains in a strong financial position with $45 million in cash at June 30, 2022 and appreciable cash accumulation in Juanicipio with $38 million at June 30, 2022. The Juanicipio Project continues to deliver strong operating performance with over 1 million payable ounces of silver produced and sold in July 2022.

"Having a safe and successful commissioning is crucial and we are respectful of the prudent approach being taken by the regulators in Mexico," said George Paspalas, MAG's President and CEO. "Whilst we await the final tie-in, we are pleased with Juanicipio's continued strong operating performance and increased processing opportunities at Fresnillo's Saucito and Fresnillo facilities."

MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing a multi-phase exploration program at the Deer Trail 100% earn- in Project in Utah and has recently acquired the Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address our expectations with respect to the timing and success of plant pre-commissioning and commissioning activities, processing rates of development materials, future mineral production, and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, supply chain constraints and general costs escalation in the current inflationary environment heightened by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the MAG Silver's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399  Website: www.magsilver.com Toll Free: (866) 630-1399  Email: info@magsilver.com

Fortuna extends gold mineralization at Sunbird and identifies new regional prospects at Séguéla, Côte d´Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Drilling at Sunbird has continued to extend the high grade mineralized footprint to at least 400 meters below surface where it remains open with drill hole SGDD102 intersecting 5.1 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.5 meters demonstrating the potential upside at depth." Mr. Weedon continued, "Furthermore, results from drill hole SGRD1411 of 13.6 g/t gold over a true width of 6.3 meters highlight the definition of a second shoot to the south which also remains open at depth and along strike." Mr. Weedon concluded, "In addition to the exploration success at Sunbird, regional target generation on the Séguéla property has identified several new high grade prospects, including Kestrel with drill hole SGRC1456 intersecting 24.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters."

SILVERCORP RELEASES FISCAL 2022 SUSTAINBILITY REPORT

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc) (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce the publishing of its annual Sustainability Report for Fiscal 2022, detailing the Company's commitment and contributions to environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") factors, practices, and management, while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Pan American Silver to Host 3rd Annual ESG Conference Call and Webcast

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("the Company") will host a call to discuss the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ).

Senior members of the Company's management team will provide an update on our progress with regards to our 2022 ESG goals, and discuss the performance, programs and initiatives for health and safety, climate change, and community relations topics. The team will respond to questions from investors and analysts following the formal presentation.

silver bars

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2022

Silver is a popular choice for metals investors, but is much more volatile than its sister metal gold.

In March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of silver dropped to US$13.78 per ounce, its lowest since 2009. However, by August 2020, the white metal’s price had almost doubled, shooting up to US$27.84. The precious metal has faced headwinds in 2022, but its potential is still strong in the minds of many experts.

It's no secret that silver is not only decorative, but in fact has many uses, from antimicrobial properties in the healthcare industry to its unmatched conductive properties for technology. Commonly used in solar panels and electric cars, the metal has a large part to play in the development of clean energy technologies.

SILVERCORP ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc) (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") commencing August 29, 2022 , to acquire up to 7,079,407  of its own common shares, representing approximately 4% the 176,985,184 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 16, 2022 . The repurchase program will expire August 28, 2023 . Silvercorp feels that the Company's shares are currently undervalued by the market, and if such undervaluation continues, the NCIB will enhance value for Silvercorp's shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares.  The NCIB is being implemented to provide enhanced flexibility should market conditions continue to result in Silvercorp's shares being undervalued relative to the value of its mining operations, together with approximately US$363 million in corporate assets comprised of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$215.8 million , plus investments in associates and other companies having a total market value of US$147.4 million , both as at June 30 , 2022.

Purchases will be made at the discretion of the directors at prevailing market prices, through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE American, and alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States , in compliance with regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB. Silvercorp may discontinue its purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired under the NCIB. The price the Company will pay for the common shares will be the market price at the time of purchase, or such other price as may be permitted by the applicable regulatory requirements.   Any private purchases that may be made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price.

The Company is not aware of any officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities that intend to sell their securities at the inception of the NCIB, but such officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities may sell their securities during the course of the NCIB, as their personal circumstances may require. If during the course of the NCIB the Company becomes aware that officers, directors or persons holding 10% or more of the securities intend to sell their securities, then the Company will not intentionally acquire such securities.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased on the TSX during any trading day may not exceed 98,277 common shares of the Company, which is 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX based on the previous six completed calendar months of 393,110 . This limit, for which there are permitted exceptions, is determined in accordance with TSX regulatory requirements and does not apply to purchases made by the Company on the alternative trading  systems in the United States .

The NCIB is a continuation of the program approved In August 2021 ,  (the "2021 NCIB"), which ran from August 27, 2021 to August 26, 2022 , to acquire up to 7,054,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4% of the 176,369,091 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 22 , 2021.   All 739,960 shares acquired under the 2021 NCIB at a weighted average price of CAD$3.25 , have been cancelled.

Ab out Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) equity investments in potential world class opportunities; 4) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 5) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

Vice President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: investor@silvercorp.ca

Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties;

the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

