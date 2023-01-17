Impact Selected To Participate In The BHP Xplor Program To Help Accelerate Exploration Needed For The Energy Transition

Precious MetalsInvesting News

MAG Silver Discovers "Carissa" Zone at Deer Trail

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports results from six completed holes (10,972 m total) in surface-based Phase 2 drilling on its Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") Project in central Utah, USA (Figure 1, Tables 1 & 2). The highlight is the discovery of the "Carissa" zone found in aggressive step-outs drilled 1 km to the southwest of the "Deer Trail Mine Corridor". Discovery Hole DT22-09 cut the longest intercept of continuous mineralisation with 273.8 m of sulfide "lacing" (Figure 2) averaging 12 gt Silver, 0.2% Copper and 0.3% Lead plus Zinc with individual sulfide bands grading from 59-266 gt Silver 0.2-5.5% Copper, 0.1-1.5% Lead, 0.1-5.2% Zinc (Table 1) .

Phase 2 drilling also included drilling within the Deer Trail Mine Corridor (Table 2). Differing characteristics suggest Carissa and the Deer Trail Mine Corridor were both fed along separate mineralization channel-ways leading from the interpreted Deer Trail Mountain Porphyry to the west. Assays are pending for two additional holes and drilling continues 1.7 km southeast of the Carissa zone on a strong geophysical anomaly at the intersection of two major structures. Follow-up drill permits for Carissa are expected soon.

Carissa Zone Discovery: DT22-09 & 10 contain, by far, the most widespread mineralization and strongest alteration drilled on the property. Both holes cut several hundred meters of progressively increasing Argentiferous (Silver-bearing) Manganese-Oxide Mineralization ("AMOM"), marble and skarn before entering distinctive zones of Silver-Copper-Zinc bearing sulfide "lacing", in turn cut by zones of pervasive mineralized skarn (Figure 2). DT22-10 was lost above target depth in a mineralized structure after cutting 115.7 m of very similar alteration and lacing mineralization (Table 1, Figure 1). The sulfide lacing and skarn zones in both Carissa holes become progressively stronger with depth and show significant increases in pathfinder elements (W, Sn, Bi, Mo), suggesting increasing proximity to the suspected porphyry-related mineralization source.

"Stepping out aggressively into the previously untouched Carissa zone led to the strongest and most extensive mineralization and alteration seen at Deer Trail. This tells us we are on the right track, and that track appears to lead towards the copper-moly porphyry we believe is the source of the system. Most importantly, this tells us that there is more to Deer Trail than meets the eye, which confirms our belief that this is a major mineralized system with much left to discover," said George Paspalas, MAG's President and CEO. "With the Juanicipio processing plant in Mexico now connected to power and ramp-up underway, these encouraging results combined with prospective indications at the Larder Project in Ontario, position us to make 2023 a meaningful year for MAG shareholders."

Key Takeaways:

  1. DT22-09 intercepted 273.8m of distinctive sulfide lacing (mineralization) averaging 12 g/t Silver, 0.2% Copper, 0.1% Lead and 0.2% Zinc, with individual sulphide bands grading 59-266 g/t Silver, 0.2-5.5% Copper, 0.1-1.5% Lead, 0.1-5.2% Zinc and Trace-1.5 g/t Gold (Table 1).
  2. The lacing zone in Hole DT22-09 is preceded by hundreds of metres of progressively zoned AMOM, marble and mineralized garnet-pyroxene-magnetite skarn.
  3. DT22-10 cut the same progression of alteration as DT22-09 over 115.6 m before being lost in sulphide lacing mineralization.
  4. High grade mineralization intercepted in holes DT22-05 through 08 within the "Deer Trail Mine Corridor" (Table 2, Figures 1 & 2) has differing compositional and geological characteristics from those observed at Carissa, indicating they were likely fed along separate mineralization pathways from those responsible for Carissa.
  5. The overall results continue to reinforce MAG's CRD exploration model and suggest multiple mineralization channel-ways extending from the inferred Deer Trail Mountain porphyry center. Multiple fluid channel-ways are a characteristic of many major CRD system.

Table 1: Phase 2 Drilling Highlights "Carissa Zone"

HOLE ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length
(m) 3 		Ag
(g/t) 		Au
(g/t) 		Cu
(%) 		Pb
(%) 		Zn
(%)
DT22-09 480.39 480.69 0.30 96 0.65 0.08 0.21 0.20
and 830.50 830.75 0.25 81 0.09 0.03 0.40 0.02
and 914.50 915.40 0.90 2 1.49 0.00 0.00 0.01
and 1262.25 1262.70 0.45 68 0.03 0.01 0.39 0.47
and 1295.47 1569.28 273.81 12 0.04 0.21 0.07 0.20
incl 1303.46 1350.83 47.37 17 0.02 0.30 0.12 0.35
incl 1372.60 1375.53 2.93 171 0.19 0.68 1.08 0.82
incl 1511.03 1569.28 58.25 22 0.10 0.44 0.11 0.26
incl 1511.03 1521.17 10.14 43 0.15 0.85 0.14 0.21
incl 1518.87 1521.17 2.30 108 0.26 2.65 0.29 0.65
incl 1542.66 1569.28 26.62 30 0.16 0.62 0.17 0.46
incl 1543.25 1545.11 1.86 93 0.16 0.07 1.46 5.24
incl 1565.30 1569.00 3.70 53 0.49 1.98 0.08 0.07
incl 1566.42 1566.62 0.20 142 0.82 5.47 0.29 0.15
DT22-10 2 833.80 834.90 1.10 32 0.07 0.01 0.23 0.20
and 1285.35 1286.25 0.90 39 0.02 0.62 0.45 0.99
and 1240.00 1355.68 115.68 11 0.01 0.20 0.12 0.32
incl 1294.90 1319.85 24.95 24 0.01 0.44 0.26 0.68
incl 1309.45 1317.55 8.10 34 0.02 0.61 0.36 1.02
incl 1314.75 1317.55 2.80 45 0.03 0.87 0.46 1.17
and 1354.55 1355.15 0.60 31 0.14 0.97 0.04 7.47
incl 1354.75 1354.95 0.20 35 0.20 1.92 0.01 14.90

1 grammes per tonne 2 hole lost within mineralization at 1355.68m 3 core length

Deer Trail Mine Corridor: Narrow high-grade mineralization was also intercepted in three holes within the "Deer Trail Mine Corridor" (Figure 1, Table 2) with intercept grades of 17-151 g/t Silver, Trace (Tr)-6.5 g/t Gold, Tr-0.9% Copper and Tr-29.5% Lead plus Zinc, all of which appear related to bleeder structures.

Table 2: Phase 2 Drilling Highlights "Deer Trail Mine Corridor"

HOLE
ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length
(m) 2 		Ag
(g/t) 		Au
(g/t) 		Cu
(%) 		Pb
(%) 		Zn
(%)
DT21-04 Lost
DT21-05 645.95 646.40 0.45 5 2.74 0.00 0.00 0.01
and 700.36 700.85 0.49 137 0.60 0.18 15.30 14.24
and 906.38 906.62 0.24 41 1.85 0.43 5.66 5.16
and 912.35 913.10 0.75 75 1.11 0.34 0.28 0.32
DT21-06 1466.38 1469.70 3.32 17 0.12 0.92 0.26 0.53
DT22-07 690.72 691.88 1.16 151 0.53 0.06 0.03 0.11
and 939.67 940.07 0.40 1 6.53 0.01 0.00 0.00
and 1082.80 1085.70 2.90 24 0.03 0.67 6.69 7.37
DT22-08 1112.37 1113.40 1.03 2 0.11 0.50 0.00 0.01

1 grammes per tonne 2 core length

Phase 2 Drilling Program

The Phase 2 drilling program was designed to follow up on 2021's limited Phase 1 drilling, which successfully proved three vital features for project viability:

  1. Adequate thickness of favorable host rocks: All holes cut between 250 and 300 meters of the Redwall Limestone, a regionally pure limestone and excellent potential host for CRD mineralization;
  1. Traceable Plumbing : All holes succeeded in cutting projections of identified mineralized "feeder" structures to depth; and
  2. Mineralization : All holes cut high-grade Silver-Gold-Copper-Lead-Zinc mineralization in the targets.

The Phase 2 drilling program built on those results and is focused on:

  1. Follow-up testing of Phase 1 mineralized intercepts;
  2. Testing newly developed targets (including Carissa); and
  3. Identifying vectors leading towards the Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum source intrusion inferred to underlie Deer Trail Mountain 3 km to the west.

Eight holes were completed in the Phase 2 drilling program with results for six reported here. Two holes, DT22-04 and 10 were lost before reaching target depth. Assays are pending for completed holes DT22-11 & 12 and a large step out hole (DT22-13) is currently in progress 1.7 km southeast of the Carissa zone testing a strong geophysical anomaly coincident with the intersection of 2 major structures. Like Phase 1, all completed Phase 2 holes have cut 210 m – 320 m of intensely marbled +/- skarned Redwall Limestone and all but the abandoned DT22-10 ended in a felsic porphyritic intrusive rock interpreted to post-date mineralization.

As with Phase 1, all core is:

  1. oriented, allowing collection of structural data down hole;
  2. photographed in natural and UV light; and
  3. systematically analysed with a pXRF and Terraspec Halo providing inexpensive detailed downhole geochemical and alteration profiles.

Deer Trail Mine Corridor Holes: DT21-04 to DT22-08

DT22-04 to 08 were designed to test:

  1. the down dip extension of well-mineralized feeder structures intercepted in Phase 1 within the mixed lithologies of the Callville Limestone (see Press Release dated September 7, 2021) projected into the Redwall Limestone; and
  2. highly prospective additional targets within the Deer Trail Mine Corridor.

Narrow (0.2 m to 3.3 m) mineralization was intercepted in these holes. DT22-05 (a redo of the lost DD22-04) was aimed at the intersection of the mineralized Wet and Monster Faults and intercepted 0.5 m grading 137 g/t Silver, 0.6 g/t Gold, and 30% Lead plus Zinc in bedding controlled manto-style mineralization. Hole DT22-06 a follow-up of DT21-02 from Phase 1, targeted the mineralized Red Fissure Fault, the principal feeder of the historic Deer Trail Manto, deeper within the Redwall Limestone. DT21-06 cut 3.3 m grading 17 g/t Silver, 0.12 g/t Gold, and 0.8% Lead plus Zinc and 0.9% Copper. DT22-07, a splay off of Hole 05, cut 2.9 m grading 24 g/t Silver, 0.03 g/t Gold, and 14.0% Lead plus Zinc . DT22-08 , a follow-up splay off of DT21-03 from Phase 1 , targeted the Wet Fault deeper within the Redwall Limestone and intersected 1.03 m grading 2 g/t Silver, 0.11 g/t Gold, and 0.01% Lead plus Zinc and 0.5% Copper.

The mineralization and alteration intercepted in these holes include manto-style sulphides, skarn and marble alteration features indicating the targeted feeder structures are nearby. These feeders appear to be offset across the Callville Limestone/Redwall Limestone contact. The high grades encountered in Phase 1 drilling, the extensive alteration in both phases and the indications of feeder proximity in Phase 2 indicates additional drilling is justified to continue seeking stronger mineralization along the feeders in these areas.

DT21-09 to DT22-10 - Carissa Zone Discovery

The discovery of the Carissa Zone, in DT22-09 & 10, 1 km to the southwest of the historic Deer Trail Mine, includes pervasive AMOM a distinctive alteration style found in CRD systems, as well as poly-directional interlaced sulfide veining, manto style massive sulfide, mineralized garnet-pyroxene skarn and mineralized magnetite-skarn. DT22-09 intersected 273.8m of continuous mineralization including sulfide lacing with individual bands grading 59-266 g/t Silver, 0.2-5.5% Copper, 0.1-1.5% Lead, 0.1-5.2% Zinc and Tr-1.5 g/t Gold and mineralized skarn including 2.3m grading 108g/t Silver, 0.26 g/t Gold, 2.7% Copper, 0.94% Lead plus Zinc. Overall, the full 273.8m averages 12 g/t Silver,0.2% Copper, 0.07% Lead and 0.2% Zinc. Follow-up hole, DT22-10 was lost in mineralization after cutting 115m of intense skarn alteration and sulfide lacing averaging 11 g/t Silver, 0.1 g/t Gold, and 0.4 % Lead plus Zinc and 0.2 % Copper, with sub-intervals of higher grade like those in DT22-09 (Table 1).

The Carissa Zone shows features not seen before at Deer Trail including the distinctive, widespread sulfide lacing and the mineralized garnet and magnetite skarns. Additionally, pervasive AMOM is developed over hundreds of meters, two orders of magnitude more than those intercepted in the Deer Trail Mine Corridor. These features suggest that Carissa lies close to a major mineralization source and its orientation and distance from the Deer Trail Mine Corridor suggests a separate mineralization corridor is present. Similar features are seen in large, well-known CRD-skarn-porphyry systems in Utah and elsewhere. Follow-up targets with better drilling geometry have been developed for Carissa and will be tested once permits are in hand.

Property Wide Exploration

Since MAG consolidated the Deer Trail properties, regional mapping, sampling, hyperspectral surveys and geophysics have been run to locate the porphyry intrusive inferred to lie at the system's center. These programs, using modern techniques and equipment, build on decades of historic exploration resulting in a comprehensive integrated district-scale geological, geochemical and geophysical dataset. Regional drill target planning and permitting is well underway for more expansive property-wide exploration.

About Deer Trail

The silver-rich Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit "CRD" project in Piute County, Utah (the "Deer Trail Project" or "Project") includes both patented and unpatented claims (approximately 7,250 Ha) in the historic Deer Trail Mine and the adjoining Alunite Ridge area. The property lies directly on the Tushar strand of the Wasatch-Tushar Fault, the major 100 km wide structural zone separating the Great Basin from the Colorado Plateau. Farther north, this same fault system hosts the Tintic and Bingham Canyon Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) -Skarn-Porphyry districts. Age dates from all three systems fall around 28-35Ma, suggesting metallogenic affinity.

MAG has consolidated the Deer Trail properties for the first time since the early 1980s, allowing us to apply an integrated district-scale exploration approach based on the continuum of mineralization styles from CRD through Skarn to Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum shown by many related systems worldwide. This model suggests that the high-grade silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper CRD sulphides of the Deer Trail mine are linked by kilometers of continuous mineralization to a Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum centre lying to the west under Deer Trail Mountain or Alunite Ridge. The system's plumbing framework was outlined through detailed core relogging and underground mapping, which were combined into a detailed 3D model of potential "bleeder" structures connected to potentially larger deposit to the southeast of the historic Deer Trail Mine. The Deer Trail Project team is led by Dr. Lex Lambeck an A.I.P.G. Certified Professional Geologist with over 15 years of relevant experience in CRD exploration.

Quality Assurance and Control: The samples (half core) are shipped directly in security-sealed bags to ALS- Laboratories preparation facilities in Elko, Nevada, USA (Certification ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples shipped also include intermittent standards and blanks. Pulp samples are subsequently shipped to ALS-Chemex Laboratories in North Vancouver, Canada for analysis. The remaining half core is placed back into the core boxes and is stored on site with the rest of the drill hole core in a secured core storage facility.

Qualified Persons: Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G. and Lyle Hansen, M.Sc., P.Geo have acted as the qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Dr. Megaw has a Ph.D. in geology and more than 37 years of relevant experience focussed on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 10227) by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist (ARG 21613). Dr. Megaw is not independent as he is Chief Exploration Officer and a Shareholder of MAG. Dr. Megaw is satisfied that the results are verified based on an inspection of the core and underground exposures, a review of the sampling procedures, the credentials of the professionals completing the work and the visual nature of the silver and base metal sulphides within a district where he is familiar with the style and continuity of mineralization. Mr. Hansen is a registered Professional Geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists BC (149624) and has more than 12 years experience in epithermal veins. Mr. Hansen is not independent as he is Geotechnical Director of MAG.

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, precious metals projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently advancing underground mine development and commissioning a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in Project in Utah and the recently acquired Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the Company's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.
Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov
LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/643f498b-dc63-45cf-93fd-99fc47d38910

Figure 2 accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b981d61f-6c5a-40f6-8000-4ba3d8446fd2 


For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications          Phone: (604) 630-1399                        Website: www.magsilver.com Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Email: info@magsilver.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MAG SilverMAG:CAMAGSilver Investing
MAG:CA,MAG

Fortuna reports 2022 full year record production of 401,878 gold equivalent ounces and issues 2023 annual guidance

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa. For the full year 2022, the Company produced 259,427 ounces of gold and 6,907,275 ounces of silver or 401,878 gold equivalent 1 ounces. All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

2022 Consolidated Production Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP REPORTS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND THE FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol:

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022 ("Q3 Fiscal 2023"). The Company expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after market close.

In Q3 Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 20.1 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 1%, 0%, and 6%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 13% in zinc compared to the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Q3 Fiscal 2022").

For the first nine months of Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 5.5 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 57.1 million pounds of lead, and 19.9 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 10%, 17%, and 9%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead, and a decrease of 12% in zinc compared to the same prior year period.

Q3 FISCAL 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • On a consolidated basis, 296,050 tonnes of ore were mined, up 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 303,442 tonnes of ore were milled, effectively the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 19.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.1 million pounds of zinc, compared to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.2 million pounds of lead and 7.6 million pounds of zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the Ying Mining District, 206,854 tonnes of ore were mined, up 3% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 213,830 tonnes of ore were milled, down 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 2.1 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 2%, 0%, and 8%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead,  and a decrease of 11% in zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the GC Mine, 89,196 tonnes of ore were mined, down 2% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 89,612 tonnes of ore were milled, essentially the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022, and up 19% over last quarter. Approximately 179 thousand ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 4%, 7% and 14%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022, but up 27%, 35% and 22% respectively, in silver, lead and zinc over last quarter.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Consolidated

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

296,050

290,981

300,104

180,505

292,072


887,135

815,775

Ore Milled (tonne)

303,442

291,643

298,176

182,670

304,772


893,261

819,665










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

207

209

210

213

205


209

208

Lead  (%)

3.3

3.1

3.1

3.2

3.1


3.2

3.2

Zinc (%)

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.5


1.3

1.6










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

94.4

94.2

94.5

94.2

93.8


94.4

93.7

Lead  (%)

94.7

93.6

94.7

95.2

94.4


94.3

94.5

Zinc (%)

81.3

78.2

78.1

75.8

80.1


79.2

80.0



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,853

1,798

1,860

1,146

1,834


5,511

5,003

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

20,059

17,983

19,088

11,962

18,978


57,130

52,469

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

6,974

5,986

6,926

4,101

8,030


19,886

22,711



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,860

1,789

1,915

1,173

1,721


5,564

5,092

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

19,273

17,268

19,125

12,279

17,155


55,666

51,284

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

7,119

5,940

6,928

4,340

7,588


19,987

22,469

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

206,854

215,927

214,038

130,612

200,946


636,819

550,786

Ore Milled (tonne)

213,830

216,262

212,055

131,731

214,982


642,147

552,562










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

262

257

267

271

258


262

272

Lead  (%)

4.0

3.7

3.9

3.9

3.7


3.9

3.9

Zinc (%)

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8


0.7

0.8










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

95.7

95.5

95.7

95.2

95.1


95.7

95.1

Lead  (%)

95.4

94.1

95.4

96.1

95.2


95.0

95.5

Zinc (%)

66.4

62.5

58.1

57.4

64.0


62.3

60.3



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,674

1,657

1,696

1,062

1,647


5,027

4,447

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

17,647

16,201

16,718

10,542

16,392


50,566

44,341

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

2,082

1,976

1,928

1,317

2,347


5,986

5,450



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,675

1,649

1,759

1,058

1,561


5,083

4,561

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

16,969

15,587

16,760

10,278

15,003


49,316

43,614

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

2,143

1,882

2,035

1,524

1,947


6,060

5,085

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

GC Mine

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

89,196

75,054

86,066

49,893

91,126


250,316

264,989

Ore Milled (tonne)

89,612

75,381

86,121

50,939

89,790


251,114

267,103










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

75

72

71

62

78


73

77

Lead  (%)

1.4

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.5


1.3

1.5

Zinc (%)

2.8

2.7

2.9

2.8

3.2


2.8

3.3










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

83.0

81.0

83.4

82.4

83.5


82.5

84.0

Lead  (%)

90.3

88.5

89.8

88.7

89.0


89.6

89.3

Zinc (%)

90.1

89.6

90.4

89.8

89.8


90.1

89.6



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

179

141

164

84

187


484

556

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

2,412

1,782

2,370

1,420

2,586


6,564

8,128

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

4,892

4,010

4,998

2,784

5,683


13,900

17,261



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

185

140

156

115

160


481

531

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

2,304

1,681

2,365

2,001

2,152


6,350

7,670

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

4,976

4,058

4,893

2,816

5,641


13,927

17,384

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-operational-results-and-the-financial-results-release-date-for-the-third-quarter-of-fiscal-2023-301721204.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c3994.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Support the Proposed Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that, in respect of the upcoming special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of Pan American (" Shareholders "), Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (" ISS ") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC (" Glass Lewis ") have recommended that Shareholders vote in favour of the Share Issuance Resolution (as defined below) in connection with Pan American's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (" Yamana ") following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle "), by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the Canada Business Corporations Act .  ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent proxy advisory firms which make voting recommendations to their subscribers, including institutional investors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

First Concentrate Produced At Abra

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that first concentrate was produced at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) yesterday, 12 January 2023, as part of the plant commissioning process.

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Provides 2023 Guidance; Production expected at 5.7 - 6.3 Million oz Silver and 36,000 - 40,000 oz Gold for 8.6 - 9.5 Million oz Silver Equivalent ¹

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its consolidated production and cost guidance and its capital and exploration budgets for 2023. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

2023 Production and Cost Guidance Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Surpasses Upper Range of Production Guidance by Delivering 9.0 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in 2022

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") is pleased to report full year 2022 production of 5,963,445 silver ounces (oz) and 37,548 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 9.0 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 1,830,835 silver oz and 10,370 gold oz, for silver equivalent production of 2.7 million oz.

The Company's 2022 full year production exceeded the upper range of its guidance of between 7.6 million oz and 8.0 million oz AgEq (revised upwards in August) due to continuing strong performance at Guanacevi. Annual silver and gold production exceeded the upper range of guidance by 17% and 4% respectively.

"We are very pleased to have exceeded the top end of the 2022 production guidance, with full year silver equivalent production improving by 9% year over year and fourth quarter silver equivalent production up 21% over the prior year period. Fourth quarter throughput and grades at Guanaceví exceeded plan, contributing to the significant out-performance of the Guanaceví operations during 2022," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "I am extremely proud of the operations group collective desire to deliver safe production on a daily basis. The results over the past 2 years is a reflection of a dynamic team that is engaged and committed. Again, I am very proud of our team."

Q4 Highlights

  • Exceeded Production Guidance: Consolidated production remained strong as silver and gold production at each mine met or exceeded revised 2022 guidance and exceeded plan.
  • Guanaceví Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold grades continued to deliver well above plan. Additionally, throughput exceeded plan as plant modifications and refurbishment completed in 2022 increased plant capacity to enable throughput to average 1,297 tpd during Q4, 2022.
  • Bolañitos Performance Remained Steady: Increased silver production from higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by the impact of lower than expected gold production due to lower gold grades.
  • Sold Majority of Withheld Metal Inventory : Management took advantage of the rebound in silver prices during Q4, 2022 by reducing held inventory to 525,485 oz silver and 1,512 oz gold of bullion inventory and 4,766 oz silver and 195 oz gold in concentrate inventory at quarter end. Sold 2,816,881 oz silver and 11,843 oz gold during the quarter.
  • Construction Preparation Advances at the Terronera Project : Progress on predevelopment activities include onsite delivery of mobile mining equipment, procurement of major equipment purchases, and assembly of initial project infrastructure such as the temporary mine maintenance shop and a permanent camp facility. Earthworks included site clearing, road upgrades and underground mine access development, near portal #2.
  • Financial Due Diligence Continues on Financing the Terronera Project: The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
  • Published Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla Project: One of the world's largest undeveloped silver projects, Pitarrilla will form the cornerstone of the Company's growth profile, together with Terronera and Parral. The Indicated Mineral Resources totals 158.6 million tonnes containing 491.6 million oz Ag grading 96.4 gpt, 1.1 billion pounds (lbs) of lead (Pb) grading 0.31%, and 2.6 billion pounds of zinc (Zn) grading 0.74%. The inferred Mineral Resource totals 35.4 million tonnes containing 99.4 million oz Ag grading of 87.2 gpt, 281 million lbs Pb grading 0.36%, 661 million lbs Zn grading 0.85% (see News Release dated December 8, 2022 ).

Q4 2022 Mine Operations

Consolidated silver production increased 27% to 1,830,835 ounces in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, primarily driven by increased silver production at the Guanaceví mine. The high grades at El Curso have led to improved production, allowing for production targets to be exceeded. Local, third-party mill feed continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 16% of quarterly processed tonnes and contributing to higher processed grades. Guanaceví throughput was 22% higher than Q3, 2022 and 11% higher than plan as modifications to the plant increased capacity.

Consolidated gold production increased by 10% to 10,370 ounces primarily due higher gold grades mined at the Guanaceví mine. The increased gold production from Guanaceví more than offset the reduced gold produced from the Bolañitos mine.

Guanaceví Q4 2022 throughput was 10% higher than Q4 2021 with silver grades 23% higher and gold grades 19% higher resulting in increased silver and gold production of 29% and 27% respectively. The change in grades were due to accessing higher-grade areas of the mine.

Bolañitos Q4 2022 throughput was consistent with Q4 2021 with silver grades 4% higher and gold grades 6% lower. Silver production increased by 7% while gold production decreased by 1% at the Bolañitos mine. An increase in gold recoveries partially offset the reduction in gold grades. The change in grades were due to typical variations in the mineralized body.

Production Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change
224,289 213,492 5% Throughput (tonnes) 834,542 887,424 (6%)
1,830,835 1,443,564 27% Silver ounces produced 5,963,445 4,870,787 22%
10,370 9,446 10% Gold ounces produced 37,548 42,262 (11%)
1,816,813 1,432,578 27% Payable silver ounces produced 5,912,509 4,826,681 22%
10,196 9,261 10% Payable gold ounces produced 36,901 41,438 (11%)
2,660,435 2,199,244 21% Silver equivalent ounces produced 8,967,285 8,251,747 9%
2,816,882 1,413,699 99% Silver ounces sold 6,464,869 3,856,883 68%
11,843 8,715 36% Gold ounces sold 38,868 39,113 (1%)

Mine-by-mine production in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022 was:

Q4 2022 Production by Mine

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold
by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz
Guanaceví 119,305 1,297 512 1.44 85.6% 89.4% 1,680,363 4,936
Bolañitos 104,984 1,141 50 1.72 89.2% 93.6% 150,472 5,434
Consolidated 224,289 2,438 296 1.57 85.8% 91.5% 1,830,835 10,370

*gpt = grams per tonne

2022 Production by Mine

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold
by mine Processed per day Ag gpt* Au gpt* Ag % Au % Oz Oz
Guanaceví 412,303 1,130 465 1.33 86.6% 89.2% 5,340,553 15,735
Bolañitos 422,239 1,157 52 1.77 88.2% 90.8% 622,892 21,813
Consolidated 834,542 2,286 256 1.55 86.8% 90.1% 5,963,445 37,548

*gpt = grams per tonne

Qualified Person

Dale Mah, Vice President Corporate Development, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

The Company's annual 2022 financial results will be released before markets open on Thursday, March 2, 2023 and a telephone conference call will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Telephone: Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
Local or International +1-604-638-5340
Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 9734#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information:

Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding future prospects of the Company's mines and projects. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Stakes Multiple Highly Prospective Regional Lithium Projects in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Emerita Resources 2022 Year-In-Review: Successful Major Drill Campaign Expands Deposits In Advance Of Initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, Permitting Process Commenced, and Strengthening Management Team

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES METALLURGICAL AND DRILL PROGRAM RESULTS FOR CASINO

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

Related News

Resource Investing

ACDC Metals Ltd (ASX: ADC) – Admission and Quotation

Resource Investing

MPG Acquires Canadian Ree Project With Up To 9.3% Treo At Surface

Gold Investing

Bonanza Gold Results From Northern Flats And Tura Primary Lodes Beneath Bombora Discovery

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Discovers New Mineralised Trend At Sanutura Project

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resource Expansion Drilling Commenced

Manganese Investing

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Manganese in 2023

Gold Investing

Marvel Discovery Ramps Up Gold Assets in Newfoundland

×