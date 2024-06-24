Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe

Prospectus

Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.

For offers of:

(a) up to 91,108,333 New Options to Placement Participants on the basis of one New Option for every two Shares subscribed for and issued under the Placement (Placement Options Offer);

(b) up to 11,587,500 New Options to SPP Participants on the basis of one New Option for every two Shares subscribed for and issued under the SPP (SPP Options Offer); and

(c) 1,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.02 per Share to raise $20 (before expenses) (Cleansing Offer), (together, the Offers).

This Prospectus has been prepared partly for the purpose of section 708A (11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.

The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Lithium Universe Ltd Completion of Environmental and Field Studies at Becancour

Lithium Universe Ltd Completion of Environmental and Field Studies at Becancour

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to announce that two environmental field studies have been completed at the Company's proposed refinery site located at the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP), Quebec.

We are pleased to announce the completion of a survey, adhering to provincial protocols, which found no presence of the short-eared owl, a species of concern, in the Lot 22 area. The site's proximity to the CEPSA chemical plant, railway, and highway likely makes it less attractive for this species. This information is vital for our ongoing environmental assessments and planning.

A recent breeding bird survey revealed the presence of Chimney Swifts, a species at risk known to nest in human structures, likely to inhabit structures away from Lot 22. No habitat was observed for salamanders or the least bittern bird, indicating no further surveys are necessary for these species.

Wetland delineation, conducted according to provincial guidelines, aligns with desktop review information, with no unexpected findings. Wetlands are primarily located in the northern and eastern portions of the site, with smaller patches in the southwestern sector. These wetlands are likely of low ecological value, characterized by agricultural ditches and the presence of the invasive species Phragmites australis. Wetland surveys will continue through June and July.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "There was nothing unexpected from our recent environmental surveys. The Becancour Industrial Park is an existing industrial complex designed to host operations like the Company's 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery. Wetland surveys will continue through June and July. This is an important step forward as we progress our plans at the Becancour property."

*To view pictures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7HLG7JJ9



Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery 3D Layout Completed

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery 3D Layout Completed

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to provide an update on the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) engineering work associated with the Company's Becancour Lithium Refinery project.

The Becancour Lithium Refinery project is progressing extremely well, marked by significant milestones. The engineering study, managed by Hatch Ltd, is advancing well, with critical elements already completed. Essential documents, including the process flow sheets and stream tables, have been finalized. These documents are crucial for managing material and energy flow through the refinery, detailing the processing steps and the interconnections between various units within the plant.

Highlights

- DFS Engineering work producing significant progress

- 3D model and plot plan layout completed

- Plant layout strategy for efficient space utilization

- Significant milestones including flow sheets and stream tables

- Procurement strategy using "same equipment, same suppliers"

- Infrastructure development and utility connections at the site are underway

Furthermore, a preliminary 3D model and plot plan layout have been developed, providing a comprehensive visual and spatial understanding of the refinery's design. This model helps visualize the placement of equipment and infrastructure, ensuring efficient space utilization and facilitating future modifications if necessary. The design of the refinery layout has considered safety standards and best practices, effective process flow, material compatibility and adequate spacing required for plant operation.

Procurement efforts are advancing strategically, with a focus on sourcing major equipment from the same suppliers used for the Jiangsu reference plant. This approach leverages existing relationships to ensure consistency in quality and performance. Another advantage of utilizing established offshore suppliers is the mitigation of potential scheduling disruptions caused by the increased demand for construction materials and highly skilled tradespeople in North America driven by the surge in supply chain related projects. Active negotiations with selected suppliers aim to secure firm pricing, helping to control costs and mitigate financial risks.

Infrastructure development and utility connections at the site are underway, addressing essential elements such as water supply, power, and transportation links needed for the refinery's operations. Material take-offs (MTOs) are being performed to prepare a detailed Capex estimate, ensuring a comprehensive financial plan for the project's construction and operational phases.

Chairman Iggy Tan said "The Hatch team engaged for this project is dynamic, practical and experienced, fully understanding our strategy to fast-track the DFS process by leveraging the insights and proven technology from the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate reference plant. Hatch can easily apply their knowledge on this project as the original designer and builder of the reference project as well as any other lithium plants in their impressive portfolio of projects. We are delighted with the progress of the engineering work".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WKGJX81L



Lithium Universe Ltd Procurement Strategy for Becancour Lithium Project

Lithium Universe Ltd Procurement Strategy for Becancour Lithium Project

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to announce that the Company's key lithium Board members and CEO visited Hatch Ltd's (Hatch) Shanghai procurement office to establish the procurement strategy for the Becancour Lithium Project.

Lithium Universe aims to replicate the procurement success in Jiangsu at the Becancour Lithium Refinery in Quebec. Jiangsu had 60-70% of its plant supplied by top-quality Chinese suppliers, with the remainder coming from worldwide suppliers. By implementing rigorous quality control measures at the supplier's manufacturing site, Galaxy was able to achieve top-quality equipment that aligned with international engineering standards.

Local fabricators have been servicing the Chinese lithium refinery industry for the last 15 years and key suppliers utilised for the Jiangsu project have become the backbone of the rapid expansion across the country. These same key suppliers utilised by the Galaxy team are well-known, reliable, and provide a known quality product. It is critical for Lithium Universe to reduce the number of unknowns when planning the construction of the Becancour Refinery and partner with vendors who have a proven track record of delivery of specific plant and equipment.

For Lithium Universe to be competitive and to build cost-effective lithium refineries, LU7 will be using the "same equipment, same supplier" procurement strategy. Firstly, utilising proven equipment designs, there will be reduced engineering work required for the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Secondly, with the "same supplier" strategy, LU7 can tap into the original supplier's design and construction experience, minimising the cost and time associated with repeated detailed engineering.

Another key advantage is that the preferred suppliers will be able to provide LU7 with accurate quotations, as opposed to budget numbers. Alternative suppliers closer to Canada will be used if the original suppliers are no longer in business. Key Board members and the CEO reinforced this procurement strategy, design, and logistics with the Hatch procurement office in Shanghai last month. In addition, LU7 met with the key equipment providers in Shanghai to finalise the design for Becancour. In this instance, the kiln will be fabricated in China and shipped to Canada for installation. Using proven equipment from proven suppliers, this process aims to fast-track the DFS process.

Another advantage of utilizing established offshore suppliers is the mitigation of potential scheduling disruptions caused by the increased demand for construction materials and highly skilled tradespeople. This surge in demand is anticipated due to the numerous battery supply chain projects scheduled for construction over the next four years in Canada.

Lithium Universe is dedicated to bridging the lithium conversion gap in North America while supporting both provincial and federal governments in restoring the battery supply chain in Canada. The company's objective is to collaborate with local Canadian suppliers, providing training and facilitating knowledge transfer while utilising the Becancour Refinery as a blueprint for replication elsewhere in North America.

Chairman Iggy Tan said "A key aspect of our approach is to utilize equipment and top quality suppliers that we have used before. By sticking with what works, we aim to expedite the engineering process and ensure seamless coordination among all parties involved.

Building on the successes of past projects, such as Jiangsu where 60-70% of our suppliers were Chinese, we are confident in our ability to manage quality while optimizing efficiency. By fostering strong partnerships and implementing rigorous quality control measures, we are well-equipped to deliver a quicker, cheaper, and more reliable project. One of the most significant advantages of our approach is the reduction in lead times, allowing us to execute tasks with greater speed and precision".



Lithium Universe Ltd CEO Alex Hanly to Present in Investor Webinar

Lithium Universe Ltd CEO Alex Hanly to Present in Investor Webinar

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) is pleased to invite shareholders and potential investors to attend an investor webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024, 5:00pm AEST/ 3:00pm AWST.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Hanly will participate in a moderated Q&A of which questions can be submitted through the company's InvestorHub.

Please register for free via the link below and view live via zoom:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5KJEEX8Q

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



Lithium Universe

Analyst Firm Targets Share Price Upside for Lithium Universe as Refinery Plans Ramp Up

Description:

Australian investment research firm East Coast Research is estimating a more than 150 percent upside in the share price of Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) over 12 months, from its current price of $0.21 per share to about $0.53 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect

Abundant Lepidolite Pegmatite Zone Identified – 1.5km x 500m

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that field work at the KT East Lithium Prospect continues to deliver strong results and expand the potential for the prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion batteries.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Keeps Soaring with 58 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 3.38 points last week to close at 570.71.

Statistics Canada released its mining statistics for 2022 this past Thursday (June 20). The data shows that metal ore mining brought in C$39.11 billion to the economy for the year, an increase of around C$636.8 million from 2021.

Leading the way were the base metals copper, nickel, lead and zinc with C$13.2 billion in combined revenue; nickel-copper ore mining headlined the section with revenue of C$7.23 billion. Its own category, iron ore mining brought in C$10.65 billion in revenue, while revenue from gold and silver totaled C$13.18 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Talga Group

SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project

Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Earn-in Agreement (“Agreement”) with world- leading lithium miner and producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (via its subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd) (“SQM”) (NYSE:SQM; SSE:SQM-B, SQM-A), over Talga’s Aero Lithium Project (“Aero”) in Sweden.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium Executive Chairman and Interim CEO Steve Kessler.

Cleantech Lithium’s ASX Listing Taps into Sustainability-focused Investors

The decision to list on the ASX is a significant strategy for Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL), according to Steve Kessler, the company’s executive chairman and interim CEO. Already listed on the AIM market in the UK, the company recognises the advantages of dual listing in Australia, a country well-versed in mining and resource investments.

“There's deeper pools of finance available in Australia for mining and resource stocks,” Kessler explained. "And there's a greater knowledge of mining amongst the retail public, particularly in lithium."

Australia’s familiarity with lithium means there is natural synergy and substantial market knowledge among investors. Kessler noted that the company's leading shareholder, Regal Funds from Sydney, underscores the value of this dual listing as a vehicle to tap into broader financial resources and an informed investor base.

Keep reading...Show less
A battery on a blue background.

Lithium Supply Chain Conference to Bring Industry Leaders to Las Vegas

Fastmarkets' first Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference was held in 2009 in Santiago, Chile, emerging amid the financial crisis and providing vital insights into the booming lithium market.

Now in its 16th year, the event has consistently attracted influential figures from the battery raw materials industry, offering excellent networking opportunities while maintaining a global perspective.

Held in cities such as Toronto, Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Montreal and Las Vegas, the conference has evolved to enhance the delegate experience, featuring visits to mines and lithium facilities, along with roundtable discussions, masterclasses, Q&As and other formats, allowing attendees to gain insights in various ways.

Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals

Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects

Lightning Minerals(L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of Bengal Mining (Bengal). Bengal holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects). The Projects are located in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais in proximity to Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project1 hosting 70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li20 and Sigma Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project2 hosting 108.9Mt @ 1.41% Li20.

Keep reading...Show less

Lithium Universe
Prospectus

Brightstar Resources Poised to Transition From Junior Gold Producer To “Serious WA Gold Producer” - Analyst

Forum Updates on Closing of Private Placement

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

×