Lord Jones®, an Award-Winning Premium Cannabis Brand, Launches with Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls in Canada

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it has launched its award-winning cannabis brand Lord Jones® in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market. The Lord Jones® brand will build on its legacy of delivering premium quality cannabis products by returning to its roots with bold THC-focused product innovations.

"The Lord Jones® brand is inspired by the possibilities of cannabis. We will leverage this brand to explore creative and unexpected ways to bring cannabis to adults and shape the future of the category," said Mike Gorenstein, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. "Lord Jones® products have been artfully crafted with scientific precision to bring superior products and exceptional flavors that deliver an unparalleled cannabis experience. We can't wait for the Lord Jones® brand to take adult consumers above and beyond what they expect."

The first Lord Jones® product to launch in Canada are Lord Jones® Hash Fusions pre-rolls. The popularity of hash products and premium pre-rolls is increasing amongst adult consumers. Hash is currently the most popular solventless infusion and is the second most popular infusion overall in the pre-roll category. 1

The Lord Jones® Hash Fusions pre-rolls go beyond delivering an elevated, true-to-plant consumption experience. These pre-rolls are crafted with an optimized ratio of premium high-potency flower and complementary solventless ice water hash, which preserves the buds' natural terpenes, fitted with a reusable ceramic tip to help cool the smoke. This new product has been extensively researched and sensory tested to deliver a smoother experience featuring bold cannabis flavors.

Lord Jones® Hash Fusions pre-rolls are available in the following formats:

  • Lord Jones ® Hash Fusions – White Tahoe OG Flower x White Tahoe OG Ice Water Hash
    • Indica | THC: 35 – 40% | 1x1g
  • Lord Jones ® Hash Fusions – Cosmic Kush Flower x Platinum GMO Ice Water Hash
    • Hybrid | THC: 35 – 40%+| 1x1g

"As we take this next step in the evolution of the Lord Jones® brand, we are thrilled to bring the brand back to its THC roots with the Hash Fusions pre-rolls," said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. "To address the increasing demand for high THC and infused products, we wanted our first entry of the Lord Jones® brand in Canada to offer a truly differentiated and premium experience. Our Hash Fusions pre-rolls are artfully crafted using an extensive, natural purification technique to create pure ice water hash, ensuring a smooth smoke and exceptional product quality and consistency in every pre-roll. We look forward to sharing our new Lord Jones® creations and elevating the Canadian adult consumer experience in the coming months."

To learn more and see the latest announcements on future product launches from the Lord Jones® brand, visit us online at lordjones.ca and on Instagram at instagram.com/thelordjones .

Lord Jones® Hash Fusions will be available in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, PEI, Saskatchewan this month and in Ontario, Newfoundland, and New Brunswick by early 2024.

1 Hifyre POS Data YTD January 2023 – May 2023

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the Lord Jones® brand; new products and product innovations; the impact that Lord Jones® and/or Cronos may have on the cannabis market; consumer reception of Lord Jones® products; the popularity of hash products and premium pre-rolls; product quality; the Canadian adult consumer experience; and availability of Lord Jones® Hash Fusions in Canadian provinces. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d58ea06b-a3cb-4bd4-8803-83e6f4432188


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 14, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Launches Campaign to Support Veterans, Partners with Disabled American Veterans

Proceeds will go to DAV to help fund veteran support initiatives nationwide

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announces the launch of a campaign to support veterans that will run throughout November.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Quarterly Activities Report: Another Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following update on progress for the three month period ended 30 September 2023 (the ‘quarter’), as well as its Appendix 4C. All financial results are in Australian dollars and unaudited (unless otherwise stated).

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Amends Lease Agreement in the State of New York

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it has executed a fifth amendment to its lease with its landlord on its cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities located in Johnstown, New York.

As part of the fifth amendment to the lease in Johnstown, the Company and its landlord have agreed to increase the tenant improvement allowance on the lease by an additional $14.0 million. The increase in tenant improvement funds will be utilized to support the completion of the construction of the indoor expansion project that was announced in September 2021. The parties have also agreed to a monthly base rental increase of $210,000 beginning November 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Unveils its New THCV Products: Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced the launch of two new THCV-infused products; Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt THCV vape and gummy. Cronos also plans to launch a THCV-infused pre-roll under the Spinach FEELZ™ brand, which will add an additional offering under its robust and growing pre-roll portfolio.

The Full Tilt THCV lineup is designed to give adult consumers an exciting new cannabis experience. The Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt product range includes:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves, us flag, congress building

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SAFER Banking Act Faces Uncertainty, Curaleaf Announces More Layoffs

The newly elected speaker for the US House of Representatives has a track record of voting against cannabis reform, throwing the future of the SAFER Banking Act into uncertainty once again.

Meanwhile, a US multi-state operator has confirmed its third round of layoffs since March of this year.

Keep reading to learn more about these developing stories and more recent cannabis industry events.

Keep reading...Show less

×