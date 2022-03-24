Life Science NewsInvesting News

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary dutyor violations of federal andor state law on behalf of Abbott Laboratories against certain of its officers and directors. Recently the Food and Drug Administration inspectors found unsanitary conditions at an Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan that makes infant formula. The finding was made five months before the Company conducted a recall of ...

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary dutyor violations of federal andor state law on behalf of Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott " or the "Company") ( NYSE : ABT ) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently the Food and Drug Administration inspectors found unsanitary conditions at an Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan that makes infant formula. The finding was made five months before the Company conducted a recall of products associated with the deaths of two babies.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Abbott holding shares before September 2019, you may have standing to hold Abbott harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AbbottLaboratories

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com



News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott Laboratories
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

abt stock

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre is First and Only CGM System to Gain Expanded Reimbursement in Japan to Include All People with Diabetes Who Use Insulin

  • First and only continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system with expanded coverage in Japan will enable more people with diabetes to manage their condition without routine fingersticks 1 associated with traditional blood glucose monitoring
  • Without expanded coverage, CGM reimbursements are limited to segment of people with diabetes who require insulin multiple times a day

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the expansion of reimbursement coverage for its FreeStyle® Libre system to include all people with diabetes who use insulin at least once a day.

The expanded coverage will enable more people with diabetes to access the glucose data needed to manage their condition without the routine fingersticks1 associated with traditional blood glucose monitoring.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health Partners Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operations Officer--Rosemary Elliston

Bloom Health Partners Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operations Officer--Rosemary Elliston

Clinical, technology and operations leadership veteran with a proven track record brings experience to Bloom's Operational Health and Health-Tech strategy

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosemary Elliston as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Revenue Guidance

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading Pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

2021 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

New Data on Cost Impact of Treating Opioid-Induced Constipation with FDA-Approved Medications, Including Salix's RELISTOR® Subcutaneous Injection , in The Emergency Department Is Published in Advances In Therapy

Research Reveals Reduction in Hospitalization Rates, Length of Stay and Health Care Costs When Treating OIC with FDA-Approved Prescription Medications

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) "Bausch Health" and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Advances in Therapy has published new health economic and outcome research revealing that patients who received prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for opioid-induced constipation (OIC-Rx), including RELISTOR® subcutaneous injection (SC) (methylnaltrexone bromide), in the emergency department (ED) were less likely to be hospitalized, and when hospitalized, had a shorter length of stay than patients who did not receive an OIC-Rx in the ED. These findings highlight the potential for RELISTOR SC to provide relief for patients with OIC. In this study, the data showed OIC prescription medications "may reduce the need for lengthy and costly hospital stays and lead to important improvements in quality of patient care and outcomes."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic survey finds pandemic creating far-reaching and negative impacts on those with chronic back or leg pain

Medtronic and Harris Poll survey finds 4 in 5 report chronic back or leg pain is worse or unimproved since the COVID-19 pandemic began

A new survey commissioned by Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and conducted by public opinion research firm The Harris Poll, finds nearly half (44%) of current chronic back and leg pain sufferers have experienced care delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite 87% reporting that their pain has not improved or even worsened since the pandemic began in March 2020 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gary Gemignani Will Join Solta Medical Corporation As Chief Financial Officer

- Solta Medical Corporation ("Solta"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), announced that Gary Gemignani will join as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 28, 2022 .

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

An accomplished health care executive with more than 35 years of financial and corporate strategy experience, Mr. Gemignani has served in multiple CFO roles at various life sciences and pharmaceutical companies for nearly 20 years. Earlier in his career, he served in numerous global finance functions, including financial controller roles in the United States and the Asia Pacific region for Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prudential Financial and Wyeth, which followed a lengthy tenure at Arthur Andersen.

"Gary has a well-established track record in the life sciences industry, and his expertise in both finance and operations makes him a welcome addition to our Solta leadership team," said Scott A. Hirsch , chief executive officer, Solta. "I have known Gary for several years, and I am confident his global financial experience is the right match for us as we embark upon this new chapter for Solta and launch our IPO, subject to market conditions, approvals and other factors."

"It's an exciting time to join Solta, which has a strong reputation as an innovative leader in medical aesthetics, and I look forward to working with Scott and the leadership team during this pivotal time for the company," said Mr. Gemignani.

About Gary Gemignani

Gary Gemignani most recently served as executive vice president (EVP) and CFO of Acacia Pharma Group plc where he led the Finance and Corporate Strategy functions. Prior to that, he served as EVP and CFO of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. from 2017 to 2019 and as chief executive officer and CFO of Biodel Inc. from 2014 to 2016. He also previously served as a consultant for TNI Biotechnology from 2012 to 2014; as EVF and CFO of Champions Oncology Inc. from 2011 to 2013; as EVP, CFO and chief operating officer of Coronado Biosciences from 2010 to 2011; and as EVP and CFO for Gentium S.P.A. from 2006 to 2010. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gemignani served in various roles of increasing importance in the finance organizations at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prudential Financial and Wyeth. He began his career in 1986 at Arthur Andersen & Company. Mr. Gemignani currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Algorithm Sciences and Bluejay Diagnostics. He earned a B.S. in Accounting from St. Peter's College .

On Feb. 8, 2022 , Bausch Health announced that Solta publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of Solta's common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Solta has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SLTA."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Solta

Solta is a leading global aesthetic medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and sale of innovative technologies that provide aesthetic and therapeutic benefits. With one of the longest track records in the aesthetic medical device industry, Solta's category-leading brands – Thermage®, Clear + Brilliant®, Fraxel® and VASER® – are well-respected and well-known to consumers of skin and body aesthetic treatments. Solta is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with a corporate office in Bridgewater, New Jersey . For more information, visit www.solta.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Bausch Health is delivering on its commitments as it builds an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about a potential IPO or transaction involving Solta, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the timing of completion of the IPO and the pricing of the common shares to be issued pursuant to the IPO. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties identified in the prospectus relating to the IPO; risks relating to the transaction not being timely completed, if completed at all, including due to unfavorable market or other conditions or factors; risks related to the receipt of (or failure to receive) the regulatory approvals required in connection with the transaction and the timing of receipt of such approvals; the possibility that the other approvals for or conditions to the transaction are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; changes in the anticipated timing for closing the transaction; business disruption during the pendency of or following the transaction; diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ability to retain Solta management team members; risks related to the reaction of customers and other parties to such transaction; the impact of such transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; and other events that could adversely impact the completion of the transaction, including industry or economic conditions outside of Bausch Health's or Solta's control. In particular, neither Bausch Health nor Solta can offer any assurance that any IPO will occur at all, or that any such transaction or transactions will occur on the timelines, in the manner or on the terms anticipated by Bausch Health or Solta.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Bausch Health nor Solta undertakes any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)




https://www.solta.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gary-gemignani-will-join-solta-medical-corporation-as-chief-financial-officer-301508214.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

