Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Unveils First 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Believed to be breakthrough marking first domestically sourced and refined antimony metal in decades, validating a 100% American made mine-to-metal supply chain that advance U.S. national objectives ahead of Australia and United States Meetings in Washington DC this week

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LYRF), announced the company has achieved a significant milestone with the production of a 100% American made antimony ingot, indicating the return of U.S. domestic antimony metal production in decades. Additional information: https:announcements.asx.com.auasxpdf20251020pdf06qrb935vmr84j.pdf

The milestone represents proof-of-concept for a fully American mine-to-metal supply chain. The ore was sourced at the Company's Mojave Desert Antimony Mine in California, and refined entirely within the U.S. by Hazen Research Inc., a well-respected metallurgical and process development U.S.-based laboratory.

"This breakthrough directly supports U.S. government and Presidential Executive Orders aimed at re-establishing domestic production of critical minerals vital to defense, clean energy, and strategic manufacturing supply chains," said Kerrie Matthews, CEO of Locksley. "Where mine-to-metal has been the focal point of numerous other companies in the critical minerals space, Locksley has shown that this is not only possible but is already underway."

She noted that now that Locksley has proof-of- concept, the company is going to focus its efforts on scaling this achievement into a sustainable, commercial supply chain to support America's industrial and defense sectors.

Locksley is collaborating closely with its strategic partners, and Washington DC based advisors, GreenMet, to advance permitting and funding initiatives to support the next stage of the company's commercialization efforts.

Drew Horn, CEO of GreenMet said, "Locksley's achievement is not only a technical success, but also a national milestone. The ability to produce an American sourced and American refined antimony ingot is precisely the kind of outcome that U.S. policymakers and industry leaders have been seeking to re-establish domestic supply chains for critical minerals."

Locksley Resources is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com, 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-unveils-first-100-american-made-antimony-ingot-302588457.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley ResourcesLKY:AUASX:LKYPrecious Metals Investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony IngotDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Resources Limited Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce a significant Company milestone with the production of a 100% American made antimony ingot, marking the return of the first U.S domestic antimony metal production in... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Rice University DES Processing Technology Update

Locksley Resources Limited Rice University DES Processing Technology Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), is pleased to provide an update on the advanced research program underway at Rice University in Houston, Texas. HIGHLIGHTS - Rice University advancing identification of the Deep Eutectic... Keep Reading...
Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Appointment of Seasoned Defense and Technology Leader Reinforces Company's Position in America's Race for Critical Minerals Independence Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF), the company focused on critical minerals with their Mojave Project in California targeting rare earth... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert to its Advisory Board. Peter brings more than three decades of leadership in intelligence, defense and advanced technology... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQB: AUMF) (FRA: 2KY) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has denied regulatory approval for the C$17.0... Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

High-Resolution Lidar Survey Defines Structural Architecture and Guides Next-Phase Exploration at Tahami Center and Southeast ZonesNOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05)... Keep Reading...
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025

Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Silverco Mining Ltd.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CRDL

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Base Metals Investing

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Silverco Mining Ltd.

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain