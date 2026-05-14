OTC Markets Group Welcomes PRINCE SILVER CORP to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes PRINCE SILVER CORP to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Prince Silver CORP (CSE: PRNC,OTC:PRNCF; OTCQX: PRNCF), a silver exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Prince Silver CORP upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Prince Silver CORP begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PRNCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Derek Iwanaka, CEO and Director of Prince Silver Corp., commented,

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is another corporate milestone for Prince Silver as we continue to broaden our visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. With our Prince Silver Project in Nevada advancing through an active exploration program toward a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate, we believe this upgrade reflects the Company's progress and our commitment to building a high-quality silver exploration story in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions."

About Prince Silver CORP
Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA, featuring a near-surface, historically drilled deposit that remains open in all directions. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located 12 km northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


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