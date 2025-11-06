Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

The Conversation (0)
November 06, 2025
The market has responded positively to news that Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF, FSE: X5L) has received a letter of interest (LOI) from US-backed EXIM Bank for up to US$191 million (AU$288 million) in potential funding package to fast-track its Mojave antimony and rare earths project in California, a report from the Sydney Morning Herald said.
The company’s share price rose nearly 25 percent to 43 cents in early trade on November 3rd, following the announcement of the LOI.
EXIM’s move was viewed as a strong endorsement of Locksley’s US strategy, Kerrie Matthews, Locksley’s managing director and CEO, said in the Herald report.
