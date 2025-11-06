Locksley Resources

Locksley Share Rises as US-backed EXIM Bank Signals Support

The market has responded positively to news that Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY,OTQB:LKYRF, FSE: X5L) has received a letter of interest (LOI) from US-backed EXIM Bank for up to US$191 million (AU$288 million) in potential funding package to fast-track its Mojave antimony and rare earths project in California, a report from the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The company’s share price rose nearly 25 percent to 43 cents in early trade on November 3rd, following the announcement of the LOI.

EXIM’s move was viewed as a strong endorsement of Locksley’s US strategy, Kerrie Matthews, Locksley’s managing director and CEO, said in the Herald report.


Read the full article here.

Click here to connect with Locksley Resources for an Investor Presentation

asx stocksasx:lkysilver investingrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Accelerates Path to U.S Antimony Production

Locksley Resources Limited Accelerates Path to U.S Antimony Production

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hazen Research Inc. a leading metallurgical processing provider, to formulate an agreement for toll... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining Limited Set to Commence Trading on US Stock Exchange

Red Mountain Mining Limited Set to Commence Trading on US Stock Exchange

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with active projects in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, has announced the Company's advanced progression towards a US Stock... Keep Reading...
Locksley Receives Up to US$191 Million Potential Support from EXIM for U.S. Critical Minerals Push

Locksley Receives Up to US$191 Million Potential Support from EXIM for U.S. Critical Minerals Push

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF, OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the receipt of a Letter of Interest (LOI) from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) outlining the intent to provide up to US$191 million in potential project financing support for the Company's Mojave Project... Keep Reading...
Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Locksley to brief investors on EXIM Bank support, U.S Mine-to-Metal strategy and recent operational progress

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) (“Locksley” or the “Company”), advises that the Company will host an investor webinar to discuss the Company’s recent announcements and the next phase of its U.S expansion strategy. DATE & TIME: Wednesday, 5th November 2025 at 11:30am... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Receives up to US$191M Potential Support from EXIM Bank

Locksley Resources Limited Receives up to US$191M Potential Support from EXIM Bank

Mojave Pre-Drilling Program Overview | Critical Minerals in the US Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the receipt of a Letter of Interest ("LOI") from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM"), outlining... Keep Reading...
Printing press producing sheets of U.S. hundred-dollar bills.

Trump Admin Takes Equity Stake in US​$1.4 Billion Rare Earth Partnership

The Trump administration continues its push to rebuild domestic supply chains for critical technologies through a US$1.4 billion public-private partnership with Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies -a subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)- to expand US production of... Keep Reading...
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of detailed ground gravity, magnetic and radiometric surveys completed across its 100% owned Desert Star Projects, located in California, USA. The integrated datasets have delivered a coherent,... Keep Reading...
Drill Targets Finalised at Harts Range Heavy Rare Earth and Niobium Project, NT

Drill Targets Finalised at Harts Range Heavy Rare Earth and Niobium Project, NT

New Frontier Minerals Limited (LSE/ASX: NFM) is pleased to announce the maiden reverse circulation ("RC") drill program comprising up to 46 holes to test near surface mineralistion at the Harts Range Heavy Rare Earths Project, located 140km north-east of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory,... Keep Reading...
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Mount Ridley Climbs on Gallium Resource

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Mount Ridley Climbs on Gallium Resource

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week's top ASX stocks are focused on gold and critical minerals like rare earths, gallium and copper.In corporate news, Mineral... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Québec, To Accelerate Investment Activities In The Province

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary CoTec Québec to accelerate its investment activities in Québec, Canada. CoTec's core operating model is to establish local companies in the... Keep Reading...
80 Mile PLC

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

80 Mile PLC ('80M' or the 'Company'), the AIM, FSE, and OTC listed exploration and development company, is proud to announce a series of major commercial developments at its Ferrandina biofuels facility in southern Italy, ("Ferrandina") underscoring the strong and growing demand for sustainable... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resources

silver investing

Silver’s 2025 Rally Lifts Miners to Record Q3 Results

uranium investing

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Gold Investing

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

graphite investing

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Copper Investing

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting

uranium investing

China Achieves World’s First Thorium-to-Uranium Conversion