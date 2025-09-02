Locksley Resources Limited Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) present the Investor Presentation featuring the company's USA focused critical minerals project and processing model.

USA Focused

California based project next to producing REE Mine that, upon discovery, could increase American supply of Antimony & REE's Located within a federally prioritised critical mineral zone under USA strategic initiatives

Critical Mineral Project

Antimony & REE Project with potential to fast track with Government support Targets align with U.S. Defense Production Act (DPA), Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DoE) Funding

Downstream Processing

USA aligned critical minerals supply business, with direct links to downstream manufacturing, federal research, and national security Project design supports a vertically integrated domestic supply chain

About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.



Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pat Burke as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Burke brings proven experience and success in advancing rare earth element (REE) projects and has significant corporate governance expertise, ASX listed leadership experience and a strong track record in the resources sector.

In his role as Executive Chairman of Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI), MC ~$370m, he oversaw the transformative acquisition and advancement of the Caldeira ionic clay REE project in Brazil, one of the world's largest high grade ionic clay rare earth deposits. Mr Burke was actively involved in all aspects of the project's initial progression, including negotiations with government agencies, local partners and funders.

He is a qualified lawyer, with over 20 years legal and corporate advisory experience. Mr Burke's legal expertise is in corporate, commercial and securities law. His corporate advisory experience includes identification of acquisition targets, deal structuring and financing and project development.

He has held Board roles across numerous ASX companies, as well as AIM and NASDAQ-listed companies, including Mandrake Resources and Vulcan Energy Resources.

Locksley is entering a significant growth phase as it advances its Mine to Market Strategy. In conjunction with Mr Burke's appointment, Mr Nathan Lude will transition from Chairman to the newly created role of Head of Strategy, Capital Markets & Commercialisation. This reflects the Company's focus on advancing its U.S. minerals projects, processing pathways and downstream critical minerals and technology initiatives. In this role Mr Lude will dedicate his time to:

Downstream Technology & Commercialisation

- Coordinating Locksley's collaboration with Rice University to fast-track antimony extraction, processing and energy storage innovation

- Securing commercial licensing opportunities, pilot site identification, and deployments

- Driving the establishment and contributions of Locksley's U.S. subsidiary and Advisory Board

Strategic Partnerships & Government Engagement

- Building strategic partnerships and alliances with U.S. defense, energy, and targeted technology sectors

- Coordinating engagement through GreenMet, including submissions to U.S. federal and state government programs and funding opportunities such as the DOE, DoD, and EXIM Bank

Capital Markets & Investor Growth

- Overseeing marketing, investor relations, and public relations

- Coordinating with ASX funds and investors, while expanding the U.S. investor base via OTCQB

- Assessing growth pathways to OTCQX, NASDAQ, SPAC structures, and Frankfurt listing

Mr Lude commented:

"Locksley has rapidly advanced its growth strategy in recent months, advancing both upstream project development and new downstream opportunities. This change allows me to focus on our Mine to Market initiatives in the U.S., where our projects and partnerships can meaningfully strengthen America's critical minerals supply chain. With Pat leading the Board, drawing on his experience and success in identifying and advancing the Meteoric REE opportunity and his deep industry knowledge on critical minerals, I can dedicate my time to building the business foundations for Locksley's next phase of investor growth."

Mr Burke commented:

"Locksley's integrated approach from resource development through to downstream processing and advanced applications is well aligned with the current U.S. focus on secure, strategic critical minerals supply chains. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance the Company's portfolio and deliver value for shareholders."



Appendix 4E - 30 June 2025

Appendix 4E - 30 June 2025

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4E - 30 June 2025

Red valve handles on industrial metal pipes.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Invictus Energy Shares Supercharge on Investment

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

Companies focused on a wide mix of resources make up this week’s list of top performers, including energy, gold, copper and rare earth elements.

In corporate news, Legacy Minerals (ASX:LGM) announced Monday (August 25) that it received approval from the New South Wales government to recommence drilling at its gold-copper Battery prospect at the Mount Carrington project.

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T2 2025

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T2 2025

Brossard (Québec), le 29 août 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une rare compagnie cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène ultrapur vert en Amérique du Nord, annonce aujourd'hui ses résultats financiers et opérationnels pour les périodes de trois et six mois se terminant le 30 juin 2025.

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Brossard, Quebec, August 29, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution today announces its financial and operational results for the three and six-month periods ending June 30, 2025.

2025 Annual Report & Appendix 4E

2025 Annual Report & Appendix 4E

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced 2025 Annual Report & Appendix 4E

BPH Energy Limited Annual Financial Report

BPH Energy Limited Annual Financial Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) uses funds raised to provide financial support to, and make direct investments in, a number of direct investees, associates, and related companies including Advent Energy Limited, Cortical Dynamics Limited, MEC Resources Limited, and Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation. BPH's capital raising activities during the year are set out page 10 of the Directors' Report.

About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



×