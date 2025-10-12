Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), an exploration and development company focused on rare earths and antimony critical minerals, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Highlights -... Keep Reading...
Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRYF) announced that recent structural mapping has significantly expanded the scale of its target mineralized corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. A new parallel structural target was also identified in this mapping, enhancing the potential for a larger mineralized system across multiple zones. Locksley believes this... Keep Reading...
400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike LengthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Locksley Resources Limited 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces a major advancement at its Mojave Project in California. Recent structural mapping has dramatically expanded the target mineralised corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect and identified a parallel structural target, enhancing the potential for a larger mineralised... Keep Reading...
Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Locksley Resources, (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced that the company's advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect at the company's project in the Mojave Desert is producing concentrate grades believed to be significantly higher than comparable American projects (as reported in publicly... Keep Reading...
Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE WorkstreamsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
