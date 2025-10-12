The Conversation (0)
October 12, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
2h
Locksley Resources Limited Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), an exploration and development company focused on rare earths and antimony critical minerals, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Highlights -... Keep Reading...
10 October
Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length
Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRYF) announced that recent structural mapping has significantly expanded the scale of its target mineralized corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. A new parallel structural target was also identified in this mapping, enhancing the potential for a larger mineralized system across multiple zones. Locksley believes this... Keep Reading...
09 October
400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike LengthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Locksley Resources Limited 400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces a major advancement at its Mojave Project in California. Recent structural mapping has dramatically expanded the target mineralised corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect and identified a parallel structural target, enhancing the potential for a larger mineralised... Keep Reading...
08 October
Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California
Locksley Resources, (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced that the company's advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect at the company's project in the Mojave Desert is producing concentrate grades believed to be significantly higher than comparable American projects (as reported in publicly... Keep Reading...
36m
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization TestsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 October
China Heightens Rare Earths Export Controls, Includes Tech and Defense Sectors
China has sharply expanded its export controls on rare earth elements and related technologies, tightening its grip on a strategically vital sector just weeks before a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.The Ministry of Commerce... Keep Reading...
08 October
UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.
Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), a private company currently completing an S-4 merger to go... Keep Reading...
06 October
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner
The Trump administration is exploring a potential equity stake in Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML), a US-listed company developing Greenland’s massive Tanbreez rare earths deposit, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.This isn't the White House's first foray in the critical minerals... Keep Reading...
02 October
Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE WorkstreamsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 September
Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test
Field testing to commence mid-October aimed at confirming the highly productive flow rates being achieved in laboratory ISR studies
Cobra (LSE: COBR), a mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has received Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation ("EPEPR") approval from the Government of South Australia's Department for Energy and Mining ("DEM") for the Company's exploration programme... Keep Reading...
