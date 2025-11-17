Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formalized a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources in the Mountain Pass region, California.

The research program will be led by Professor Greeshma Gadikota, Director of the Lenfest Center for Sustainable Energy at Columbia University and a leading researcher in electrochemical and CO assisted mineral processing technologies.

The collaboration will work to develop an integrated technology platform for the advanced characterization, recovery and separation of REEs and transition metals from carbonatite, monazite, and silicate ores within the Clark Mountain District, the geological district that hosts both the El Campo Prospect and the adjacent Mountain Pass Mine. More information is available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03023756-6A1297315&v=undefined.

"This collaboration with Columbia University expands our U.S. research partnerships into rare earths, complementing our DeepSolv™ DES work with Rice University on antimony," said Kerrie Matthews, chief executive officer of Locksley. "Together, these programs significantly strengthen the technical foundation of our U.S. Mine-to-Market strategy and broaden our exposure to emerging American developed processing technologies.

"The Columbia and Rice University programs together underpin Locksley's advanced processing strategy in the U.S. Rice University's work on green hydrometallurgical extraction of antimony and advanced energy storage materials directly complements Columbia's electrochemical recovery of rare earths, creating a unified, dual-pathway platform for American-controlled critical mineral processing," explained Matthews.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com, 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-enters-into-sponsored-research-agreement-with-columbia-university-to-develop-advanced-sustainable-processing-technologies-for-rare-earth-elements-ree-and-critical-metal-recovery-302616514.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Locksley ResourcesLKY:AUASX:LKYCritical Metals Investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Columbia Partnership Accelerates US REE Processing Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Columbia Partnership Accelerates US REE Processing Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced it has formalised a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Appointment of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton to Board

Locksley Resources Limited Appointment of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton to Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Mr Ian Stockton as Non-Executive Technical Director with effect from immediately following the AGM on 28 November 2025. Mr Stockton is a highly credentialed... Keep Reading...
Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Fast-track execution positions Locksley among leaders in restoring America's antimony supply chain and processing capabilities. Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) provided an update on the company's progress and immediate plans as they aggressively move forward their... Keep Reading...
Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Critical Mineral Company Locksley Resources Limited Advances Towards U.S. Antimony ProductionInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including mining and defense stocks, reports on the rollercoaster ride for Antimony and related stocks as... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Toward U.S. Antimony Production

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Toward U.S. Antimony Production

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced advancements with its U.S. Mine-to-Market strategy. The Company has delivered numerous key technical milestones including a LiDAR underground survey, metallurgical processing updates,... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Confirms Ultra High-Grade Tungsten Zone at Borralha with 18.0 m @ 0.85 % WO3 including 4.0 m @ 3.72 % WO3

Allied Critical Metals Confirms Ultra High-Grade Tungsten Zone at Borralha with 18.0 m @ 0.85 % WO3 including 4.0 m @ 3.72 % WO3

Bo_RC_25 validates and expands the ultra high-grade zone first identified in Bo_RC_14 (Released Sept. 4), reinforcing Borralha's status as one of Europe's most significant tungsten discoveries amid increasing global prices.Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
Optimisation Update

Optimisation Update

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Optimisation UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited LiDAR Survey at Antimony Mine Advances U.S. Production Plans

Locksley Resources Limited LiDAR Survey at Antimony Mine Advances U.S. Production Plans

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced completion of a high-resolution underground Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") survey at the Desert Antimony Mine ("DAM") Prospect, located within the Mojave Project, in San... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Substantial assays strengthen the shallow central-south shoots and demonstrate robust continuity along the northwestern dip of the Santa Helena Breccia, supporting a significantly expanded resource footprint and a strong economic outlook for the upcoming MRE and PEA.Allied Critical Metals Inc.... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Accelerates Path to U.S Antimony Production

Locksley Resources Limited Accelerates Path to U.S Antimony Production

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hazen Research Inc. a leading metallurgical processing provider, to formulate an agreement for toll... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining Limited Set to Commence Trading on US Stock Exchange

Red Mountain Mining Limited Set to Commence Trading on US Stock Exchange

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with active projects in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, has announced the Company's advanced progression towards a US Stock... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Welcomes Referral of Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor to Major Projects Office