Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRYF) announced that recent structural mapping has significantly expanded the scale of its target mineralized corridor at the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. A new parallel structural target was also identified in this mapping, enhancing the potential for a larger mineralized system across multiple zones. Locksley believes this expanded target enhances Mojave's position as a strategic U.S. critical minerals hub, aligned with accelerating domestic supply-chain initiatives. The structural geology mapping was completed late in the third calendar quarter of 2025. Additional details can be found here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-03006166-6A1289419&v=undefined .

"This second structural mapping program at our Mojave Project has markedly advanced our geological understanding of the project and confirmed the substantial exploration potential of this critical district," said Kerrie Matthews , Locksley Resources CEO. "The sixfold expansion of the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) target horizon has fundamentally changed the scale of the opportunity, demonstrating the potential for a much larger mineralized system than originally contemplated. These outstanding results strongly validate our rapid exploration and development strategy."

In addition to the expansion of Locksley's antimony target, the mapping also identified several other key opportunities:

  • Regional mapping identified lamprophyre dykes, highlighting potential for additional critical mineral occurrences including carbonatites.
  • Mojave emerging as a district-scale critical minerals hub, strategically aligned with accelerating U.S. onshoring policies.
  • High grade silver assays up to 216 g/t Ag returned from Hendricks Prospect, alongside anomalous Zn, Pb and Cu, including a broader polymetallic system.

The company said that a third phase structural mapping program is expected to commence next month to continue building geological understanding of the project as well as identify new targets.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-announces-major-advancement-at-mojave-as-structural-mapping-expands-scale-of-antimony-target-with-a-400-increase-in-target-strike-length-302580390.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

