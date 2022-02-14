Lobe Sciences Ltd. announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 11, 2022, it sold 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. which were originally issued to the Acquiror on February 3, 2022 as partial consideration for the sale to the Issuer of certain assets of the Acquiror.As a result of the disposition of Common Shares described ...

