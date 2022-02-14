Pharmaceutical Investing News

Lobe Sciences Ltd. announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 11, 2022, it sold 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. which were originally issued to the Acquiror on February 3, 2022 as partial consideration for the sale to the Issuer of certain assets of the Acquiror.As a result of the disposition of Common Shares described ...

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (the "Acquiror") announces, pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canadian securities legislation, that on February 11, 2022, it sold 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of Ionic Brands Corp. (the "Issuer" and the common shares of the Issuer referred to as the "Common Shares"), which were originally issued to the Acquiror on February 3, 2022 as partial consideration for the sale to the Issuer of certain assets of the Acquiror.

As a result of the disposition of Common Shares described herein, the Acquiror owns and has control and direction over 49,914,893 Common Shares, which represents approximately 19% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities containing additional information in respect of the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear under the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained upon request at the contact details below.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com

Tel: (949) 505-5623

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment;, that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB: LOBEF) is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic medicines. The Company focuses on clinical development of devices and medicines to treat neurological disorders and brain trauma. The Company’s mission is to identify and develop transformative new methods, medicines and devices to improve brain health and provide new pathways for treating brain injuries and neurological disorders. The Company undertakes the development of innovative medicines and devices to treat mental health disorders and improve well-being while building a growing a portfolio of intellectual property to protect our technologies. The Company is working to develop psychedelic compounds as therapeutics.

Psychedelics (serotonergic hallucinogens) are powerful psychoactive substances that alter perception and mood and affect numerous cognitive processes. They are generally considered physiologically safe and do not lead to dependence or addiction. NAC is a dietary supplement derived from the amino acid L-cysteine. Taking NAC increases the level of glutathione, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory molecule, in cells. Glutathione’s function is to protect cellular compounds such as DNA and prevent damage to them from reactive oxygen species and inflammatory cytokines. It is also used as an antidote for acetaminophen overdose.

Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences to Present At H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Investment Conference

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference taking place January 10-14, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Announces Publication of PCT Patent Application for Its Combination Therapy for mTBI and PTSD

Lobe Sciences Announces Publication of PCT Patent Application for Its Combination Therapy for mTBI and PTSD

"Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder"

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its patent-pending therapeutic regimen that has been designed for treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Announces That Its Shares Will Trade on the OTCQB Market in the United States

Lobe Sciences Announces That Its Shares Will Trade on the OTCQB Market in the United States

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTCM") for its shares to trade on the OTCQB®. Lobe Sciences' common stock will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "LOBEF" at the opening of the market on December 13, 2021.

Philip Young, CEO & Director, commented, "The admission of our shares on a higher tier of the OTC Marketplace, the OTCQB, is an important step in our development as a publicly traded psychedelic company. The listing is a great achievement for Lobe Sciences as we look to increase investor awareness, broaden our investor base, and continue providing transparency to those seeking investment in our emerging industry."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Sponsors the International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness

Lobe Sciences Sponsors the International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness

The largest and most important Psychedelic Medicine Conference in the Southern Hemisphere

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that it is a Major Supporter of the upcoming International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness taking place November 17-20, 2021.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Announces Common Stock to Trade Under the Symbol "LOBEF" in US Markets

Lobe Sciences Announces Common Stock to Trade Under the Symbol "LOBEF" in US Markets

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that its common stock ticker will change from "GTSIF" to "LOBEF" and will commence trading under the symbol "LOBEF" in US markets at the opening of the market on November 15, 2021 and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "LOBE" on the CSE.

Philip Young, CEO, commented, "The ticker change now reflects the name of the company along with our commitment to investigating and developing treatments using alternative and nontraditional medicines to better brain health."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Avicanna Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Tetra Bio-Pharma

Avicanna Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Tetra Bio-Pharma

Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with Tetra Bio-Pharma ("Tetra") to assess entering into a strategic partnership comprising of three strategic pillars, including:

  • The registration and commercialization of Tetra's various prescription products (REDUVO™ AdVersa, QIXLEEF™ and CAUMZ™) across Avicanna's channels in Latin/South America.
  • Supply of Avicanna's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for Tetra's pharmaceutical pipeline. The phyto-cannabinoid APIs would be sourced from Avicanna's low cost and sustainable operations in Colombia.
  • Co-development and support for Avicanna's pharmaceutical pipeline for Health Canada and FDA level clinical development and registration.

Aras Azadian, CEO commented, "We look forward to collaborating with the Tetra team who in many ways been pioneers of cannabinoid- pharmaceutical products. As the global industry continues to mature and shift its focus towards evidence-based medicines, the two companies are well positioned to work in synergy across several projects and leverage their leadership positions into fruitful commercial results."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

executives reviewing financial reports

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Aurora Reports C$75.1 Million Quarterly Loss

A range of cannabis companies have released financial reports over the past week.

Meanwhile, an ailing Canadian producer confirmed it will eliminate 180 positions to save C$15 million per year.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cresco Labs Announces Social Justice Documentary to Premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival & South by Southwest

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the Clio Award-winning documentary short film, "The Sentence of Michael Thompson" , will have its world premiere on March 9 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival ("SBIFF") and screen March 13 through 17 at the South by Southwest ("SXSW") film festival. "The Sentence of Michael Thompson" is the first documentary short film on the topic of social justice, criminal justice reform and cannabis decriminalization, and the first social justice-focused documentary produced by a cannabis brand (Cresco), to debut at both acclaimed global and U.S. film festivals held in Santa Barbara, Calif. and Austin, Texas, respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005147/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

  • Global Cannabis Net Revenue of $60.6 Million

  • Adjusted EBITDA Improved by 22% to a loss of $9.0 Million versus Q1 2022

  • Company Reaffirms Goal of Adjusted EBITDA Profitability by H1/2023

  • Transformation Plan Ahead of Schedule; Company Now Expects to Realize Upper End of $60 to $80 Million Range in Total Cost Savings by H1/2023; ~$60 Million Annualized Savings Implemented to Date

  • Company Remains #1 Canadian LP in Global Medical Cannabis; International Cannabis Revenue Increased 24% from Q1 2022

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora" ) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Key Milestones in Preparation for Commercial Launch of Manna as a Branded Consumer Product and Innovative Ingredient Offering for Food Manufacturers

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Key Milestones in Preparation for Commercial Launch of Manna as a Branded Consumer Product and Innovative Ingredient Offering for Food Manufacturers

Lays groundwork for initial production facilities in Saskatchewan, Canada

Conducts market research further validating broad market potential

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Leaf Trade Announces National Partnership with Curaleaf

Leaf Trade, Inc. ("Leaf Trade" or the "Company") a wholesale cannabis marketplace that services cannabis sellers, brands, distributors and retailers in 25 markets, today announced a national partnership with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis. Leaf Trade currently works with Curaleaf in 11 states and through the national partnership will now begin to support the company across its 19 US Wholesale Markets, with New York scheduled to launch this month.

Leaf Trade logo

"In 2018, we partnered with Leaf Trade and learned quickly how much the platform has helped us streamline our wholesale operations," commented Patrick Larkin , Senior Vice President of Wholesale at Curaleaf. "We have been impressed by Leaf Pay and its impact on our business operations and we are excited to roll this out in all Curaleaf markets."

"Curaleaf has been an amazing partner and a great example of an organization that amplifies operational excellence through the use of technology — we've successfully worked together to optimize the legal cannabis supply chain, both from a process and technology perspective," commented Michael Piermont , President & CRO of Leaf Trade.

As part of its platform Leaf Trade allows companies to showcase all products in a custom, online storefront that enables dispensary operators to order and pay for their wholesale across all their retail locations. This user-friendly online storefront also serves as a centralized ordering hub on the buying side as well eliminating the hassle of placing orders from multiple entry points for their retail locations. Additional benefits include:

  • Automated inventory imports and syncs ensure every retailer is shopping up-to-date inventory counts.
  • Each product listing is up to date, user-friendly, and complete with important information, including lab testing results, making it easy for dispensaries to place orders and obtain the materials they need.
  • Buyers can pay sellers through Leaf Trade as well, using their proprietary payment automation tool, Leaf Pay .
  • In-platform advertising opportunities to engage buyers as well as advanced sales data reporting, which serves as a single, reliable source of data for developing accurate forecasts on both the buyer and seller side.

For additional information on Leaf Trade and its products please visit https://leaf.trade.

About Leaf Trade
Leaf Trade has been at the forefront of the Cannabis FinTech vertical as it grew to first dominate wholesale transactions in the company's home state of Illinois , to now being the wholesale marketplace of choice in the fastest growing and most dynamic US cannabis markets. With over $2B in annualized net GMV, Leaf Trade is among the largest national players in its category, and is definitively the largest and most competitively positioned player in the 25 legal cannabis markets in which the company operates.

Leaf Trade is powering the players who are driving cannabis growth at an industry expansion rate of over 25% per year. Market revenues for the overall US cannabis market are expected to exceed $60 billion by 2025. Leaf Trade and Leaf Pay are already adopted as essential tools for the current and future success of some of the world's largest cannabis companies, including: Curaleaf Holdings (OTCMKTS: CURLF) , Verano, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI), Columbia Care Inc., Ascend Wellness Holdings (AAWH), TILT Holdings (TLLTF), Pharmacann Inc. Jushi Holdings Inc. and Vireo Health International, Inc.

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 117 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Media Contact:
Leaf Trade
Katie Byrd , Head of Marketing
Marketing@leaftrade.com

Leaf Trade Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/leaf_trade
Leaf Trade Website: www.leaftrade.com
Leaf Trade Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leaf-trade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaf-trade-announces-national-partnership-with-curaleaf-301479427.html

SOURCE Leaf Trade

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

