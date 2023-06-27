Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

First-in-Man trial for Lobe's proprietary stabilized psilocin analogue

All subjects dosed with no significant adverse events to date

lobe sciences ltd. (OTCQB: LOBEF) (CSE: LOBE) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases today announced the initiation of a Phase 1, pharmacokinetic clinical study of L-130, a proprietary stabilized psilocin analogue drug candidate in healthy volunteers. The first-in-man, open-label study, conducted in Jordan under the authority of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, will help determine the dose range of L-130 for a planned Phase 2 trial targeting the treatment of chronic cluster headaches (CCH), the most predominant headache disorder within the group of trigeminal autonomic cephalgias (TACs).

"Following the development of our proprietary molecular portfolio targeting the serotonin receptor, we are excited to begin the first of many planned clinical studies to investigate the potential of these psilocin based drug candidates to treat rare diseases and disorders," stated Philip Young, Chairman and CEO of Lobe Sciences. "Patients who suffer from CCH have no clear pharmaceutical intervention and often resort to off-label treatments and polypharmacy in an attempt to find relief from this debilitating disorder. We believe L-130, with its potent activity on the serotonin receptor may offer a unique solution to CCH patients" added Mr. Young.

The Phase 1 study, conducted in compliance with the GCP and GLP regulatory requirements of the Declaration of Helsinki and the US FDA Guidelines for Bioavailability & Bioequivalence Studies, is an open label clinical trial in 10 normal and healthy individuals designed to determine the safety and pharmacokinetic parameters of L-130 after a single oral dose. All subjects will be evaluated for impacts on cognition and anxiolytic effects on day 1, 7 and 28. To date, all subjects have been dosed with no significant adverse events. Full completion of the study is expected in Q3 2023 and results will be used to determine L-130 dose levels for a planned Phase 2a study in chronic cluster headaches.

About Chronic Cluster Headaches

Often said to be the most painful of all headaches, cluster headaches are a primary headache disorder and the most common of the group of headache disorders called trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias. The term cluster headache comes from the fact that these attacks occur in groups, or "clusters." During a cluster cycle, brief, excruciatingly severe headache attacks recur between 1-8 times per day. Cluster cycles can last for weeks or months and are usually separated by remission periods, or periods of headache freedom, which usually last months or years. People who experience chronic cluster headache have no remission periods, or the remissions last less than a month at a time.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is additionally engaged in drug research and development using non-hallucinatory doses of stabilized psilocin based compounds to address unmet medical needs in orphan neurological therapeutic applications.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Investor and Media
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Appoints Baxter Phillips III, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

Lobe Sciences Appoints Baxter Phillips III, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

Phillips also named President of Altemia & Co., a Lobe Sciences Company

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases today announced the appointment of Baxter Phillips III, MBA, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. The position was created to provide additional executive leadership as Lobe Sciences continues its strategic transition to a diversified, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company preparing to launch its first commercial product, Altemia™, a medical food designed for patients with sickle cell anemia. Mr. Phillips will also serve as President, Altemia and Company, LLC, a Lobe Sciences wholly owned subsidiary focused on treatments and support for patients with sickle cell anemia. Phillips will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Philip J. Young. In October of 2022, Mr. Phillips was appointed to Lobe Sciences' Board of Directors, where he will also continue to serve the Company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement With Pentec Health for US Launch of Altemia

Lobe Sciences Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement With Pentec Health for US Launch of Altemia

Distribution Agreement Grants Pentec Exclusive Distribution Rights for Altemia Lobe's Novel Sickle Cell Anemia Medical Food

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat orphan diseases today announced it has entered into a commercial distribution agreement for the supply and distribution of Altemia™ with Pentec Health, Inc. ("Pentec Health"), a nationwide provider of clinical nutrition and specialty care services addressing complex needs for patients. Altemia™ is Lobe's proprietary formulation of emulsified docosahexaenoic acid ethyl ester ("DHA") concentration designed for patients with sickle cell disease ("SCD").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Provides Update on Vitamind

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today provides an update on its acquisition of the Vitamind Brand and intellectual property ("Vitamind") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated April 30, 2021 (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 2,916,668[1] common shares to acquire Vitamind. The Agreement specified performance milestones that the company must achieve in order for it to release the 2,916,668 consideration shares. Those milestones and the dates that the milestones were satisfied and the escrow restrictions were removed are summarized in the table below:

MilestoneNumber of Consideration Shares   Performance Milestone  Consideration Shares ReleasedRelease Date
1729,167Closing of purchase.YesMay 3, 2021
2729,167Developing no less than two SKUs addressing brain health.YesApril 30, 2021
3729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; (ii) operates a natural health product supply network; and (iii) holds or has the ability to procure a natural product number from the Governmental Authority.YesMay 13, 2021
4729,167Entering into a letter of intent with an entity which (i) is introduced to the Company by the Vendor; and (ii) operates a natural health product distribution network.NoN/A

 

The Company met the first and second milestones on closing of the Agreement.

The Company met the third milestone on May 13, 2021 when the Company entered into an exclusive two-year White Label Supply Agreement ("Supply Agreement") with GCO Packaging and Manufacturing Inc expiring on May 13, 2023. There is a two-year renewal option which the Company does not expect to exercise. The Supply Agreement provides for the coordination of: (i) natural product number application with Health Canada; (ii) GS1 UPC registry; (iii) UPC agency design work; (iv) label design; (v) French translation of Product details; (vi) GS1 registry and publishing; (vii) digital label sample printing; and (v) custom tool and print set-up (the "Services"). The Company, at its sole discretion and expense, shall design and brand packaging, provided that GCO will provide the Services in respect of the packaging.

The fourth milestone has not been met and the shares remain in escrow. Management has focused the Company resources on the development of its intellectual property related to L-130 and L-131 and the recently announced Altemia acquisition. The Company does not expect that the final milestone will be met.

About lobe sciences ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

For further information please contact:

lobe sciences ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release (including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness) are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company's drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Drug development involves long lead times, is very expensive and involves many variables of uncertainty. Anticipated timelines regarding drug development are based on reasonable assumptions informed by current knowledge and information available to the Company. Every patient treated on future studies can change those assumptions either positively (to indicate a faster timeline to new drug applications and other approvals) or negatively (to indicate a slower timeline to new drug applications and other approvals). This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated or possible drug development timelines. Such statements are informed by, among other things, regulatory guidelines for developing a drug with safety studies, proof of concept studies, and pivotal studies for new drug application submission and approval, and assumes the success of implementation and results of such studies on timelines indicated as possible by such guidelines, other industry examples, and the Company's development efforts to date. In addition to the risk factors set out above and those detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, other factors not currently viewed as material could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although Lobe has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

  • Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs
  • The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023
  • Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments, Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Altemia™ & Company, LLC ("Seller") which includes all assets, know-how, intellectual property and commercial inventory of the Seller (the "Transaction") to manage patients suffering from Sickle Cell Disease ("SCD"). The Seller has no current or long-term liabilities.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, "Starting in the second half of 2023 we will launch our first commercial product, a medical food called Altemia™ for the management of SCD. This product has been well studied in human clinical trials. It is a proprietary, patent pending formulation based on decades of research and will add commercial revenue this year and beyond. By targeting the 55 major SCD clinics in the United States we will be able to efficiently provide support and education for clinicians and other health care providers charged with treating this vulnerable population. As we prepare for launch and commercialization, I will be able to call upon my previous successes launching and selling Orphan Drugs in specialty markets. Altemia™ will be positioned as a cost-effective medical food option for patients and payers seeking alternatives to drug products with significant side effects. We will be announcing further information related to our commercial plans shortly. In addition to Altemia™ we have acquired a clinical stage asset, SAN100 which is being developed as a prescription drug alternative for the treatment of SCD uniquely in children. This indication may qualify for the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

Lobe Sciences to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference April 5, 2023

 lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Chairman, will present at the SEQUIRE CANNABIS & PSYCHEDELICS CONFERENCE, April 5th at 10:00AM EDT.

Registration for the event is accessible via the following link Sign up free.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Close of Enrollment of its Registration Directed Study of SLS-002 for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder

- There is currently no FDA approved treatment for ASIB in MDD.

- Top-line data from this study is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald and HC Wainwright investor conferences

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Brain Week virtual conference: presentation on June 20 at 3:00pm ET
  • HC Wainwright 4th Annual Virtual Neuropsychiatry virtual conference: presentation on demand available on June 26 at 7:00am ET

A live audio webcast of the HC Wainwright presentation will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a pioneer in psilocybin wellness retreats, is excited to announce its feature this Sunday on a groundbreaking CNN documentary episode of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

The episode, entitled 'Magic Mushrooms: Can They Change Your Mind?' takes an unprecedented step in mainstream media coverage of psychedelic therapies: CNN Correspondent David Culver undergoes psilocybin therapy on camera, providing viewers with a firsthand perspective on the transformative journey. This is a follow-up on Mr. Culver's CNN story featuring Silo Wellness last November.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways' key patents upheld by the US Patent and Trademark Office

  • PTAB rejects two requests for rehearing of the USPTO's decision denying institution of post-grant review (PGR) of U.S. patent numbers 10,947,257 (‘257 Patent) and 10,954,259 (‘259 Patent).

  • In June 2022, the PTAB denied institution of the PGRs finding the challenger failed to establish that any of the claims of ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent are unpatentable.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, announced today that the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) reaffirmed decisions to uphold ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent, key patents covering COMP360 crystalline psilocybin polymorph A, the polymorph being used in the Company's phase 3 clinical trials. The decision can be found on the USPTO website at: https:developer.uspto.govptab-web#searchdocuments?proceedingNumber=PGR2022-00018.

Kabir Nath, COMPASS Pathways Chief Executive Officer, stated, "COMPASS is pleased with the PTAB's decision to uphold two important US patents covering the Company's crystalline psilocybin polymorph A. Patents are a key element of our overall commercial protection of COMP360, which is central to our work in developing innovative treatments for therapeutic areas of significant unmet medical need, including our lead program in treatment-resistant depression."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mike Arnold, founder and CEO of Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness CEO Sees Market Traction for Psychedelic Healing

If recent social media and news trends are any indication, psychedelics-based healing may increasingly be getting into mainstream consciousness, according to Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO,OTCQB:SILFF) CEO and Founder Mike Arnold.

“If you just look at the conversations out in public or on social media, and compare that to news articles about this particular space, about psychedelic healing, you'll see an exponential increase since 2018. And you have more and more people being exposed, which means more and more people are feeling something they haven't felt for a really long time, or maybe ever,” Arnold said.

Silo Wellness offers luxury psychedelic retreats in Jamaica. These retreats are supervised by healthcare practitioners — including a doctorate of nursing and a pharmacologist — who are involved in the process from the beginning of a participant’s journey, Arnold explained.

COMPASS Pathways' Co-Founder Ekaterina Malievskaia to Step Down as Chief Innovation Officer

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, today announced that Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia will step down from her executive role effective June 16, 2023. She will remain a member of the COMPASS Pathways Board of Directors, while her executive responsibilities will be carried forward by the existing executive team.

Together with George Goldsmith and Lars Wilde, Katya co-founded COMPASS Pathways in 2017, determined to bring much needed innovation to the field of mental health care. She helped oversee the growth of COMPASS and provided critical executive leadership to the company both before and after its initial public offering in 2020. During her tenure, she oversaw the development and execution of the groundbreaking phase 2b trial of COMP360 psilocybin for patients with treatment-resistant depression, started and helped build critical functions such as R&D, Digital Health, AI and Machine Learning, and Clinical Care Innovation. She also developed the company's psychological support model and built its network of trained therapists.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

