Trip to Treatment: Lobe Sciences CEO Touts Targeted Low Dosing for Better Patient Outcomes
Low dosing that targets the right receptor could yield better treatment results and build the foundation for a global psychedelics pharmaceutical market, CEO Philip J. Young said.
Trip to Treatment: Lobe Sciences CEO Touts Targeted Low-dosing for Better Patient Outcomesyoutu.be
Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB:LOBEF) is taking a different approach to psychedelic treatment by using low-dose, sub-psychedelic stimulation targeting the right receptor to achieve better outcomes for patients.
“Our whole philosophy is that we don't believe you have to go on a psychedelic trip to get the benefit of the therapeutic interventions,” said Lobe Sciences CEO Philip J. Young. “The business model where patients are confined to a clinic for eight to 12 hours and undergo a psychedelic trip, to me is not the best way to create a global pharmaceutical market.”
Lobe Sciences is a life science company focused on the research and development of psychedelic medicines to treat neurological disorders and traumas. The company has made some progress developing psilocybin-based treatment for anxiety disorders, and is also targeting treatment for a pediatric orphan disease indication.
“The kids really need some therapeutic intervention and some help," Young explained.
"We're in a position now where we control our drug supply. We have clinical development plans, and we'll actually be dosing our first patient in clinical trials this month,” he said.
Young said his company is set to submit an investigational new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for its orphan disease drug for a pediatric indication. It will also be commencing its first human study using its proprietary compounds.
Lobe Sciences recently expanded its patent portfolio by filing international patents for methods and devices that treat mild traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Watch the full interview with Lobe Sciences CEO Philip J. Young above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB:LOBEF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lobe Sciences in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lobe Sciences is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lobe Sciences and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
