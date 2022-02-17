Strong Quarter with Full Year 2021 Results at the Top of Guidance -- -- 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Almost Three-Times 2021 at the High End of Range -- -- Announces New 20, 000 MT Lithium Carbonate Expansion in Argentina -- Livent Corporation today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue was $122.9 million up 19% from the third quarter of 2021 and 50% higher compared to the prior year. Reported ...

LTHM