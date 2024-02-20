Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") is pleased to announce that as part of its strategy to address the Lithium conversion capacity gap in the North American market, the company has successfully executed an option agreement (Option Agreement) to acquire a commercial property strategically located within the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP). The site is Lot 22 of the Parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour, Bécancour, Québec, Canada, with an area estimated to be 276,423 square metres (the Site).

Highlights

  • Strategy for closing the North American lithium processing gap
  • Secured prime industrial property in the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP)
  • Strategic location, hydroelectricity, gas, road, rail, and spodumene import facilities
  • The site has the capability for three 16,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate refineries
  • Located within 1km of General Motors/POSCO Cathode factory and Ford/EcoPro BM Cathode factory and 140km from Northvolt’s EV battery facility at Saint-Basile-le-Grand
  • Integral component of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) Strategy
  • Favourable terms including no option fee until July 2024 and option term of 3 years
  • Acquisition is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals
  • Land acquisition depends on Li Refinery project finance
  • No funds are required to be raised for land acquisition
Video summary of the Company’s proposed Bécancour Lithium Refinery location: https://investorhub.lithiumuniverse.com/link/XyMO4r

Video Summary Bécancour Lithium Refinery location

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap

The East Coast of North America is set to witness a substantial surge in battery manufacturing, with over 20 major battery manufacturers planning to deploy an estimated 900GW of battery capacity by 2028. By 2030, Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are poised to dominate electric vehicle (EV) battery production in the United States, joined by key players such as Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee. These states aim to collectively manufacture between 97 and 136 gigawatt hours of EV batteries annually. To meet the escalating demand for EVs, North America's EV battery manufacturing capacity will skyrocket from 55 gigawatt-hours in 2021 to nearly 1,000 gigawatt-hours by 2030, requiring an investment exceeding $40 billion. This strategic expansion is expected to support the production of 10 to 13 million all-electric vehicles annually by 2030, positioning the U.S. as a formidable global EV competitor. Additionally, Canada's recent focus on investing in battery plants, backed by collaborations with Volkswagen, Stellantis, LG Energy Solution, and Northvolt, aims to safeguard its auto sector, potentially creating 250,000 jobs and contributing $48 billion annually to the economy by 2030.

The industry encounters a significant challenge in establishing a reliable supply chain, especially due to limited access to lithium converters in North America. The region seeks to decrease dependence on China and Chinese companies, aligning with both commercial and national security goals. Presently, Chinese companies dominate the global market for lithium converters and refining capacity. Similarly, Canada, acknowledging the significance of energy security, has intensified efforts to reduce Chinese involvement in the sector as part of a "decoupling" or "de-risking" strategy, mirroring the actions taken by the United States. The issue lies in the scarcity of independent lithium converters planned for construction in North America, potentially stemming from a lack of expertise or a series of recent failures and delayed startups in the sector. A significant gap in lithium conversion and processing looms in North America. Assuming the planned battery manufacturing capacity of 900 GW by 2028, using a ratio of 850g lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) per KWh, the Company estimates that 800,000t of LCE per annum will be required to satisfy demand in North America. The Lithium Universe strategy is to bridge this gap by leveraging a proven track record in constructing such converters, with the Lithium Dream team being crucial to the success of this strategy.

Figure 1: The Bécancour facility is proximal to approximately 25 new battery manufacturing and cathode facilities proposed to be in operation by the end of 2027 on the eastern seaboard of North America.

Option Agreement

The execution of the Option Agreement follows from the Company’s announcement that Hatch Ltd (Hatch) has been appointed to undertake an engineering study for the design of a multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery, which will form part of the Company Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy. The BWIP is the preferred site for the Company's 16,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate Refinery, validated through a comprehensive location option study conducted by Hatch. Investissement Québec has played an integral role in supporting the Company in its objective to secure this strategic location for the Company’s QLPH strategy.

The execution of the Option Agreement for the Site is another important step in the Company’s fast-tracking strategy to become a producer of lithium in Quebec, Canada. The land acquisition hinges on securing project finance for the Lithium Refinery Project. The Company isn't required to raise funds specifically for buying the land. If the project finance for the Lithium Refinery Project falls through, the Company retains the option to withdraw from the agreement.

About the Site

The Company's Site is strategically situated in Bécancour, just south of Trois-Rivières, and is optimally positioned between Montreal and Québec City. Positioned near a major highway, the site seamlessly connects to the extensive North American highway network. Additionally, the facility benefits from daily service by the Canadian National Railway (CN), enabling cross-continental transportation from east to west and north to south, linking key ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. The Port of Bécancour, operational all year-round, boasts a water depth of 10.67 meters, accommodating vessels of varying sizes. It features a pier extending 1,130 meters into the St. Lawrence River, equipped with 5 berths and a roll-on/roll-off ramp, further solidifying its strategic fit as the location for the Company’s proposed Lithium Carbonate Refinery due to its ability to easily access international spodumene supply whilst the Canadian internal spodumene supply develops.

The Site stands at the intersection of hydro-electrical distribution networks, making the BWIP a highly reliable centre for low-cost hydroelectric power in Québec. In addition, the park features a co-generation plant generating 550 MW, reinforcing its appeal to the Company. Additionally, the BWIP benefits from a robust infrastructure, including a 2400 kPa high-pressure line and an underground distribution network, ensuring a seamless supply to user companies. Moreover, the park offers access to both potable and industrial water, as well as advanced industrial waste facilities.

Furthermore, the Bécancour Facility hosts the General Motors (GM) and Korea-based POSCO Chemicals’ new CAD$500 million cathode active material (CAM) factory forecasted for first production in 2025. In addition, the CAD$1.2 billion Ford/EcoPro BM Cathode factory with a proposed production of 45,000 tonnes of CAM per year and slated to start production in 2026 also is located within the BWIP. Both CAM factories have commenced construction mid-2023 are within 1km of the Company’s proposed Lithium Refinery location. Only 140km south- west of Bécancour and more recently, Swedish battery developer and manufacturer Northvolt is set to build a wholly integrated lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery gigafactory in Québec, Canada. This facility will have an annual cell manufacturing capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Exploration Commences at the Apollo Lithium Project

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce that exploration work has commenced at the Apollo Lithium Project. Thanks to early permitting and field preparation, the Company has been able to swiftly launch its on-ground operations during the summer season without any delays, maximizing productivity.

Highlights

- Immediate commencement of exploration work at flagship Apollo Lithium Project

- Exploration crew flew into Apollo and commenced fieldwork

- Partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc - a highly reputable exploration Co

- An intensive pre-work program completed including permitting

- High-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey completed

- Litho-structural analysis completed

- Ground-based Micro-Gravity survey completed at NW of Apollo

- Soil sampling program completed in NW of Apollo

- Use of AI technology in exploration strategy

- Priority targets for future drilling campaigns identified

An exploration crew flew in recently and has commenced fieldwork and soil sampling at Apollo. Considering that the Company re-listed on 14 August 2023, this is a tremendous achievement. For this venture, the Company has partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, a highly reputable exploration company based in Quebec, Canada. Laurentia is known for its dynamic and flexible approach and has achieved great success across a variety of projects in the James Bay region. With a team of nearly 60 experienced employees, Laurentia will serve as the turnkey exploration partner for Lithium Universe in Quebec. Their responsibilities encompass all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management.

The video report can be found on YouTube via the following link:
https://youtu.be/TyimkM6vLbw

Laurentia Exploration Inc. mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project between the 17th and 21st of August. Personnel accommodation, lodging and logistics are currently being managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the Sout-East of the Apollo project (see Figure 1*). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project is undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2*) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations.

Exploration Strategy using AI Technology

The Company has initiated the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to shape its exploration strategy.

Collaborating with KorrAI Technologies Limited (KorrAI) in Canada, the Company is tapping into KorrAI's technological prowess to leverage satellite data and AI techniques, elevating the standards of field exploration methodologies. This collaboration aims to streamline fieldwork duration, optimize expenditure, and elevate exploration results by harnessing data-driven insights. KorrAI's core methodology revolves around employing Artificial Intelligence for the interpretation and analysis of satellite data and visual content. Employing sophisticated algorithms, KorrAI has generated intricate maps delineating diverse geological attributes such as outcrops, pegmatites, and vein configurations. Furthermore, by integrating spectral data, the identification of promising mineral-rich zones has been facilitated. This approach guides the efforts of LU7's field teams, channelling their focus towards locations with heightened potential.

Airborne Magnetic Survey

The company recently completed a high-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey with a specific focus on the Apollo property instead of relying on regional datasets. The survey has obtained more detailed signals from the property to better understand its structural framework and rocks that could host LCT pegmatites. LU7 completed a 14-day, 5596 line Km Hi-Resolution Airborne Magnetic (AMAG) Survey conducted at a 50m line spacing by Geo Data Solutions (GDS), a Canadian based Airborne and Helicopter Geophysicist specialist. Figure 4* shows the increased level of analytical signals of Apollo from the high-resolution survey.

The completed survey will help the Company to interpret the subsurface geology and structures in greater detail.

This will assist in building up the geological model for the project and the subsequent exploration and drilling strategy. Recent sand cover and overgrowth may prevent these relationships from being mapped at the surface.

Litho-Structural Analysis

Following the Airborne Magnetic Survey, the company utilised property scale geophysics to facilitate a comprehensive structural analysis of the area. The Company believes that the structural geophysics analysis may be indicative of potential for LCT pegmatitic dykes following distinct regional and local scale structural corridors. It appears that a major east-west trending fault corridor/shear feature is evident that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east. This corridor/shear feature could control any potential spodumene mineralisation, See Figure 5*. Winsome Resources' Adina Lithium project is 29 km to the East of Apollo. Winsome Resources' Adina project has a total strike length of lithium mineralised trend of over 3 km, with mineralisation remaining open to both the east and west of reported intercepts. Drilling at Winsome Resources' Adina has delivered some impressive results, including 1.34% Li2O over 107.6m from 2.3m to 109 .9m and as high as 1.92% Li2O over 30m.

This corridor/shear feature data along with field-based input will be integrated with KorrAI technology combined Satellite data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will generate drill-ready exploration targets for future field and drilling campaigns. In other words, our first target drilling may be along these corridor shear features.

Micro-Gravity Survey

A ground-based Micro-Gravity survey was completed by Geophysique TMC on lines 1 and 2 in the northwest part of the Apollo Lithium Project. See the "green lines" in Figure 7*. Micro-Gravity surveys can help identify variations in the density of subsurface materials. This information can reveal the presence of geological structures such as faults, folds, and buried structures that may be associated with spodumene mineral occurrences. Two hundred and sixty (260) sample points/readings were acquired from the on-the-ground MicroGravity survey. A further 1,335 planned sample points will be conducted in due course, see "yellow lines" in Figure 6*.

Soil Sampling

An initial 300 x 150m soil sampling program was conducted on the north-west part of the Apollo Lithium Project collecting a total 674 samples, See Figure 8*. Soil sampling allows the Company geologists to analyse the concentration of lithium in the soil, which can provide an indication of the underlying geology and potential lithium-bearing minerals. Lithium, if present in rocks and minerals that weather over time, releases lithium ions into the soil. The continuation of a soil sampling programme will aim to focus on those areas in close spatial proximity to Greenstone (Lac Rouget Formation), Vieux Comptoir intrusive, and major identified structures.

Further soil sampling will include Priority 1: Soil sampling (1,500 stations) at spacing of 300m x 150m covering a majority of the 'Greenstone belt' and the E-W trending magnetic low structure (see Figure 10*).

Priority 2: Soil sampling (1,100 points) at spacing of 600m x 150m covering the northern and southern parts of the 'Greenstone belt' (see Figure 10*).

Priority Targets for Future Drilling Campaign

A final interpretation was conducted to combine all available information and designate priority targets. Clusters of targets, particularly targets that follow topographic trends with a "whaleback" pattern in the digital terrain models were prioritized. Priority target points are generally ranked into high, medium, and low and are separated into classes of LCT targets. Figure 11* shows some of these targets that may be incorporated in a future drilling program.

Chairman Iggy Tan expressed his satisfaction with the swift presence of the exploration team at the Apollo site shortly after relisting. "Our Head of Geology, Justin Rivers, and CEO Alex Hanly effectively managed the establishment of partnership connections, including with companies like Laurentia, during the project's due diligence phase. The initiation of the permitting process, strategically aligned with the relisting timeline, enabled the prompt mobilization of our exploration crew. Diligent foresight and anticipation played a pivotal role in achieving this rapid on-site exploration. We look forward to reporting our progress in the coming months", he said.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ES09PT18



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the June Quarter the Company announced (ASX Announcement 29 May 2023) that it had entered into five binding sale and purchase agreements ("Acquisition Agreements") for the acquisition of lithium and rare earth projects.

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreements, upon satisfaction of various conditions precedent, the Company would acquire:

a. an 80% interest in the Apollo Lithium Project, Adina South Project, Adina West Project and Margot Lake Project (together, the Canadian Lithium Projects); and
b. an 80% interest in the Voyager Project and a 100% interest in the Lefroy Project (together, the Australian Projects), (collectively, the Proposed Acquisitions).

The Proposed Acquisitions would amount to a significant change to the nature and scale of the Company's activities and as such, the Company was required to obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2 at a general meeting and re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 11.1.3 (Re-compliance).

On completion of the Transaction (Completion), the Company will be reinstated as a diversified explorer and developer with a focus on lithium and rare earths. In line with this new direction, the Company sought shareholder approval to change its name to 'Lithium Universe Limited'.

To assist the Company to re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules, the Company planned, subject to obtaining shareholder approval, to undertake a public offer of shares under a full form prospectus (Prospectus) for the issue of up to 225,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.02 per Share to raise up to $4,500,000 (Public Offer). The Public Offer will be undertaken on a post-Consolidation basis.

*To view The full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SOX1FAS0



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Investor Webinar

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, which is to be held on Tuesday 29th August 2023, 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Hanly will provide an overview of the Company and its objective of becoming a prominent lithium project builder, by prioritizing a swift and successful development of lithium projects.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom at no cost, using the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OLR6VOL8



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Lithium Inventory and Opportunities

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to advise the details of the significant Lithium and Rare Earths opportunities within Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia.

The Company's Canadian based projects are the Apollo Lithium Project, the Adina South and Adina West Projects and the Margot Lake Project; all of which are considered highly prospective for lithium and are situated in close proximity to a number of impressive recent discoveries.

Apollo Lithium Project (80%)

The Apollo Lithium Project is approximately 29km south-east of Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s nearby Corvette Property with resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 28km west of Winsome Resource Ltd's Adina Property.

The Apollo Lithium Project consists of 466 claims covering an area of approximately 240km2 in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James Municipality (James Bay), in northwest Quebec. The Apollo tenements are larger in size than the Patriot Corvette project by 26 km2. Patriot's most successful drill result was a remarkable 156m at 2.12% Li2O at CV5. Similarly, 28 km to the east, Winsome Resources Limited announced a high-grade mineralised intersection of 107m at 1.34% Li2O from 2.3 meters (AD-22-005) at their Adina Project.

Apollo has 17 pegmatite outcrops reported on the tenement package. Given the exceptional results from these neighbouring projects in addition to a similar geological host, the Apollo Lithium Project has the potential to be equally successful.

The initial focus of the Company will be the exploration of the Apollo Lithium Project. An accelerated exploration program will commence with the systematic mapping, geochemical soil sampling and geophysical surveys of 17 pegmatite outcrops and the NE-SW trending topographic highs previously identified by the Quebec government. Concurrently, an airborne geophysical and remote survey will be conducted to concentrate field works and provide high-priority drill targets for the maiden drilling campaign.

Adina South & Adina West Lithium Project (80%)

The Adina South and Adina West Projects (together, the "Adina Projects") consist of 89 claims covering an area of approximately 45km2 in the James Bay district approximately 350km to the east of Radisson, in the northwest of Quebec. The Company's project is situated in close proximity to Winsome Resources' Adina Project, hosting the Adina and Jamar Prospects. Recently, Winsome Resources reported successful drilling results, with AD-22-005 yielding 107m at 1.34% Li2O from 2.3m at their Adina Project. Aerial satellite images have revealed similar pegmatite occurrences at the surface. The regional magnetics show that the Cancet, Corvette, Adina and Apollo Lithium projects all sit within the greenstone belt of the La Grande sub-province.

The Company intends to conduct an exploration program at the Adina South and Adina West Projects focussed on preliminary field mapping and geochemical soil sampling focussed on pegmatitic granite occurrences to assist in drill program planning.

Margot Lake Lithium Project (80%)

The Margot Lake Project consists of 32 claims covering approximately 19.8 km2, located 170 km to the north of Red Lake, within the Red Lake Mining District in north-west Ontario. Notably, the highly competitive district where the project is situated is labelled "Electric Avenue" due to recent major discoveries by Frontier Lithium Inc., now with a market capitalisation of more than A$500M. The Margot Lake Project is situated 16km southeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK Deposit which contains 9.9Mt at 2.0% Li2O and 18km away from Frontier's Spark Deposit, which contains an indicated 18.8Mt at 1.52% Li2O and an inferred resource of 29.7Mt at 1.34% Li2O. The Company's Margot Lake Project contains nine confirmed pegmatites and displays similar regional geology to major resources within the immediate area.

The Company intends to conduct an exploration program at the Margot Lake Project focussed on preliminary field mapping and geochemical soil sampling focussed on pegmatitic granite occurrences to assist in drill program planning.

Lefroy Lithium Project (100%)

The Lefroy Lithium Project is located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia that is home to some of the largest operating mines and exploration discoveries over the past 100 years. The Lefroy Lithium Project consists of approximately 42 km2 and is strategically located proximal to the Bald Hill Lithium Mine, which has a top-quality spodumene concentrate with low levels of mica and iron, as well as significant tantalum by-product production. The Bald Hill mine has a resource of 26.5Mt at 1.00% Li2O and a nameplate capacity of 1.2Mt per year. The Lefroy project is also located 60km from the Mt. Marion Lithium Mine, 71.3Mt at 1.37% Li2O, which is owned by Mineral Resources Ltd, with a market capitalisation of ~A$17B. Mt. Marion produces 900,000 tonnes of mixed-grade spodumene concentrate annually.

The Company intends on a systematic exploration program including surface mapping, geochemical soil sampling and geophysical surveys to identify drill targets.

Voyager Rare Earth Project (80%)

The Voyager Project consists of two exploration license applications, located in northern and eastern Tasmania respectively. ELA32/2022 covers an area of approximately 187km2 towards the southeast of Launceston which has become home to one the first Ionic Clay Rare Earth discovery in Tasmania. E40/2022 covers an area of approximately 198km2 approximately 30km inland from the town of Swansea on the east coast of Tasmania.

The discovery of ionic absorption clay-type (IAC) rare earth element (REE) mineralisation by ABx Group highlights the significant potential of hosting economic deposits in the region. ABx upgraded the mineral resource to 27Mt at 803ppm TREO.

The regional work done to date indicates an exciting potential for further discoveries of REE in Ionic Clays. The Voyager Project currently consists of exploration licence applications which remain subject to grant.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F99K9RDI



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Webinar Presentation

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 18th of August 2023 from 12:30pm AEST/ 10:30am AWST.

Alex Hanly - CEO will provide an overview of the Company's main objective which is to establish itself as a prominent Lithium project builder by prioritising a swift and successful development of Lithium projects.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2C93D1HV

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

White Cliff Minerals

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise that applications lodged by the Company in Q4 2023 to the Northwest Territories Mining Recorder Office over the Radium Point exploration areas have now been granted.

Keep reading...Show less
greenbushes lithium mine

Who Owns Australia's Largest Lithium Mines? (Updated 2024)

As the world’s largest lithium producer and exporter, Australia is positioned to take full advantage of growing demand.

An impressive 52 percent of the world’s lithium comes from Australia, and by 2028, the country's revenue from exporting the commodity is expected to reach a value of more than AU$22 billion. While prices for the battery metal have fallen off from recent highs, some experts believe that the green energy transition will allow lithium to maintain momentum well into the future.

Lithium is most often found in the mineral spodumene, from which it must be extracted, processed and refined. It is used in aluminium or magnesium alloys for applications such as building aircraft or trains, serving as a strengthening and lightening agent.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Present at the BMO 33rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Albemarle Corporation's Chairman and CEO Kent Masters is scheduled to present at the BMO Capital Markets 2024 Investor Conference on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-present-at-the-bmo-33rd-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-302065407.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
battery with glowing neon lightning symbol

Lithium Market 2023 Year-End Review

In recent years, many countries around the world have pledged to stop the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles in favor of new energy vehicles, setting deadlines from 2030 to 2040. This has all but guaranteed significant long-term demand for lithium-ion batteries, and 2022 saw the metal reach all-time price highs due to these fundamentals.

Mining companies rose to the challenge of meeting that demand, restarting operations, ramping up production significantly or increasing their refining capacity. Additionally, established lithium juniors and newcomers to the space aggressively explored for new discoveries, with some finding success and moving projects towards production.

However, tides changed in 2023 and lithium prices plummeted over the course of the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Ronin Resources

Hornby Lake Assays Confirm Presence of Fractionated Pegmatites

Eleven whole rock samples collected during the field work were sent to ALS Sudbury for analysis using the ME- MS61 package with four-acid digestion. This method analysed for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, and Zr).

Keep reading...Show less
Kali Metals Limited

More High-Grade Lithium at Higginsville Lithium District

Multiple Lithium Soil Anomalies and Rock Chips up to 5.05% Li2O

Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) (“Kali” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that multiple lithium soil sampling anomalies have been reported from the initial results of the regional soil geochemical surveys at the Higginsville Lithium District. In conjunction with the soil program, further rock chip sampling and mapping fieldwork was conducted, returning high grade lithium assays across two separate project areas, Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects.

Keep reading...Show less
