Linde Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its third quarter 2026 financial results by 06:00 EDT/11:00 CET on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/14:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
|
Live conference call
|
US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 833 461 5787
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 44 808 196 8935
Access code: 806577257
|
Live webcast (listen-only)
|
https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports
|
Web replay
|
Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/15:30 CET on
https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports .
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005926054/en/
Anna Davies
Director
External Communications
Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6HT, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 1483 244705, Mobile: +44 7789637174
Anna.Davies@linde.com
www.linde.com