(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, Ontario — November 18, 2026 TheNewswire — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") have completed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the Company's wholly owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec, located on the Cadillac Break and contiguous to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic Mine Property. The updated MRE, stated below, is comprised of a pit constrained, Indicated Mineral Resource of 168,700 ounces of gold grading 1.10 gt contained within 4.77 million tonnes and an additional pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 192,900 ounces of gold grading 1.22 gt Au contained within 4.91 million tonnes. There is also an out of pit (underground) Inferred Mineral Resource of 74,200 ounces of gold, grading 1.79 gt Au contained within 1.29 million tonnes. The total Mineral Resource presented by P&E, effective November 17, 2026, is 168,700 Indicated ounces of gold and 267,000 Inferred ounces of gold with the assumptions and considerations stated below. This represents an overall increase to the prior April 2025 MRE for Parbec, however, it does not trigger the requirement to file another Technical Report. As previously announced on Nov. 12, 2026, Renforth has retained P&E to commence overseeing metallurgical testwork on Parbec mineralization which is designed to support a Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2027.
"I am pleased to deliver this Mineral Resource increase, for our Parbec Gold Deposit to shareholders at this time, however, at the same time I want to emphasize that our work at Parbec is ongoing. We are awaiting results from the additional channels cut within the open pit footprint announced last week and will be working to establish the metallurgical characteristics of the Deposit. Additionally, we are permitted for a significant amount of drilling in the next two years. Today's announcement makes our Mineral Resource current, in terms of gold price and the inclusion of all our completed exploration work. We will continue to move forward from here" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.
Parbec Gold Deposit MRE Effective Nov. 17, 2026
Notes:
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Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
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The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 2019), as required by NI 43-101.
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The Inferred Mineral Resource carries a lower level of confidence than an Indicated Mineral Resource, is based on limited geological evidence and sampling sufficient only to imply but not verify grade and grade continuity, and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. Confidence in the estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources is insufficient to allow the meaningful application of technical and economic parameters, or to enable an evaluation of economic viability worthy of public disclosure. There is no certainty that any part of the Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to a higher confidence category with further exploration. It is reasonably expected the majority of Inferred Resources could be upgraded to higher resource categories with continued exploration and drilling.
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Metal price and process assumptions: US$3,500/oz Au, 0.72 CDN$/US$ FX, process recovery of 93% Au, process cost of CDN$27/t, and GA of CDN$8/t.
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No metallurgical test work has been completed on Project material.
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MRE constraining parameters: pit optimization used mining costs of CDN$3.50/t mineralized material, CDN$3.25/t waste and CDN$2.75/t overburden with 50-degree pit slopes at a 0.24 g/t Au cut-off. Out-of-pit blocks were reported above a 1.2 g/t Au cut-off at a mining cost of CDN$140/t, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining mineralized wireframes, and exhibit continuity and reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction using long-hole underground mining methods.
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A bulk density of 2.81 t/m³ was applied to all waste and mineralized blocks. Overburden was assigned a bulk density of 1.8 t/m³.
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Tonnes, grades and contained ounces are rounded to reflect estimation precision; totals may not sum exactly and contained ounces may not reconcile exactly against rounded tonnes and grades. Contained gold ounces are in situ and make no allowance for processing losses.
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The QPs are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political or other relevant factors that could materially affect the MRE.
Drilling and Drill Hole Database
The drill hole database containing 195 drill holes (50,276 m) and 81 surface channels (249 m) was utilized to develop the Mineral Resource Estimate wireframes, which were intersected by 185 drill holes comprising 48,566 m and 22 surface channels comprising 146 m. The Authors validated the Mineral Resource database by checking for inconsistencies in analytical units, duplicate entries, interval, length or distance values less than or equal to zero, blank or zero-value assay results, out-of-sequence intervals, intervals or distances greater than the reported drill hole length, inappropriate collar locations, survey and missing interval and coordinate fields. A few minor errors were identified and corrected in the database.
Resource Estimation Methodology
The Parbec Deposit mineralized wireframes boundaries were determined from lithology, structure, and grade boundary interpretation based on visual inspection of drill hole cross-sections. Eighteen (18) mineralized wireframes constructed on 25 m spaced vertical cross-sections, with on-screen digitized polylines on drill hole cross-sections in GEMS™. The mineralized wireframe outlines were influenced by the selection of mineralized material above 0.20 g/t gold that demonstrated a lithological and structural zonal continuity along strike and down dip. In some cases, mineralization <0.20 g/t gold was included for the purpose of maintaining mineralized zone continuity. The minimum constrained width for mineralized wireframe interpretation was two assay intervals. Inverse distance cubed (ID3) grade estimation was undertaken on 1 m composites and capped by wireframe between none to 23 g/t gold.
Data Verification and QA/QC Procedures
Renforth utilized internationally accredited ALS Canada, MSA Labs and Agat Laboratories for gold fire assay analyses used in the MRE database. The insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates was routinely undertaken and results monitored.
A Qualified Person from P&E, independent of the Company and an Author of the Technical Report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate, completed a personal inspection of the Property on August 26 and 29, 2026. During the inspection, the Qualified Person reviewed access to the Property, the local geology and topography, the location of channels and drill collars, and collected twelve independent verification samples, which were analyzed for gold and bulk density at Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, ON. ActLabs accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and independent of the Company and the QPs. The verification sample results reported good correlation with the corresponding original assay values in the drill hole database.
The drill hole database supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate was provided to P&E by the Company and was subjected to industry standard validation checks by P&E, including verification of collar coordinates, downhole survey data, assay intervals and lithological coding, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures and results, and reconciliation of assay values against original laboratory certificates and drill logs. The checked assay intervals represent 33% of the constrained MRE data. No errors were encountered in the constrained assay data during the data verification process. No other notable issues were encountered during the drill hole database and QA/QC validation process.
Parbec MRE Cut-off Grade Sensitivity Effective Nov. 17, 2026
QUALIFIED PERSON
Technical and exploration information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Antoine Yassa P.Geo. OGQ of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.
ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold and critical minerals resource company focused on advancing the Parbec Gold Deposit in the prolific Abitibi Region of Quebec to the point where Renforth can monetize Parbec in order to develop its Victoria nickel-focused bulk tonnage polymetallic deposit. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. Renforth's Victoria Ni/Cu/Co/Zn polymetallic deposit is also contiguous to Canadian Malartic, with a Mineral Resource declared over only 12% of the ~20 km length of the mineralized structure, forming part of a wholly owned district-scale property with several mineralized occurrences. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-Region portfolio.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the timing and receipt of assay results from the November 2026 channel sampling, the completion and announcement of the updated Parbec Mineral Resource Estimate, the scope and timing of the metallurgical testwork program, the anticipated Preliminary Economic Assessment for Parbec in 2027, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, delays in laboratory turnaround or data verification, the results of exploration activities and metallurgical testwork, changes in commodity prices, the availability of financing, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nicole Brewster
President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.
(416) 818-1393
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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