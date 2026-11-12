Renforth Completes Additional Channel Sampling On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

Renforth Completes Additional Channel Sampling On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.
 

TORONTO, Ontario — November 12, 2026 — TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that it has completed additional channel sampling within the stripped area of the open-pit shell that accompanies the April 2025 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for Renforth's wholly owned Parbec gold deposit in Malartic, Quebec, and to provide an update on other project developments.

 

November 2026 Channel Sampling 

This work was undertaken for two reasons:

1 to extend sampling further along the felsite structure exposed this summer than in previous programs, as shown on the map below, adding to the Company's geological knowledge base at Parbec.

2 – to study the small-scale quartz veins, which (as shown in the photo below) run at various angles and intersect one another. To date, these veins have been sampled only sporadically and perpendicular to strike, yielding very small samples from largely arbitrary locations. The sampled area is where the 2025/26 stripping program began in fall 2025; as a result, the exposed rock has undergone some weathering and shows minor staining. Channels CHNL-PAR-26-67 and 68 were cut along the strike of two intersecting veins, forming an "X" that crosses at the vein intersection. Because this is the first sampling of its kind at Parbec, the Company has no basis for anticipating results.

 

2026 Parbec MRE Update

The Company's internal update of the Parbec MRE is well advanced. The independent QP is completing data verification of assay certificates from prior programs, which are being delivered directly from the laboratory to the QP as a standard QA/QC step. The updated MRE will be announced on completion of this work.

 

Metallurgical Work 

Renforth has retained Grant Feasby, P.Eng., of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., a metallurgist, to oversee metallurgical testwork at Parbec, which is expected to commence in the near term. The testwork will (1) support a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Parbec anticipated in 2027, and (2) better characterize the Parbec material geochemically, including the nugget effect, and (3) identify any by-product and/or deleterious elements. 

 

Parbec Channel Sampling November 2026


Click Image To View Full Size

Channel results shown were previously reported in the Company's news releases dated July 30 and October 13, 2026. Channels shown as black traces (CHNL-PAR-26-64, 64B, 67, 68, 70, 75, 76, 77) are from the current program; assays are pending.

 

Parbec "X" Channel Sample Field Photo

The above image, taken in the field in November 2026, shows the painted sampling locations for channels CHNL-PAR-26-67 and 68. This X is located in the centre of the northernmost part of the stripped area, on the left-hand side of the map above.

   

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical and exploration information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton, P.Geo. (OGQ), an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

 

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold and critical minerals resource company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Quebec to the point where Renforth can monetize Parbec in order to develop Renforth's Victoria nickel-focused bulk tonnage polymetallic deposit. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. Renforth's Victoria Ni/Cu/Co/Zn polymetallic deposit is also contiguous to Canadian Malartic, with a resource declared over only 12% of the ~20 km length of the mineralized structure, forming part of a wholly owned district-scale property with several mineralized occurrences. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

 

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the timing and receipt of assay results from the November 2026 channel sampling, the completion and announcement of the updated Parbec mineral resource estimate, the scope and timing of the metallurgical testwork program, the anticipated Preliminary Economic Assessment for Parbec in 2027, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, delays in laboratory turnaround or data verification, the results of exploration activities and metallurgical testwork, changes in commodity prices, the availability of financing, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nicole Brewster

President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.

nicole@renforthresources.com

(416) 818-1393

CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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