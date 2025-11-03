Libra Energy Materials to Participate in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase. The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 4-5, 2025.
Koby Kushner, CEO of Libra, will be presenting on Wednesday, November 5, at 12:00 PM (Toronto Time) in the City Hall room at the Sheraton Centre. We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to join us for this presentation.
For more information and/or to register for the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase, please visit the following link: Fall Mining Showcase 2025 | Red Cloud
Shares for Debt Settlement
The Company also announces the settlement of debts owed by the Company to certain service providers with the issuance of common shares, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval ("Shares for Debt"). Pursuant to the Shares for Debt transaction and subject to CSE approval, an aggregate of 152,578 common shares of the Company will be issued at a price of $0.185 per common share for services rendered. The securities issued in this Shares for Debt settlement will have a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.
None of the securities offered in connection with the Securities for Debt transactions will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
About Libra Energy Materials Inc.
Libra (CSE: LIBR) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD$33M earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over another four lithium projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another twenty-one lithium projects, eight graphite projects, and one cobalt project in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA
Chief Executive Officer, Libra Energy Materials Inc.
e: kkushner@libraenergymaterials.com
t: 416-846-6164
