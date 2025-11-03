Libra Energy Materials to Participate in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase. The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 4-5, 2025.

Koby Kushner, CEO of Libra, will be presenting on Wednesday, November 5, at 12:00 PM (Toronto Time) in the City Hall room at the Sheraton Centre. We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to join us for this presentation.

For more information and/or to register for the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase, please visit the following link: Fall Mining Showcase 2025 | Red Cloud

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company also announces the settlement of debts owed by the Company to certain service providers with the issuance of common shares, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval ("Shares for Debt"). Pursuant to the Shares for Debt transaction and subject to CSE approval, an aggregate of 152,578 common shares of the Company will be issued at a price of $0.185 per common share for services rendered. The securities issued in this Shares for Debt settlement will have a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

None of the securities offered in connection with the Securities for Debt transactions will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD$33M earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over another four lithium projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another twenty-one lithium projects, eight graphite projects, and one cobalt project in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA
Chief Executive Officer, Libra Energy Materials Inc.
e: kkushner@libraenergymaterials.com
t: 416-846-6164

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events including, without limitation, statements relating to the assets of the Acquisition, the appointment of a new director to the Company and the expected benefits thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing general disclosure is not exhaustive nor should it be construed as such. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

