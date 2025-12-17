Libra Energy Materials Announces OTCQB Listing

Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR,OTC:PWMCF) (OTCQB: PWMCF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") at the market open on December 17, 2025 under the symbol "PWMCF".

"Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States," said Koby Kushner, CEO and Director of Libra. "Listing on the OTCQB positions Libra with increased visibility among the American investment community and improved liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders."

The Company's Shares are eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders while enhancing the liquidity of the Shares on the OTCQB.

The Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "LIBR" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "W0R0".

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR,OTC:PWMCF) (OTCQB: PWMCF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC projects in Ontario are being explored under a $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership over another three lithium projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another twenty-one lithium projects, eight graphite projects, and one cobalt project in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

About OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

For further information, please contact:

Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA
Chief Executive Officer and Director
e: kkushner@libraenergymaterials.com
t: 416-846-6164

Forward-Looking Information & Cautionary Statement

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278255

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Libra Energy MaterialsLIBR:CCCSE:LIBRLithium Investing
LIBR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lithium-ion high-voltage battery component for electric vehicle or hybrid car.

Mining the Gap: 5 Forces Shaping North America’s Lithium Supply Chain

A convergence of industry investments, government initiatives and a shifting global trade dynamic is creating an environment ripe for the development of a North American battery supply chain, with lithium playing a leading role. These trends are reshaping the region’s industrial base and opening... Keep Reading...
Truck with drill rig at sunset in a dry, grassy landscape.

Rock Bottom: Strategic Window for Ground-level Lithium Investment

When lithium prices hit bottom, savvy investors know that’s exactly where the next big discovery begins — literally. Beneath the surface of global markets and remote exploration grounds, new opportunities are forming in the wake of a sharp price reset and renewed geopolitical urgency.Recent... Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shaking hands, symbolizing agreement or partnership.

Liontown Resources Pens Lithium Offtake Agreement with China's Canmax

Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF) has executed a binding offtake agreement with Chinese conglomerate Canmax Technologies (SZSE:300390) as part of its strategy to diversify its customer base.“Listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Canmax is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) (“Livium” or the “Company”) advises that it has received A$663,000 in research and development ("R&D") tax incentive rebates from the Australian Tax Office for the 2025 financial year ("FY25"), relating to its wholly owned subsidiary VSPC Pty Limited ("VSPC"). The rebate... Keep Reading...
Two glowing green batteries on grass with small white flowers.

Why SQM Says Social Dialogue is Key to Sustainable Lithium

As scrutiny continues to intensify across the battery metals supply chain, the conversation around sustainability has moved far beyond carbon footprints. At this year’s Benchmark Week, Stefan Debruyne, director of external affairs at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) (NYSE:SQM), made that... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada

Energy Investing

Denison Announces Closing of Transaction with Skyharbour and Formation of Four Prospective Exploration Joint Ventures Proximal to Wheeler River

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Closes Major Strategic Transaction with Denison Mines to Form Four New Joint Ventures at Russell Lake with Combined Project Consideration up to $61.5 Million