Latin Resources Logo

Latest Drilling At Salinas Lithium Project Confirms Continuity And Thickening Of Pegmatites Along Strike And Down Dip

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is extremely pleased to confirm that the ongoing diamond drilling campaign at the Company’s Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil (“Salinas” or the “Project”), is continuing to intersect thick, shallow dipping spodumene rich pegmatites, with SADD003 returning a best intercept of 16.17m true thickness. (Figure1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Three diamond holes completed, with all three intersecting multiple spodumene bearing pegmatites, confirming strike and dip continuity.
  • All pegmatites are open along strike and downdip.
  • Drilling 180m along strike to the south has intersected 16.17m (true thickness) spodumene bearing pegmatites.
  • Drillinghasconfirmedthe“pinch and swell”natureofthepegmatitesatSalinas, highlighting the significant nature of this greenfields discovery.
  • Drilling of the 14-hole program is ongoing, with SADD004 currently underway testing the down dip extensions of pegmatites intersected in SADD003.

As previously reported, the Company’s initial drillhole SADD001, intersected three separate spodumene bearing pegmatites down dip from high-grade lithium outcrop samples1. Drilling of the next two holes is now complete, with SADD002 targeting approximately 100m down dip from SADD001, and SADD003 some 180m to the south along strike (Appendix 1) (Figure 2). All three holes have intersected the same three layers of pegmatites

Latin Resources Figure 1: SADD003 – spodumene bearing pegmatite 65.6-81.77m, (16.17m true thickness) intersected in diamond drilling approximately 180m along strike to the south of previously reported intersections1

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from latin Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Form Joint Venture for Legacy Lithium Project in Québec

Privately owned explorer Saga Metals has announced the execution of an option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) for its Legacy lithium project in Québec, Canada.

Announced on Wednesday (July 3), the deal outlines the terms under which RTEC can acquire up to a 75 percent interest in the asset through staged investments and exploration expenditures.

The Legacy lithium project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, is comprised of 663 claims covering 34,243 hectares and features 100 kilometers of striking paragneiss.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is ramping up exploration programs across Critical Minerals and gold targets on the three key projects acquired through the purchase of an 80% interest in Payne Gully Gold Pty Ltd (PGG)1.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium field in Chile.

Gradiant's Water-focused Vision for DLE and Tailings Management

There are many companies vying to produce the direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology of choice, but privately owned Gradiant is one of the few that is taking a water-first approach.

Speaking with the Investing News Network (INN) at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, held in Las Vegas from June 24 to 27, Anurag Bajpayee, co-founder and CEO, and Prakash Govindan, co-founder and COO, explained the company’s water-first philosophy and highlighted Gradiant’s current endeavors.

The water-focused company is the brainchild of both Bajpayee and Govindan, who founded the Boston-headquartered company while studying at MIT. Gradiant was developed to offer advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions for critical industries like mining, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by JRL of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Obeikan Group Executes Shareholder Agreement for Hydroxide Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company), is pleased to announce that Obeikan Group for Investment Company (Obeikan Group) has executed the Shareholders Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Seren Technologies Acquisition Update

IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration

Alvopetro Energy: Leading Independent Upstream and Midstream Gas Developer in Brazil

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

×