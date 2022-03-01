Shareholder webcast and conference call with Paulo Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO, Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial and Stephen Prince, President of Largo Clean Energy will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 17, 2022 Largo Inc. will release its fourth quarter and annual 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 16 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a ...

LGO:CA