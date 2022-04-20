Shareholder webcast and conference call with Paulo Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO, Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial and Stephen Prince, President of Largo Clean Energy will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022 Largo Inc. will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and ...

LGO:CA