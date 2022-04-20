Vanadium Investing News

  • Shareholder webcast and conference call with Paulo Misk, President and CEO, Ernest Cleave, CFO, Paul Vollant, VP of Commercial and Stephen Prince, President of Largo Clean Energy will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 operating and financial results on Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Details of the webcast and conference call are listed below:

Date:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Registration Link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540122&tp_key=11de69ee45

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (647) 794-4605

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 204-4368

Conference ID:

5973251

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (647) 436-0148

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 203-1112

Replay Passcode: 5973251

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Following the acquisition of vanadium redox flow battery technology in 2020, Largo is working to integrate its world-class vanadium products with its VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy and a low carbon future. Largo's VCHARGE batteries are uniquely capable of supporting reliability and grid stability as electricity systems move away from fossil-fuel generation. VCHARGE batteries are cost effective due to a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo Provides Update on Proposed Qualifying Transaction for New Physical Vanadium Holding Company, Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars, denominated by "C$".

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to provide an update on Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (" LPV ") and the proposed qualifying transaction (" Qualifying Transaction ") with Column Capital Corp. (the " CPC ") that was announced in the Company's press release dated February 3, 2022. LPV and CPC have entered into a definitive agreement (" Definitive Agreement ") dated April 14, 2022, which sets out the terms and conditions of a three-cornered amalgamation that will result in CPC acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of LPV in exchange for securities of CPC and will result in a reverse-takeover of CPC by LPV to form a combined entity (the " Resulting Issuer "), expected to be named "Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.". For full details on the Definitive Agreement, please refer to CPC's press release dated April 14, 2022. Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, it is expected that the Resulting Issuer will be a publicly listed physical vanadium holding company that will purchase and hold physical vanadium, providing investors with ownership and exposure to vanadium.

Largo Reports First Quarter 2022 Operational and Sales Results; Begins Construction on its Ilmenite Concentration Plant

Q1 2022 Highlights

  • Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,442 tonnes (5.4 million lbs 1 ) in Q1 2022, a 23% increase over the 1,986 tonnes produced in Q1 2021
  • Q1 2022 operational results largely impacted by preventative and corrective maintenance on the Company's plant facility in Maracás; V 2 O 5 production improved in March and the Company expects additional production improvements moving forward
  • Quarterly sales of 2,232 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q1 2022 vs. 2,783 tonnes in Q1 2020; Lower quarterly sales due to ongoing global logistical challenges
  • Construction of the Company's ilmenite concentration plant commenced in April as part of its titanium dioxide ("TiO 2 ") pigment project outlined in its latest filed technical report
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") remained focused on delivering the Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") contract announced on July 30, 2021; While supply chain challenges have emerged for the EGPE project, LCE has found alternative suppliers in support of an expected completion date in Q4 2022

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,442 tonnes (5.4 million lbs 1 ) and sales 2,232 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Q1 2022.

Monitor Ventures Inc.

Monitor Ventures Inc. (previously named American Vanadium Corp.) is a publicly traded venture company seeking a new business venture that has significant growth potential, dynamic drivers and an engaging story. The entrepreneurial team leading Monitor Ventures has a wide range of experience growing companies in a variety of companies, from mining to high tech to biomedical to clean tech to growth. Monitor Ventures Inc. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MVI.H".

Vanadian Energy Corp.

Vanadian Energy Corp.

Vanadian Energy Corp is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on exploring vanadium deposits in Manitoba. It is currently exploring its two Saskatchewan properties; the Clearwater Project and the Pipewrench Lake Property. In addition, it holds an interest in Huzyk Creek Vanadium Property.

Anfield Energy Inc.

Anfield Energy Inc.

Anfield Energy Inc is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company. Anfield's conventional uranium asset portfolio is underpinned by Shootaring Canyon Mill - one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in the US - located in Utah. Anfield's West Slope project in Colorado has a historical uranium and vanadium resource of 11mlbs and 53Mlbs, respectively, while Utah-based Velvet-Wood project has an NI 43-101 uranium resource of 4.6Mlbs.

Bankable Feasibility Study for the Australian Vanadium Project

Bankable Feasibility Study for the Australian Vanadium Project

Feasibility Study results reflect the Australian Vanadium Project’s value as a critical and battery mineral project and provides a strong commercial case for development.

