Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Quetzal Copper

Q:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
White Cliff Minerals

Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to announce results from drilling at the Reedy South Gold Project. Reedy’s sits within trucking distance of multiple existing operating gold plants, within this proven Goldfield in Western Australia. Reedy South has an existing shallow JORC Code inferred mineral resource estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.

  • Drilling demonstrates extensive strike and depth-extensions around the existing inferred 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.1
  • Drilling highlights include:
    • 7m @ 1.12 g/t Au from 92m along strike, due north from the existing resource from drill hole RSKC009
    • 79m @ 1g/t Au from 10m from drill hole RSKC006 (down-dip)
    • 11m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 209m, ~20mts below the existing resource outline from drill hole RSKC011
    • 5m @ 0.45 g/t Au from 14m along strike, due south from the existing resource from drill hole RSKC001

Encouragingly this drilling has confirmed continuity of mineralisation not only proximal to the existing JORC Mineral Resource but laterally along strike and at depth. These results are very encouraging, confirming continuity of the mineralised system in all directions and importantly underneath the existing higher-grade resource.

“The drill program which was designed to test depth and strike extensions to the known mineralisation at Reedy’s has surprised us in terms of the scale of the newly identified structures which appear to be increasing in size in and around the existing resource and extend laterally for several hundred metres to the north and south. Whilst the campaign was designed predominantly as an exploration program to expand our understanding of the Reedy’s shear zone and associated mineralisation, Hole 6 for example (79m @ 1g/t) is extraordinary as it demonstrates the system is growing and continuing at depth. We will now review this new information in detail and determine what next steps can be taken including deeper drilling formulate to optimize value for our shareholders.” Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Lithium periodic symbol.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Gains 64 Percent on Updated Resource Estimate

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 14.16 points last week to close at 574.09.

Markets saw a significant recovery this past Wednesday (June 12) following the release of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decision.

The May CPI figures show a 0 percent change month-on-month and a 3.3 percent increase on an annual basis. Those are declines from April’s 0.3 percent monthly increase and 3.4 percent year-on-year figure.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

$2.5 Million Capital Raise for Continued Development of Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors and Directors to subscribe for a placement of approximately 714 million fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of AU$0.0035 per Share to raise gross proceeds of AU$2.5 million (“Placement”). Each placement participant will also be issued one attaching option for every two Shares subscribed for in the Placement (exercise price $0.007; expiry date 3 years from their date of issue) (“New Options”).

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium

International Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

17.65% Niobium & Exceptional REE Results from In-Situ Source at Wabli Creek Project

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the latest field program at Wabli Creek have identified a primary source of high grade Nb/REE mineralisation previously only found in surface eluvial samples on site (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has signed a binding heads of agreement to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the Tanbreez Project) from Rimbal Pty Ltd., a company controlled by geologist Gregory Barnes (Rimbal). European Lithium will retain its 7.5% ownership in the Tanbreez Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Cardiex Sales and Operations Update

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

Gold Investing

Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

Uranium Investing

Updated Scoping Study Results for the Lake Maitland Uranium Project

Gold Investing

Extension of Entitlement Offer Closing Date

Gold Investing

Strategic Partnerships Pave Path to Production, Early Cash Flow

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RAMP

×