Kimberly Ann Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, Lahontan Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LG) and her team joined Tanya Rowntree Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its U.S. subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada .

Lahontan Gold Grows Land Position at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land holdings at its flagship Santa Fe Project by staking 22 unpatented lode mining claims. The claims cover potential southern extensions to the high-grade BH Zone as well as surface geochem and hydrothermal alteration anomalies. The claims also cover small gaps between existing land holdings and adjacent claimants. With the new unpatented lode mining claims, Lahontan's Santa Fe project now encompasses over 19 square kilometers in the heart of Nevada's prolific Walker Lane

Kimberly Ann, President & CEO commented: "The Walker Lane of Nevada is an incredibly competitive mining and exploration jurisdiction, and Lahontan wants to be very proactive when the opportunity to acquire new claims is available. A portion of our new claims cover geologic structures which extend southerly from the Santa Fe open pit and the BH Zone. The structures influence the distribution of hydrothermal alteration in outcrop and represent future exploration targets. Our team is gearing up for the resumption of drilling at Santa Fe and it's important to complete these tasks before drilling commences".

Gold Bull

Gold Bull intersects 83.8m at 1.5 g/t Au from surface, including 3m at 14.67g/t Au, defining significant extension of higher-grade oxide zone within the Silica Ridge deposit at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to report excellent reverse circulation (RC) drill results from its 100% owned Sandman Project, located in Humboldt County, Nevada USA. Two drill holes were completed at Silica Ridge (Figure 1), and both holes successfully hit high-grade gold intersections. The recent drill results returned 83.8m (275 ft) @ 1.50 g/t gold (Au) from 0m/surface in hole SA-0052 and 47.2m (155 ft) @ 1.54 g/t Au from 1.5m (5 ft) in hole SA-0044. Of note, a high-grade intersection of 3m @ 14.67 g/t Au from only 1.5m below the surface was successfully hit. These results demonstrate the significant extent of gold mineralization from surface at the Sandman gold project and provide confidence for the Company to initiate a Scoping Study that will investigate the economic viability of various near-term production scenarios at Sandman upon completion of the current drill program.

Highlights & Update:

Puma Exploration Announces Record Date in Connection With a Distribution of Common Shares of Canadian Copper, a Strategically-Focused Company With Copper Exploration Projects in Canada

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce the anticipated timing and additional details regarding a previously announced distribution of common shares of Canadian Copper Inc. (" Canadian Copper ") (formerly Melius Metals Corp.).

More particularly, in connection with a reduction of its stated capital in an amount of $1.5M, which is based on a deemed price of CAD$0.25 per common share of Canadian Copper and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on March 9, 2022 (see News Release dated March 10, 2022), the Company will:

B2Gold Announces that Both Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend B2Gold Shareholders Vote For All Proposed Items at the Upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") is pleased to announce the support of Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), who have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR the Say on Pay resolution as well as vote FOR all other proposed items to be considered at the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders of B2Gold.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading third party proxy advisory firms who, among other services, provide independent analysis and proxy voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

Titan Minerals Logo

Linderos Project Update, Southern Ecuador

Recent exploration activity at Titan Minerals Limited (Titan, or the Company (ASX: TTM) Linderos Project in Southern Ecuador has continued to show excellent copper and coincident molybdenum results from channel sampling at the Copper Ridge porphyry copper target. The recently completed soil geochemistry results have highlighted a classic zoned doughnut shaped anomaly approximately 750m in diameter with a central core of copper, molybdenum, and tungsten ringed by an outer halo of selenium, tellurium and bismuth.

Detailed stratigraphic, alteration and vein abundance mapping completed by Titan’s technical team, coupled with geophysical and geochemical datasets have defined compelling targets for a first phase of drilling at Copper Ridge.

gold bars

VIDEO — Byron King: Plenty of Picks in Beaten-up Gold Sector, Energy Also Compelling

Byron King: Plenty of Picks in Beaten-up Gold Sector, Energy Also Compellingyoutu.be

Now more than three months in, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to impact global markets, leaving investors wondering where they can find safety.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Byron King said he sees opportunities in the gold and energy sectors. King writes the Lifetime Income Report for St. Paul Research, which is part of Agora,

"The gold sector, the precious metals sector, has been badly beaten up by the market. I think there are plenty of nice pickings out there," he said during the interview.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often garners its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Rob McEwen to Frank Holmes to David Smith have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

