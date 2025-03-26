LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals: Advancing a District-scale Gold Asset and Near-Producing Mill in the Abitibi Gold Belt

LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR,OTCQB:LFLRF) is a gold exploration and development company with assets in Québec’s Abitibi Gold Belt, one of the world’s most prolific gold regions. The company is advancing the Swanson Gold Project, a well-located, resource-rich deposit with strong expansion potential, while preparing for a production restart at Beacon Mill.

With a market cap yet to reflect its asset value, LaFleur presents a compelling entry opportunity, backed by solid fundamentals, strong growth catalysts, and significant upside potential from its low-cost, near-term gold mill restart.

LaFleur Minerals' Swanson gold project location

The Swanson Gold Project is located in Québec, Canada, the fifth-best mining jurisdiction globally (Fraser Institute’s 2023 survey). The region offers a stable, resource-friendly environment with strong access to flow-through capital. With over 36,000 metres of historical drilling, Swanson demonstrates significant exploration and development potential, featuring multiple gold-bearing regional structures and deformation corridors across the property.

Company Highlights

  • Focused on developing high-potential gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec, a top-tier mining jurisdiction with strong government support and flow-through financing incentives, and Canada’s largest gold producing region.
  • Successfully assembled over 150 square kilometers of mineral claims and a mining lease, anchored by the Swanson gold deposit and complemented by recent acquisitions from Abcourt Mines.
  • The Swanson gold project hosts an NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource of 123 koz indicated and 64 koz inferred, with significant exploration upside.
  • LaFleur owns the fully permitted and refurbished 750 tpd Beacon Gold Mill, which previously underwent ~$20 million in upgrades, providing a clear pathway to near-term gold production from Swanson and other potential regional sources.
  • The company has launched an extensive exploration program, including geophysics, geochemistry and a planned 10,000-meter drill campaign for 2025, targeting a resource expansion to over 1 Moz.
  • Led by CEO Paul Ténière, a highly experienced geologist and mining executive, supported by a team with extensive expertise in gold exploration, project development and corporate finance.

This LaFleur Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR,OTCQB:LFLRF) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:lflrotcqb:lflrfsilver investinggold investingGold Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-producing mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Beacon Mill Restart, Results of Annual General and Special Meeting, and Swanson Gold Deposit Exploration and Drilling Updates

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Beacon Mill Restart, Results of Annual General and Special Meeting, and Swanson Gold Deposit Exploration and Drilling Updates

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.

BEACON GOLD MILL RESTART AND SWANSON GOLD PROJECT UPDATES

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Acquires Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to restart production activities at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Beacon Gold Mill is located in a highly prospective mining region for gold exploration on the mineral-rich greenstone Abitibi Belt, an area with over 100 historical and currently operating mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Acquires Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to restart production activities at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Beacon Gold Mill is located in a highly prospective mining region for gold exploration on the mineral-rich greenstone Abitibi Belt, an area with over 100 historical and currently operating mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

Announces Agreement to Acquire Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Quebec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at Suite 1500 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time). Shareholders who intend to attend the meeting via telephone conference must submit votes by Proxy ahead of the proxy deadline of 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on March 5, 2025. The Company has filed Management Proxy Materials for its Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on its corporate website at lafleurminerals.cominvestors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

LaFleur Minerals Reminds Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting

Announces Agreement to Acquire Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Quebec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at Suite 1500 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time). Shareholders who intend to attend the meeting via telephone conference must submit votes by Proxy ahead of the proxy deadline of 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on March 5, 2025. The Company has filed Management Proxy Materials for its Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on its corporate website at lafleurminerals.cominvestors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Freeport Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Freeport Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, "Walker Lane") announces that it has optioned three properties (i.e., Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain see location map Figure 1) located in the Walker Lane of western Nevada and a right-of-first refusal on the Shamrock Property in eastern Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range") (TSX-V:SNG). The original property agreements were signed with the CMC Metals Ltd. now operating as Walker Lane Resources Ltd. and trading under the symbol "WLR" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Walker Lane has established a solid position in the Walker Lane Gold Trend Area which has a rich history of mining and exploration and remains vastly underexposed to modern exploration methods, offering substantial upside potential. The Walker Lane area is host to notable precious metal deposits such as the Comstock Lode, Round Mountain (Kinross), Silicon and Merlin (AngloGold Ashanti), Mesquite and Castle (Equinox Gold) and many other significant deposits. This popular and emerging district offers junior exploration companies exploration targets at manageable costs. These targets are also attractive in that they are associated with high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization, have nearby excellent infrastructure, considerable road accessibility, a local, qualified and competent labor force, a diverse range of supply companies, and are located within one of the best permitting and policy regimes in the world. The 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Industry Survey ranked Nevada second in the world in terms of investment attractiveness index.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Options Three Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, "Walker Lane") announces that it has optioned three properties (i.e., Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain see location map Figure 1) located in the Walker Lane of western Nevada and a right-of-first refusal on the Shamrock Property in eastern Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range") (TSX-V:SNG). The original property agreements were signed with the CMC Metals Ltd. now operating as Walker Lane Resources Ltd. and trading under the symbol "WLR" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Walker Lane has established a solid position in the Walker Lane Gold Trend Area which has a rich history of mining and exploration and remains vastly underexposed to modern exploration methods, offering substantial upside potential. The Walker Lane area is host to notable precious metal deposits such as the Comstock Lode, Round Mountain (Kinross), Silicon and Merlin (AngloGold Ashanti), Mesquite and Castle (Equinox Gold) and many other significant deposits. This popular and emerging district offers junior exploration companies exploration targets at manageable costs. These targets are also attractive in that they are associated with high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization, have nearby excellent infrastructure, considerable road accessibility, a local, qualified and competent labor force, a diverse range of supply companies, and are located within one of the best permitting and policy regimes in the world. The 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Industry Survey ranked Nevada second in the world in terms of investment attractiveness index.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gibb River Diamonds

Edjudina Gold Project, WA - Permitting Application to Mine Neta Prospect Lodged

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) has announced Edjudina Gold Project, WA - Permitting Application to Mine Neta Prospect Lodged.
Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Taranaki VTM Project Delivers Extremely Robust Pre-Feasibility Economics – Full Speed Ahead

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) has announced Taranaki VTM Project Delivers Robust Pre-Feasibility Study.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Acquires the Minas Maria Norte Project in a Prolific Mining District in Southern Peru  

Horne 5 Project Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing

SCRi Announces Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth Averaging 300% Year on Year

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires the Minas Maria Norte Project in a Prolific Mining District in Southern Peru  

Base Metals Investing

Horne 5 Project Update

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing

Precious Metals Investing

SCRi Announces Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth Averaging 300% Year on Year

resource investing

Terms of Reference for Enviromental Study Provided for Mannar Heavy Mineral Project

resource investing

Talga’s Natural Graphite Mine Awarded EU Strategic Project Status

rare earth metals investing

High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project

×