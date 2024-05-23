Kronos Bio to Present Clinical Update on Phase 1/2 Trial of KB-0742 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

International Lithium

ILC:CA

ALX Resources

AL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Kronos Bio to Present Clinical Update on Phase 1/2 Trial of KB-0742 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

KB-0742 continues to demonstrate a manageable safety and tolerability profile with no grade 3/4 neutropenia observed

— KB-0742 continues to show dose linear pharmacokinetics up to 80mg three-days-on, four-days-off dose, including increased target engagement at the 80mg vs. 60mg doses

— The escalation cohort at 80mg four-days-on, three-days-off is currently enrolling, and the expansion cohort at this dose is expected to begin enrollment in the third quarter of 2024

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced the presentation of new data from its ongoing Phase 12 study, KB-0742-1001, a first-in-human, open-label dose escalation and cohort expansion study of KB-0742 in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors or non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in a poster session at the 2024 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held from May 31 June 4, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois and online.

"We are pleased that KB-0742 continues to demonstrate a manageable safety and tolerability profile as it progresses through dose escalation," said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Kronos Bio, Inc. "These data indicate a deepening reduction of CDK9-sensitive transcripts at the 80mg dose as compared to the 60mg dose. In addition, MYC reductions were observed in paired biopsy tumor tissues. This data provides us with confidence that the 80mg four-days-on, three-days-off dose and schedule will show increased patient benefit. We are currently enrolling the dose escalation arm at the 80mg four-days-on, three-days-off schedule and look forward to opening the expansion cohort in the third quarter of this year."

The poster features:

  • Data from 103 patients with transcription factor (TF) fusion or MYC driven tumors treated with KB-0742 at 60mg (n=82) and 80 mg (n=21) three-days-on/four-days-off in escalation and expansion cohorts.
  • Patients enrolled in the study had received a median of three prior treatments (range: 0-9).
  • The most frequently reported treatment-emergent adverse events (AE) were manageable mild to moderate nausea (69.9%) and vomiting (52.4%).
  • Notably, no grade 3/4 neutropenia was observed.
  • Patients remained on treatment for an average of >2 cycles and a maximum of 14 completed cycles.
  • Less than 10% of patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events.
  • Two case studies, a platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (OC) patient, and a non-small-cell-lung cancer (NSCLC) patient with five prior lines of therapy will be presented. These patients exhibited anti-tumor activity including stable disease responses of 71 days for the NSCLC patient and greater than 195 days for the OC patient, who continues on therapy.
  • Pharmacokinetic modeling indicates that the 80mg four-days on three-days off dose schedule results in a greater than ten-fold increase in time above a preclinically determined efficacy threshold compared to the 60mg three-days-on four-days-off dose schedule.

Based on the promising initial data presented at ASCO and the pharmacokinetic modeling the Company expects to see increased efficacy in the 80mg four-day-on, three-day-off expansion cohort which is expected to begin enrolling in the third quarter of 2024.

Preliminary efficacy data was presented at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC meeting in October 2023 showing KB-0742's on-mechanism anti-tumor activity in transcriptionally addicted tumors including a partial response at the 60mg three-days-on, four-days-off dose schedule.

Details for the ASCO 2024 abstract are as follows:

Title: Study update of the oral CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 in relapsed or refractory transcriptionally addicted advanced solid tumors
Presenter: Brian A. Van Tine, M.D., Ph.D., Washington University in St. Louis
Abstract ID#: 3102
Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Location: Hall A, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois
Poster Board #: 247
Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CDT

About Kronos Bio, Inc .

Kronos Bio, Inc (Nasdaq: KRON) is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and other diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor (TF) regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a tumor-specific context. These efforts have yielded a preclinical pipeline along with two internally developed drug candidates. KB-0742 targets CDK9 to address MYC deregulation in solid tumors and KB-9558 targets p300 to address IRF4 dependence in multiple myeloma.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

About KB-0742:

KB-0742 is a selective, oral inhibitor of CDK9, a key cofactor of oncogenic MYC transcription factor activity. KB-0742-1001 ( NCT04718675 ) is a Phase 1/2 open-label dose escalation and cohort expansion study of KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC -amplified and other transcriptionally addicted relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release, in some cases, uses terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "plan," "will," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Kronos Bio's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the next clinical update on KB-0742; the expected timing of enrollment of the 80mg expansion cohort of the KB-0742 trial; the expectation of increased efficacy and increased patient benefit of KB-0742 in the 80mg expansion cohort; the potential of Kronos Bio's product candidates and its proprietary discovery engine; and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: changes in the macroeconomic environment or competitive landscape that impact Kronos Bio's business; whether Kronos Bio will be able to progress its clinical trials on the timelines anticipated, including due to risks inherent in the clinical development of novel therapeutics; risks related to Kronos Bio's limited experience as a company in conducting clinical trials; the risk that results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials (including preliminary results) are not necessarily predictive of future results; risks associated with completing necessary preclinical studies and receiving regulatory clearance for, and enrolling, clinical trials; and risks associated with the sufficiency of Kronos Bio's cash resources and need for additional capital. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Kronos Bio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, Kronos Bio assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Source: Kronos Bio, Inc.

Investor & Media Contact:
Margaux Bennett
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio, Inc.
650-781-5026
mbennett@kronosbio.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kronos Bio Inc.KRONNASDAQ:KRONLife Science Investing
KRON
The Conversation (0)

Kronos Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences and Events

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that the company would participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences and events. Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will represent the company at these events.

  • May 28th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT at the TD Cowen's 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO and EHA.

  • June 5th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will present a corporate overview at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY and host investor meetings the same day.

  • June 11 th , 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL at 10:40 a.m. ET/ 7:40 a.m. PT and host investor meetings the same day.

A live audio webcast of the events will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at https://ir.kronosbio.com/events-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be available in the days following the events.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kronos Bio Appoints Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that it has appointed Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective June 3, 2024. Dr. Knobelman will oversee the finance, accounting, business development, investor relations and corporate strategy functions.

"I'm excited to have Deb join our team. She is a proven life sciences leader, and her strategic vision will play a critical role in shaping the future of Kronos Bio. As we continue to innovate, Deb's addition to our leadership team will be vital in moving our company forward and achieving our goals," said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kronos Bio Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

$152.0 million cash runway into the second half of 2026 —

— A study update on KB-0742-1001 will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); expansion cohorts at new dose schedule remain on track to open in Q3 2024 —

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on June 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT 7:00 PM ET following the late-breaking oral presentation of results from the pivotal study of PRGN-2012 for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The webcast will include an in-depth review of the PRGN-2012 pivotal data and business update.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

Phase 2 study results will be presented on June 3 rd at 8:30 AM CT during ASCO in a presentation titled, " PRGN-2012, a novel gorilla adenovirus-based immunotherapy, provides the first treatment that leads to complete and durable responses in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis patients " by Scott M. Norberg, DO, Associate Research Physician, Center for Immuno-Oncology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute and a lead investigator for the PRGN-2012 Phase 2 clinical study.

Participants may register and access the webcast through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section. An archived recording will be posted to the website following the event.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on X @Precigen , LinkedIn or YouTube .

AdenoVerse ®
Precigen's AdenoVerse platform utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for the efficient gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigens designed to modulate the immune system. Precigen's gorilla adenovectors, part of the AdenoVerse library, have potentially superior performance characteristics as compared to current competition. AdenoVerse gene therapies have been shown to generate high-level and durable antigen-specific T-cell immune responses as well as an ability to boost these responses via repeat administration. Superior performance characteristics and high yield manufacturing of AdenoVerse vectors leveraging UltraVector ® technology allows Precigen to engineer cutting-edge investigational gene therapies to treat complex diseases.

AdenoVerse ® Clinical Programs
Precigen's AdenoVerse platform is currently under clinical investigation in a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2009 alone or in combination with an anti-PDL1/TGF-Beta Trap in patients with HPV-associated cancers ( NCT04432597 ), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in newly diagnosed patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) ( NCT05996523 ), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer ( NCT06157151 ), and a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2012 in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) ( NCT04724980 ). PRGN-2012 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with RRP by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

Trademarks
Precigen, AdenoVerse, UltraVector and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850
investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-host-a-webcast-on-june-3rd-to-detail-pivotal-study-results-of-prgn-2012-in-recurrent-respiratory-papillomatosis-presented-at-the-2024-asco-annual-meeting-302154722.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Nautilus' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced six abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations, including two Top abstracts, at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024, being held June 5-8 in Milan, Italy. The abstracts released today can be found on the EASL website at www.easlcongress.eu .

Details from the abstracts released today are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alzamend Neuro Announces Favorable Decision from Nasdaq Hearings Panel

Alzamend Neuro Announces Favorable Decision from Nasdaq Hearings Panel

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (" Alzamend "), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (" Alzheimer's "), bipolar disorder (" BD "), major depressive disorder (" MDD ") and post-traumatic stress disorder (" PTSD "), announced today that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (" Panel ") granted Alzamend's request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq "), subject to Alzamend demonstrating compliance, on or before September 23, 2024, with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires stockholder equity of at least $2.5 million (the " Stockholder Equity Rule "), and satisfying all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MiNK Presents AgenT-797 Clinical Activity in Immune-Compromised Transplant Patient with Severe ARDS at ATS Annual Meeting

MiNK Presents AgenT-797 Clinical Activity in Immune-Compromised Transplant Patient with Severe ARDS at ATS Annual Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced presentation of clinical data on agenT-797 in a complex case of severe acute respiratory distress (ARDS) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Annual Meeting. These translational and mechanistic insights build on an expanding dataset of clinical activity for patients with severe ARDS.

"Consistent with our prior publication of the survival benefit of agenT-797 in severe respiratory distress, the observed improvement in this case further demonstrates the potential of allogeneic iNKT cells in this setting," said Dr. Terese Hammond, University of California Los Angeles. "New therapeutic options, like allogeneic cell therapies, are urgently needed to address the critical unmet need in immune-compromised individuals with respiratory distress. I believe this growing body of data illuminates how iNKTs may have an impactful role in treating acute critical illness and merits further investigation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data Showcasing Potential Best-in-Class Combination Profile of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir for Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus at EASL Congress 2024

Presentations to Include New Antiviral Efficacy Results, Including SVR12 Data, from Lead-In Cohort of Ongoing Phase 2 HCV Trial

Data Also Highlight the High Prevalence of Pre-Existing NS5A Resistance-Associated Substitutions (RAS) Detected in HCV-infected Patients

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Sailfish Reports Q1 2024 Results

NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

Cogent Biosciences Appoints Cole Pinnow as Chief Commercial Officer

Related News

Resource Investing

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Lithium Investing

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

Piche Resources Poised to Supply North American, Western European Utilities, Exec Says

Base Metals Investing

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Gold Investing

Sailfish Reports Q1 2024 Results

Lithium Investing

Operations Update

Copper Investing

IEF: World Needs 35 to 194 New Copper Mines by 2050 to Support Massive Demand

×