Kronos Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences and Events

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that the company would participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences and events. Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will represent the company at these events.

  • May 28th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT at the TD Cowen's 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO and EHA.

  • June 5th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will present a corporate overview at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY and host investor meetings the same day.

  • June 11 th , 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL at 10:40 a.m. ET/ 7:40 a.m. PT and host investor meetings the same day.

A live audio webcast of the events will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at https://ir.kronosbio.com/events-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be available in the days following the events.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and other diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor (TF) regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a tumor-specific context. These efforts have yielded a preclinical pipeline along with two internally developed drug candidates. KB-0742 targets CDK9 to address MYC deregulation in solid tumors and KB-9558 targets p300 to address IRF4 dependence in multiple myeloma.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Company Contact:
Margaux Bennett
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio
650-781-5026
mbennett@kronosbio.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kronos Bio Appoints Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that it has appointed Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective June 3, 2024. Dr. Knobelman will oversee the finance, accounting, business development, investor relations and corporate strategy functions.

"I'm excited to have Deb join our team. She is a proven life sciences leader, and her strategic vision will play a critical role in shaping the future of Kronos Bio. As we continue to innovate, Deb's addition to our leadership team will be vital in moving our company forward and achieving our goals," said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kronos Bio Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

$152.0 million cash runway into the second half of 2026 —

— A study update on KB-0742-1001 will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); expansion cohorts at new dose schedule remain on track to open in Q3 2024 —

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced six abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations, including two Top abstracts, at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024, being held June 5-8 in Milan, Italy. The abstracts released today can be found on the EASL website at www.easlcongress.eu .

Details from the abstracts released today are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alzamend Neuro Announces Favorable Decision from Nasdaq Hearings Panel

Alzamend Neuro Announces Favorable Decision from Nasdaq Hearings Panel

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (" Alzamend "), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (" Alzheimer's "), bipolar disorder (" BD "), major depressive disorder (" MDD ") and post-traumatic stress disorder (" PTSD "), announced today that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (" Panel ") granted Alzamend's request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq "), subject to Alzamend demonstrating compliance, on or before September 23, 2024, with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires stockholder equity of at least $2.5 million (the " Stockholder Equity Rule "), and satisfying all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MiNK Presents AgenT-797 Clinical Activity in Immune-Compromised Transplant Patient with Severe ARDS at ATS Annual Meeting

MiNK Presents AgenT-797 Clinical Activity in Immune-Compromised Transplant Patient with Severe ARDS at ATS Annual Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced presentation of clinical data on agenT-797 in a complex case of severe acute respiratory distress (ARDS) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Annual Meeting. These translational and mechanistic insights build on an expanding dataset of clinical activity for patients with severe ARDS.

"Consistent with our prior publication of the survival benefit of agenT-797 in severe respiratory distress, the observed improvement in this case further demonstrates the potential of allogeneic iNKT cells in this setting," said Dr. Terese Hammond, University of California Los Angeles. "New therapeutic options, like allogeneic cell therapies, are urgently needed to address the critical unmet need in immune-compromised individuals with respiratory distress. I believe this growing body of data illuminates how iNKTs may have an impactful role in treating acute critical illness and merits further investigation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data Showcasing Potential Best-in-Class Combination Profile of Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir for Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus at EASL Congress 2024

Presentations to Include New Antiviral Efficacy Results, Including SVR12 Data, from Lead-In Cohort of Ongoing Phase 2 HCV Trial

Data Also Highlight the High Prevalence of Pre-Existing NS5A Resistance-Associated Substitutions (RAS) Detected in HCV-infected Patients

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $325.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne, are expected to be $325.5 million. All shares in the offering are being sold by Dyne. The offering is expected to close on or about May 24, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aligos Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in the ALG-055009 Phase 2a HERALD Study for the Treatment of MASH

Aligos Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in the ALG-055009 Phase 2a HERALD Study for the Treatment of MASH

Topline data now projected in early Q4 2024

Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc to serve as Principal Investigator

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Aligos Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at EASL 2024

