Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Kronos Bio Appoints Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that it has appointed Deborah Knobelman, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective June 3, 2024. Dr. Knobelman will oversee the finance, accounting, business development, investor relations and corporate strategy functions.

"I'm excited to have Deb join our team. She is a proven life sciences leader, and her strategic vision will play a critical role in shaping the future of Kronos Bio. As we continue to innovate, Deb's addition to our leadership team will be vital in moving our company forward and achieving our goals," said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio, Inc.

"I am thrilled to be joining Kronos Bio at a pivotal time in the company's trajectory. With a discovery platform that has already produced two internally discovered molecules now in development, the company's innovative approach to targeting druggable cofactors to treat diseases of deregulated transcription is compelling. I'm looking forward to working with a team of this caliber to bring new therapeutics to people living with serious diseases," said Dr. Knobelman.

Dr. Knobelman was previously chief financial officer and head of corporate development for Senti Bio, a biotechnology company that utilized a synthetic biology platform to enable programming of next-generation cell therapies. At Senti, Dr. Knobelman took the company public in 2022 and was responsible for investor relations, accounting, strategic finance, financial planning and analysis, facilities, legal, portfolio management, and corporate and business development. Prior to Senti, Dr. Knobelman served in interim C-suite roles for several life sciences companies, including Jogo Health, Thinklabs, and Aktiv Pharma Group, and served as chief financial officer at GeneriCo, LLC and chief business officer at Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier in her career, Dr. Knobelman was director of commercial strategy and analytics at Pfizer Inc. and started her career as an equity research analyst covering specialty pharmaceuticals and biotech as a senior research analyst for Piper Sandler Cos. (earlier Piper Jaffray) and as a research associate at JP Morgan & Co., Inc. Dr. Knobelman earned her AB in Chemistry from Duke University and her Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and other diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor (TF) regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a tumor-specific context. These efforts have yielded a preclinical pipeline along with two internally developed drug candidates. KB-0742 targets CDK9 to address MYC deregulation in solid tumors and KB-9558 targets p300 to address IRF4 dependence in multiple myeloma.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Company Contact:
Margaux Bennett
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio
650-781-5026
mbennett@kronosbio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98a3bd56-0733-41bd-bf98-ba7765d66647



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kronos Bio Inc.KRONNASDAQ:KRONLife Science Investing
Kronos Bio Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

$152.0 million cash runway into the second half of 2026 —

— A study update on KB-0742-1001 will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); expansion cohorts at new dose schedule remain on track to open in Q3 2024 —

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aligos Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in the ALG-055009 Phase 2a HERALD Study for the Treatment of MASH

Aligos Therapeutics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in the ALG-055009 Phase 2a HERALD Study for the Treatment of MASH

Topline data now projected in early Q4 2024

Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc to serve as Principal Investigator

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Dyne also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45,000,000 of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Dyne.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

Dyne Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data from ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD Demonstrating Compelling Impact on Key Disease Biomarkers and Improvement in Multiple Functional Endpoints

- In Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial, DYNE-101 Demonstrated Dose Dependent 27% Mean Splicing Correction Across All Patients in the 5.4 mg/kg Cohort at 3 Months -

- DYNE-101 Showed Improvement in Myotonia, Muscle Strength, and Timed Function Tests and in DM1-ACTIV c and MDHI Patient Reported Outcomes -

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials Tomorrow, May 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dyne Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Event to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials Tomorrow, May 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced it now plans to report new efficacy and safety data from its Phase 12 ACHIEVE and DELIVER clinical trials on May 20, 2024, and to host a virtual event at 8:00 a.m. ET. This represents an update to Dyne's prior guidance for the second half of 2024. The company intends to issue a press release prior to the start of the event.

Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington issued an order providing for preliminary approval of a proposed settlement of the claims asserted nominally on behalf of Athira against the individual defendants named in the previously disclosed stockholder derivative actions entitled Bushansky v. Kawas et al. No. 2:22-cv-497 and Houlihan v. Kawas et al ., No. 2:22-cv-620, pending before the court. The proposed settlement calls for Athira to adopt certain corporate governance reforms and pay lead plaintiffs' attorney's fees, litigation expenses, and lead plaintiff service awards.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming conferences.

  • Praxis management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place in New York, NY at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on May 20, 2024 at 10:00am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

  • Praxis management will also participate in the Mizuho Securities USA Neuroscience Summit, taking place in Boston, MA on May 21, 2024.

  • Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY on June 6, 2024 at 11:30am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×