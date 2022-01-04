Knight Therapeutics Inc. announced today that its Colombian affiliate, Biotoscana Farma S.A. has obtained INVIMA approval for Lenvima ® the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor developed by Eisai, for the treatment of radioiodine refractory differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma . Lenvima ® demonstrated a statistically significant progression-free survival ...

GUD:CA