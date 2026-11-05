Klarna Goes Global With Anti-Scam Call Verification

Klarna, the everyday finance network, today announced its popular in-app Call Status Detection tool is now live globally, giving consumers a reliable and simple way to check whether someone calling them is genuinely from Klarna.

Call Status Detection has already helped thousands of consumers verify calls since it launched in the Nordics in September. The feature has now been rolled out globally, reflecting Klarna's commitment to protecting its customers from fraud.

Call Status Detection is quick and easy to use by design. If a customer takes a call from someone claiming to be Klarna, all they have to do is open the Klarna app and check the banner at the top of their screen — green means the call is verified and it is safe to continue, while amber means Klarna cannot verify the call and the customer should hang up.

The feature builds on Klarna's existing anti-fraud measures like the Klarna Inbox , which enables verification of written communication like emails, texts and letters, and aims to protect customers by making it harder for scammers to impersonate Klarna.

"Scammers are a global problem, so our protections need to be too," said Klarna Head of Financial Crime Woody Malouf. "Every Klarna customer now gets the same simple check. No need to hunt for a number, just open the app, look at the colour, and you know whether it's safe to keep talking."

Fraudsters impersonating banks and payment providers over the phone has become one of the fastest-growing threats to consumers, and caller ID can be spoofed easily. Fraudsters stole an estimated $579 billion worldwide through scams and bank fraud in 2025, according to Nasdaq Verafin.

Call Status Detection will be enabled by default in the Klarna app for iOS users in all 26 markets where Klarna operates. Android users will need to enable the feature in their Klarna app settings.

About Klarna
Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 120 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. Over 1.2 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Apple, Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

press@klarna.com

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