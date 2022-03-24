Base MetalsInvesting News

March 23 rd 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. announces that its board of directors has commenced a strategic review of several uranium projects near the Company’s CLR Uranium Project with the plan to expand the Company’s portfolio.  The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist in the assessment and acquisition of prospective uranium projects. Gil Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of the Company ...

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

March 23 rd , 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC: ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that its board of directors has commenced a strategic review of several uranium projects near the Company's CLR Uranium Project with the plan to expand the Company's portfolio.  The Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist in the assessment and acquisition of prospective uranium projects.

Gil Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented; "based on the encouraging initial results on the Company's CLR Uranium Project, the Company is excited to assess other highly prospective uranium projects in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, that the board feels would enhance the Company's project portfolio.  The board of directors feels the timing is ideal for expansion as the price of uranium is rising and projections are for significant growth in demand for the coming decade.  It seems the world is waking up to the idea that nuclear power is the best solution to meet the world's clean energy needs."

The Company will provide updates on the timing of its expansion plans as they become available.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.


Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project").  The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin MetalsTSXV:KIPCopper Investing
KIP:CA
Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Identifies High Value Exploration Targets on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

TheNewswire - February 23 rd 2022 Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that it has identified two high value exploration targets at the Cluff Lake Road Project, in northwestern Saskatchewan. The primary target (CLR1) is characterized as having the highest radon gas emissions in the 2017 survey and which correlates with a strong, north-south trending subsurface conductor (C1) which has a strike of ~3.5km. Radon gas anomalies at CLR1 have been interpreted exist within a northeast trending cross fault which intersects the conductor, roughly in the center of the project area. Radon gas, a decay product of uranium, is a significant exploration marker. The secondary target (CLR2) is located at the north end of the project area. Similarly, CLR2 is characterized by highly anomalous radon gas emissions coincident with the C1 conductor.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals to Conduct IP/DC- Resistivity Survey on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

February 9 th 2022 The NewsWire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce the exploration plan for its wholly-owned Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northeast Saskatchewan. The Company intends to complete a detailed IPDC-Resistivity survey of high priority target zones, identified through ground geophysics and radon gas emission testing. The survey will be conducted in an east-west orientation, with 100m spacing. Data from the 2022 survey will be combined with datasets from previous surveys completed jointly by Fission 3.0 Corp. and Zadar Ventures. The purpose of the 2022 survey is to define high value diamond drilling targets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Plans its 2022 Exploration Program on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

January 26 th , 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") announce that the Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist the Company's technical team in delineating high priority drill target on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project").   The analysis has already commenced and is expected to take approximately 30 day to complete.  The review will cover all previous work done on the CLR Project, as well as data from surrounding uranium projects, including the Cluff Lake Mine.  On completion the technical team expects to present its recommendations to the board of the Company for review and to establish the Company's 2022 exploration program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Acquires Rights to Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Talon Metals, Mednow, Nextech AR, Fabled Copper, and QuestEx

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Talon Metals, Mednow, Nextech AR, Fabled Copper, and QuestEx

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Talon Metals, Mednow, Nextech AR, Fabled Copper, and QuestEx on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - FABL

IIROC Trade Resumption - FABL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fabled Copper Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Report up to 27.20% Copper on the Magnum Mine Deposit

Fabled Copper Report up to 27.20% Copper on the Magnum Mine Deposit

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the 11th set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trading Halt - FABL

IIROC Trading Halt - FABL

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Fabled Copper Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
miner inside the access tunnel of an underground gold-copper mine

Copper Supply to Catch Breath in 2022 Before Heading for Significant Deficit

Copper prices have been on the rise since last year, reaching a fresh all-time high in early March at US$10,674 per tonne, partially on the back of concerns over low inventory levels.

In the short term, demand may rise in 2022, but still come in lower than supply. Top consumer China’s growth seems to be taking a pause, and supply for the red metal is forecast to increase, supported by a recovery in mine output, expansions and new projects expected to come online later this year.

Looking longer term, the picture gets tighter — almost half of global copper supply is used in construction, but demand from sectors like electric vehicles and energy storage has increased investor interest in the base metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Nobel Engages Generation IACP Inc. For Market Making Services

Nobel Engages Generation IACP Inc. For Market Making Services

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC; OTC: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. (" Generation ") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the " Term ") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×