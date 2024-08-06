Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Avenira Limited

Key Leadership Appointments

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) is pleased to announce a restructure of its leadership team in line with previous announcements regarding investment by Hebang Biotechnology1, marking a pivotal step in the company's strategic direction and project development growth. Avenira is a pivotal project developer with a Yellow Phosphorous project at Wonarah and a Lithium Iron Phosphate project in Darwin, Northern Territory.

Appointment of Mr. Mo Yang as Chairman and CEO

Avenira is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mo Yang as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Yang brings extensive experience in strategy, business performance and funding that aligns with Avenira’s objectives in developing the Yellow Phosphorous project at Wonarah. Mr. Yang holds a Master’s Degree in Accounting and is a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) with CPA Australia.

A summary of the material terms of Mr. Yang’s appointment are as follows:

  • Role: Mr. Yang will undertake the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer providing strategic funding, managerial operation and technical expertise and knowhow to the company including performing all duties from time to time vested in or assigned to him by the Board.
  • Remuneration:
    • Annual Salary: $250,000 AUD
    • Short-term Incentives:
      • Annual Performance Bonus: Up to 50% of the annual salary, contingent on achieving pre-defined company objectives and individual performance metrics.
    • Long-term Incentives:
      • Share Options: A grant of 24 million share options, subject to shareholder approval
        • Strike price of $0.02 for 12 million options
        • Strike price of $0.03 for 12 million options
        • Exercisable over a period of 3 years
  • Termination: The company may terminate Mr. Yang’s employment on six months’ notice and Mr. Yang may terminate his employment on three months’ notice.

Leadership Transition: Mr. Brett Clark

In conjunction with Mr. Mo Yang’s appointment, Mr. Brett Clark, who has successfully led the company as Chairman and CEO, will transition to the role of Deputy Executive Chairman. With Brett’s background of project development including Project Owner’s key representative for Marandoo (Rio Tinto) development, construction and operations of first mine; Board Director (Oakajee) and Project Director (Murchison) for multi $billion Oakajee Port and Rail project, a Mitsubishi/ Murchison JV; and CFO / Financial Controller Tethyan Copper Company, Reko Diq Project Development (Barrick Gold/ Antofagasta Limited), the worlds 4th largest Copper/ Gold discovery2 places Avenira in good stead with respect to project development.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

agriculture investingasx:aevavenira limitedlithium explorationlithium investingLithium Investing
AEV:AU
US money.

Mandrake Resources Secures US$1 Million DoE Grant for Utah Lithium Project

Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN), in partnership with Idaho National Laboratories (INL), the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the University of Utah, announced the receipt of US$1 million in grant funding for the Utah lithium project from the US Department of Energy (DoE) on Monday (August 5).

According to the company, the money will come through the DoE’s Geothermal Technologies Office, which is under the Office of Energy, Efficiency and Renewable Energy. It will be used to characterise and estimate reserves of lithium and other critical minerals in Utah's Paradox Basin, located in the state's "lithium four corners" area.

“Grant funds are always welcome, but of most importance to the company is the building of strong partnerships with leading US government agencies and leveraging those partnerships to progress the Utah Lithium Project,” said James Allchurch, managing director of Mandrake. He sees the grant as a strong vote of confidence from the US government.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) refers to a recent media report that it has received a takeover bid.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot.

Chariot CEO Bares US Lithium Strategy

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Shanthar Pathmanathan, CEO of Chariot (ASX:CC9), shared his company's strategic direction and its position within the rapidly evolving lithium-mining industry.

As the largest landholder of lithium in the US, Chariot is committed to establishing a strong foothold in the US lithium market, positioning the company to capitalise on growing demand for this critical resource.

“We want to be an America-focused lithium company … We want to have American-made lithium for the American market,” Pathmanathan said. “We think the US will decouple from the broader global lithium market and become a subsector unto itself, largely because of the geopolitical issues that you see around the world at the moment.”

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (ATM) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024, 14 May 2024, 11 June 2024, 12 July 2024 and 15 July 2024) to raise $650,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 4,750,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.137 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

Widespread Uranium, Copper, Silver & Gold Mineralisation Visually Confirmed at Surface at Great Bear IOCG-U and Rae Cu-Ag-Au Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the conclusion of phase 1 of the 2024 work programs at Great Bear IOCG-U Project in the Northwest Territories and the Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project, Nunavut. The programs, completed on time and on budget with no lost time to injury, were designed to verify field locations of historical high-grade results and to define priority targets for drilling later in the September quarter. The dual program airborne MobileMT geophysical survey has also been completed for both projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “Balkan”, “BMM” or “the Company”) provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

