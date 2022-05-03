Phase 3 expansion to include additional Kamoa 5 million-tonne-per-annum concentrator, adjacent to two new underground minesKamoa Copper commences earthworks on direct-to-blister smelter; on-site copper metal production expected in Q4 2024 Phase 2 production ramp-up to double annual copper production continues to progress smoothly Ivanhoe Mines Co-Chairs Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun are pleased to announce ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF