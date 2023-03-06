NYSE:JNPR

Juniper Networks Inc is engaged in designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build scalable, reliable, secure, and cost-effective networks for their businesses, while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The company's high-performance network and service offerings include routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence (AI) or AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps), and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies. In addition to the company's products, the company offers its customers a variety of services, including maintenance and support, professional services, Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS"), and education and training programs.