Johnson & Johnson Announces Collaboration with TIME to Introduce New Healthcare Champion of the Year Award

- New branded recognition will spotlight the care, innovation and grit of U.S. healthcare professionals making a meaningful difference for patients, colleagues and communities.
- The collaboration will recognize healthcare leaders helping strengthen care amid growing pressure on health systems.
- Nominations will open on July 16, 2026 and close at 5:00 p.m. ET on August 28, 2026.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced with TIME the launch of the Healthcare Champion of the Year. The new branded recognition will honor healthcare professionals in the U.S., selected by Johnson & Johnson and a panel of industry experts, whose care, innovation and grit are driving health system change to advance better care for all.
Nominations for the inaugural TIME Healthcare Champion of the Year, in partnership with Johnson & Johnson, a branded award, will open July 16, 2026 at www.jnj.com/healthcare-champion-of-the-year and close by 5:00 p.m. ET on August 28, 2026. The honoree will be announced leading up to TIME's "A Year in TIME" celebration, which will take place on December 9, 2026 in New York City.
Recognizing the People Shaping Health Itself
The new Healthcare Champion of the Year award will honor individuals who are shaping the future of health.
Across the country, healthcare professionals are navigating a series of the most consequential moments in healthcare. When healthcare systems are under strain, leadership at the point of care matters. It can change how a patient experiences a diagnosis, how a team pushes through pressure and how a community gets connected to care. Through this partnership, Johnson & Johnson and TIME will shine a light on healthcare leaders whose care, innovation and grit are helping make better care possible.
"At Johnson & Johnson, Our Credo begins with our responsibility to patients, doctors, nurses and all others who use our medicines and medical technology. That responsibility guides how we show up for the people at the heart of care," said Vanessa Broadhurst , Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Johnson & Johnson. "Healthcare professionals bring skill, compassion and resolve to some of the most important moments in people's lives. With the Healthcare Champion of the Year Award, we proudly recognize those whose compassion, innovation, and grit are transforming patient care today and building a healthier tomorrow."
Why this Recognition Matters
Healthcare is advancing rapidly, yet gaps in access to quality care persist. The Healthcare Champion of the Year award is designed to spotlight impact, recognizing what becomes possible when healthcare professionals are supported and empowered to lead change where it matters most.
The recognition builds on Johnson & Johnson's long-standing commitment to improving health outcomes by championing nursing and a thriving health workforce. Through J&J CareCommunity, the company's global social impact platform, J&J helps equip nurses and community health workers with the skills, resources, and connections they need to strengthen health systems, expand access to care, and improve health outcomes in communities around the world. Together, these efforts reflect a simple belief: the future of healthcare depends on recognizing, elevating and supporting the people who strengthen patient care every day.
How to Submit a Nomination
Eligible nominees may include physicians, nurses, advanced practice clinicians, surgeons, community health workers, care navigators and other healthcare professionals actively involved in clinical care or care delivery in the United States.
Nominees may be at any stage of their career and should demonstrate real-world impact by how they show up for patients, colleagues and communities. Nominations should reflect at least one of the program's core themes: grit, innovation or patient care.
Nominations will open July 16, 2026 and close by 5:00 p.m. ET on August 28, 2026. The winner will be selected by Johnson & Johnson and a panel of Johnson & Johnson-selected industry experts.
To learn more or submit a nomination, visit https://www.jnj.com/healthcare-champion-of-the-year . Terms and conditions apply: https://www.jnj.com/healthcare-champion-of-the-year/terms-and-conditions .
Johnson & Johnson's Commitment to the Global Health Workforce
As healthcare advances, we believe in supporting those who shape it – healthcare professionals. J&J CareCommunity is a global social impact platform from Johnson & Johnson to advance access to quality care through championing nurses and community health workers. We do this by collaborating with those closest to the challenge to connect more people to care. Learn more at www.jnj.com/jnjcarecommunity.
About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ .
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Media contact:
Trish Garrity
tgarrity@ITS.JNJ.com
202-951-0265