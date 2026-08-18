Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Copper Assay Results Including up to 8.54% Copper, Potential 4-km Trend Identified from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

- Channel and rock chip samples from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface returned final assay results for copper (up to 8.54%), uranium (up to 2.27%), silver (up to 708 g/t) and vanadium (up to 1.27%)1.
- Sampling of strike extensions along the Uryco/Rosa and Black zone trends has identified a potential 4-kilometre-long trend of copper mineralization exposed at surface
- One over-limit sample result for uranium (>25,000 ppm) is still pending.
Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE-AM: JAGU) ("Jaguar") is pleased to announce final assay results for copper from its initial rock sampling program (announced on July 20, 2026) at the Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium (U-Cu-V) Project, located in Malargüe, Mendoza Province, Argentina across the more than 27,000-hectare district-scale project. The Company is planning a maiden drill campaign at the project which includes a past producing mine.
Management Commentary
"These results reinforce what drew us to Huemul in the first place. Copper grades as high as 8.54%, paired with strong uranium and vanadium values across multiple target areas, support our view that this historic district has considerable exploration potential. We're moving quickly toward a maiden drill campaign to test these targets at depth," said Steven Gold, President & Chief Executive Officer.
A District with Documented Historical Production
The Huemul Project is anchored by Argentina's first-ever producing uranium mine, commissioned in 1955 and operated continuously until 1975 by the Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica (CNEA). Historical records report that approximately 130,000 tonnes of mineralized material, historically described as ore, were processed at the Malargüe plant, with reported average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium (source: Guillermo Rojas, 1999. Distrito Uranìfero Pampa Amarilla, Mendoza. En Recursos Minerales de la Republica Argentina. Pag.1135-1140). The Company has not independently verified the historical production records or historical head-grade information, and such information should not be interpreted as current exploration results, a mineral resource estimate, a mineral reserve estimate or evidence of current economic viability.
The project hosts uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization in a classic sandstone-hosted deposit setting. The broader Malargüe Mining District remains largely untested by modern exploration methods. Based on the presence of a former producing mine, historical exploration data, and the extent of the Company's land package, management believes the project warrants further systematic exploration.
_______________________________
1 Because sampling was selective and targeted areas of visiblemineralization, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution, continuity ormineralization across theHuemulProjectOne
Sampling Program
Jaguar conducted targeted sampling included outcrop, subcrop, rock chip composite, channel and float samples, across areas of visible surface mineralization. Field observations were generally consistent with the presence of mineralization described in historical reports, particularly around the former Huemul mine, as described previously here. Samples were collected from eight target areas, namely, Huemul Mine, Agua Botada, Uryco, Rosa, Vega Larga, Black Zone, Cerro Mirano and Lucy (Figure 1).
Channel samples were collected over intervals ranging from 50 cm to 280 cm. All samples were packaged and sealed at the project site by Jaguar geologist and transported to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis using sodium peroxide decomposition method ME-MS89L™. ALS Mendoza is a full-service laboratory and is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited sample preparation and geochemical analysis. ALS Mendoza is independent of Jaguar.
Jaguar included 6 Blanks and 6 Duplicates as part of the sample submission (200 samples in total) for QA/QC assessment. Blank material performed satisfactorily. Two duplicate samples did not compare well and were subsequently re-analysed. The re-analysis confirmed the original assay values for those samples. The QP considers the QA/QC results satisfactory, and the assay results suitable for disclosure.
Since the sampling of visible mineralization is selective by nature, the exploration results disclosed in this news release are potentially biased and do not establish the extent and continuity of grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.
Results
Most notably, sampling of strike extensions at the Uryco/Rosa and Black zone trend identified a potential 4-kilometre trend of copper mineralization observed in outcrop, consistent with the scale of the system suggested by historical work.
Selected significant results from the surface sampling with U grades greater than 100 ppm or Cu grades greater than 1.0% are presented in Table 2 below. The 100 ppm U and 1.0% Cu reporting thresholds used for Table 2 are exploration reporting thresholds selected by the Company and should not be interpreted as a cut-off grade, economic threshold, or indication of mineral resources or mineral reserves. A full tabulation of the sample coordinates, sample types and assay results is reported in Appendix 1.
Table 2 Selected significant results U (greater than 100 ppm) or Cu (greater than 1.0%)
|
Sample ID
|
Ag (ppm)
|
Cu (%)
|
U (ppm)
|
V (ppm)
|
Sample ID
|
Ag (ppm)
|
Cu (%)
|
U (ppm)
|
V (ppm)
|
4243
|
11
|
0.268
|
107
|
27
|
4332
|
6
|
0.793
|
529
|
271
|
4245
|
106
|
0.336
|
1325
|
43
|
4333
|
15
|
2.020
|
52
|
38
|
4246
|
43
|
0.816
|
2090
|
45
|
4334
|
38
|
1.640
|
141
|
51
|
4247
|
95
|
2.300
|
155
|
45
|
4335
|
62
|
5.780
|
139
|
54
|
4248
|
13
|
1.685
|
104
|
38
|
4336
|
18
|
1.750
|
168
|
102
|
4252
|
15
|
0.073
|
112
|
50
|
4337
|
372
|
1.435
|
102
|
377
|
4255
|
11
|
0.971
|
275
|
147
|
4340
|
635
|
0.157
|
1685
|
1005
|
4257
|
64
|
4.040
|
272
|
109
|
4341
|
<5
|
1.460
|
62
|
35
|
4274
|
14
|
0.418
|
2230
|
455
|
4344
|
<5
|
3.820
|
123
|
45
|
4275
|
14
|
0.275
|
201
|
146
|
4347
|
<5
|
1.175
|
3
|
29
|
4276
|
16
|
0.692
|
303
|
126
|
4348
|
13
|
4.480
|
202
|
38
|
4277
|
31
|
0.294
|
8970
|
2000
|
4350
|
8
|
1.050
|
39
|
33
|
4278
|
32
|
1.235
|
5470
|
3880
|
4358
|
12
|
2.780
|
161
|
59
|
4282
|
28
|
1.145
|
45
|
111
|
4359
|
10
|
3.680
|
79
|
46
|
4284
|
708
|
1.460
|
4210
|
2780
|
4361
|
19
|
2.000
|
279
|
58
|
4285
|
68
|
1.810
|
153
|
373
|
4362
|
7
|
1.595
|
78
|
35
|
4290
|
79
|
0.839
|
22700
|
9010
|
4365
|
<5
|
8.540
|
22
|
111
|
4291
|
105
|
0.272
|
20700
|
7070
|
4366
|
<5
|
4.330
|
27
|
46
|
4292
|
45
|
0.171
|
20500
|
7200
|
4372
|
<5
|
2.350
|
24
|
86
|
4293
|
17
|
0.229
|
8400
|
3650
|
4374
|
5
|
2.200
|
63
|
50
|
4294
|
12
|
0.305
|
552
|
1055
|
4375
|
5
|
3.050
|
60
|
43
|
4295
|
5
|
0.247
|
117
|
735
|
4383
|
105
|
1.325
|
60
|
112
|
4296
|
133
|
2.040
|
14350
|
7270
|
4384
|
<5
|
2.370
|
9
|
44
|
4297
|
212
|
0.417
|
15250
|
5330
|
4387
|
77
|
0.017
|
241
|
33
|
4298
|
85
|
0.228
|
18300
|
7840
|
4396
|
62
|
1.590
|
55
|
82
|
4299
|
5
|
0.077
|
165
|
366
|
4399
|
205
|
1.355
|
725
|
150
|
4300
|
6
|
0.094
|
116
|
152
|
4400
|
10
|
2.050
|
94
|
30
|
4301
|
8
|
0.075
|
170
|
73
|
4401
|
15
|
1.160
|
110
|
49
|
4302
|
25
|
1.240
|
836
|
324
|
4402
|
23
|
1.055
|
102
|
49
|
4303
|
9
|
0.194
|
557
|
78
|
4403
|
27
|
3.660
|
78
|
48
|
4304
|
18
|
0.808
|
654
|
296
|
4404
|
9
|
1.920
|
98
|
45
|
4306
|
13
|
0.332
|
1165
|
353
|
4405
|
38
|
4.370
|
320
|
51
|
4308
|
9
|
0.368
|
1915
|
1400
|
4408
|
21
|
5.110
|
241
|
90
|
4309
|
62
|
0.474
|
2880
|
154
|
4409
|
5
|
1.775
|
48
|
64
|
4312
|
11
|
0.230
|
309
|
167
|
4411
|
<5
|
0.075
|
263
|
45
|
4313
|
25
|
1.025
|
889
|
147
|
4414
|
<5
|
0.098
|
234
|
38
|
4319
|
210
|
1.620
|
>25000
|
12700
|
4421
|
36
|
1.935
|
106
|
64
|
4321
|
<5
|
0.008
|
163
|
84
|
4423
|
17
|
4.270
|
26
|
64
|
4324
|
7
|
0.131
|
242
|
314
|
4424
|
8
|
3.110
|
12
|
56
|
4325
|
8
|
2.080
|
45
|
48
|
4425
|
<5
|
2.200
|
4
|
40
|
4328
|
<5
|
3.390
|
52
|
75
Notes:
1) ppm = g/t
2) 10,000 ppm = 1.0%
3) Values reported as '>25,000 ppm' exceed the upper detection limit and are subject to over-limit reanalysis; final values may differ.
Huemul Mine / Agua Botada Trend
The Huemul Mine / Agua Botada Trend represents a predominantly uranium-vanadium mineralized zone. Mineralization is hosted in the Diamante Formation sandstones, conglomerates, shales and volcano-clastics striking north south and dipping 20-25° to the west in the north and becoming flat lying to the south. Recent sampling results appear show the dominance of U over Cu in this area (Figure 3).
Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga Trend
The Cerro Mirano, Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga areas are dominated by Cu-U-V±Ag mineralization. Mapping, rock sampling and gamma surveying have delineated the Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga target areas, with apparent strike lengths of approximately 2,200 m, 1,300 m and 2,300 m, respectively, hosted along conglomerate and sandstone horizons of the Diamante Formation that collectively define a greater than 4 km corridor of mineralized occurrences. The Cerro Mirano mineralized zone is related to the intrusion of andesitic dikes and is approximately 300 m long. Recent sampling results appear to show the dominance of Cu over U in this area (Figure 3).
Since the sampling of visible mineralization is selective by nature, the exploration results disclosed in this news release are potentially biased and do not establish the extent and continuity of grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.
Data Verification
Over-limit samples for copper (indicated as >25000) were re-analysed by ALS using 4 acid digest and ICP finish (ME-OG62™). One over-limit sample for uranium (indicated as >25000) is being re-analysed using XRF for base metal ores by fusion (ME-XRF15b™) and is still pending. Duplicate re-analysis confirmed the original assay results that were received and indicates a potential sample swap, either during project preparation, or at the laboratory. In the opinion of the QP, these issues are not material at this stage of the project but will need closer attention during further work phases.
The QP's review of the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release was limited to a review of information provided by the Company and its consultants, including sample locations, sample descriptions, analytical certificates, analytical methods and QA/QC results. The QP has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures, sample locations, sample security or chain-of-custody procedures. The QP has not independently verified the historical production, historical grade or historical exploration information referenced in this news release. The QP's review is subject to the limitations described herein, including the selective nature of the samples, pending over-limit reanalysis for certain uranium.
Cautionary Note
The Huemul Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been prepared for the Huemul Project under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The surface sampling results disclosed in this news release are exploration results only and should not be interpreted as establishing the presence of mineral resources or mineral reserves. Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property.
Historical production, grade and exploration information referenced in this news release is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by the Company or by a qualified person under NI 43-101 or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources, mineral reserves, or current exploration results. The information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization on the property, but it should not be relied upon until confirmed by additional exploration work.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, Pr.Sci.Nat., an independent Principal Consultant with The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., who is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. Mr. van der Walt has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release on the basis of information provided by the Company and its consultants and has approved the technical disclosure in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. van der Walt has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures or sample chain of custody.
About Jaguar Uranium
Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing and results of assay data; the interpretation of exploration results; the potential extent, continuity, and significance of observed mineralization; the identification of prospective target areas; the potential for discovery; planned or future exploration programs; and the Company's expectations regarding the Huemul Project and the broader Malargüe district.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical data; the reliability of sampling and field observations; the completion of over-limit reanalysis and any duplicate-sample follow-up without material adverse changes to the preliminary interpretation; the continuity of mineralization observed at surface; the receipt of assay results consistent with expectations; the availability of financing and personnel; the availability of equipment, laboratory capacity, property access and required permits; and the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as currently contemplated.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that assay results or over-limit reanalysis results do not confirm preliminary observations; risks relating to the interpretation of exploration results; risks that duplicate-sample reanalysis or additional QA/QC review may affect the interpretation of results; the possibility that mineralization is not continuous or of economic grade; risks associated with early-stage exploration properties; the selective nature of rock chip, channel, composite, select and mine-dump samples; reliance on historical data that may be incomplete or inaccurate; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; operational and technical risks; and general economic, market and industry conditions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
APPENDIX 1: Full tabulation of final sample assay results
|
Sample ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Sample Type
|
Channel
|
Channel
|
Ag (ppm)
|
Cu (%)
|
U (ppm)
|
V (ppm)
|
4226
|
2440636
|
6042968
|
Outcrop Chip
|
<5
|
0.002
|
3
|
60
|
4227
|
2440703
|
6042691
|
Subcrop Channel
|
160
|
250
|
<5
|
0.002
|
1
|
72
|
4228
|
2440703
|
6042691
|
Subcrop Channel
|
80
|
250
|
<5
|
0.003
|
1
|
177
|
4229
|
2440718
|
6042793
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
3
|
87
|
4230
|
2439837
|
6043204
|
Outcrop Channel
|
140
|
250
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
2
|
10
|
4231
|
2439756
|
6042929
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
0
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
1
|
48
|
4232
|
2440192
|
6043308
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
4
|
14
|
4233
|
2440183
|
6042783
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
270
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
1
|
35
|
4234
|
2440176
|
6042580
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
260
|
<5
|
0.002
|
2
|
36
|
4235
|
2440428
|
6042411
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
2
|
38
|
4236
|
2440446
|
6042469
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
280
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
1
|
24
|
4237
|
2440493
|
6042537
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
1
|
61
|
4238
|
2440436
|
6042855
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
2
|
50
|
4239
|
2440759
|
6042423
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
270
|
<5
|
0.003
|
1
|
163
|
4240
|
2440656
|
6042568
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.002
|
2
|
43
|
4241
|
2440743
|
6042595
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
270
|
<5
|
0.003
|
1
|
183
|
4242
|
2440196
|
6041287
|
Mine Dump
|
19
|
0.135
|
86
|
29
|
4243
|
2440196
|
6041287
|
Mine Dump
|
11
|
0.268
|
107
|
27
|
4244
|
2440210
|
6041262
|
Mine Dump
|
150
|
280
|
<5
|
0.122
|
58
|
40
|
4245
|
2440205
|
6041268
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
15
|
106
|
0.336
|
1325
|
43
|
4246
|
2440228
|
6041289
|
Mine Dump
|
43
|
0.816
|
2090
|
45
|
4247
|
2440310
|
6041673
|
Subcrop Composite
|
95
|
2.300
|
155
|
45
|
4248
|
2440323
|
6041677
|
Mine Dump
|
13
|
1.685
|
104
|
38
|
4249
|
2440247
|
6041822
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.009
|
4
|
83
|
4250
|
2440244
|
6041754
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.004
|
2
|
54
|
4251
|
2440179
|
6041612
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.005
|
3
|
87
|
4252
|
2440208
|
6041110
|
Mine Dump
|
15
|
0.073
|
112
|
50
|
4253
|
2440247
|
6041081
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
280
|
<5
|
0.002
|
4
|
36
|
4254
|
2440247
|
6041081
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
280
|
<5
|
0.002
|
7
|
75
|
4255
|
2440240
|
6041074
|
Outcrop Channel
|
60
|
270
|
11
|
0.971
|
275
|
147
|
4257
|
2440240
|
6041074
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
270
|
64
|
4.040
|
272
|
109
|
4259
|
2440226
|
6041078
|
Outcrop Channel
|
70
|
300
|
<5
|
0.009
|
16
|
66
|
4260
|
2440226
|
6041078
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
300
|
<5
|
0.009
|
9
|
48
|
4261
|
2440233
|
6041081
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
300
|
<5
|
0.028
|
31
|
33
|
4262
|
2440214
|
6041079
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.005
|
6
|
82
|
4263
|
2440214
|
6041079
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
280
|
<5
|
0.006
|
8
|
57
|
4264
|
2440202
|
6041075
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
280
|
<5
|
0.002
|
12
|
49
|
4265
|
2440202
|
6041075
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
280
|
<5
|
0.014
|
6
|
31
|
4266
|
2440197
|
6041068
|
Outcrop Channel
|
90
|
280
|
5
|
0.140
|
65
|
41
|
4267
|
2440197
|
6041068
|
Outcrop Channel
|
50
|
270
|
<5
|
0.013
|
5
|
104
|
4268
|
2440197
|
6041068
|
Outcrop Channel
|
70
|
270
|
<5
|
0.005
|
4
|
41
|
4269
|
2440104
|
6041042
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.002
|
3
|
56
|
4270
|
2440073
|
6040983
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
280
|
<5
|
0.002
|
3
|
67
|
4271
|
2440107
|
6040952
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.002
|
2
|
52
|
4272
|
2439953
|
6040953
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
5
|
28
|
4273
|
2439991
|
6040998
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
<0.002
|
5
|
47
|
4274
|
2440019
|
6040663
|
Mine Dump
|
150
|
14
|
0.418
|
2230
|
455
|
4275
|
2440032
|
6040624
|
Mine Dump
|
180
|
14
|
0.275
|
201
|
146
|
4276
|
2439981
|
6040684
|
Mine Dump
|
170
|
16
|
0.692
|
303
|
126
|
4277
|
2439977
|
6040682
|
Mine Dump
|
31
|
0.294
|
8970
|
2000
|
4278
|
2439970
|
6040697
|
Mine Dump
|
32
|
1.235
|
5470
|
3880
|
4279
|
2440041
|
6040718
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.010
|
57
|
66
|
4280
|
2440059
|
6040708
|
Outcrop Channel
|
230
|
30
|
<5
|
0.058
|
45
|
124
|
4281
|
2440061
|
6040715
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
30
|
17
|
0.820
|
43
|
99
|
4282
|
2440060
|
6040718
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
28
|
1.145
|
45
|
111
|
4283
|
2440063
|
6040718
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
30
|
0.815
|
74
|
418
|
4284
|
2440064
|
6040722
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
708
|
1.460
|
4210
|
2780
|
4285
|
2440062
|
6040724
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
68
|
1.810
|
153
|
373
|
4288
|
2440062
|
6040720
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
33
|
0.686
|
55
|
114
|
4289
|
2440062
|
6040726
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
24
|
0.925
|
91
|
117
|
4290
|
2440061
|
6040729
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
79
|
0.839
|
22700
|
9010
|
4291
|
2440061
|
6040730
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
105
|
0.272
|
20700
|
7070
|
4292
|
2440060
|
6040732
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
45
|
0.171
|
20500
|
7200
|
4293
|
2440061
|
6040735
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
17
|
0.229
|
8400
|
3650
|
4294
|
2440063
|
6040735
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
12
|
0.305
|
552
|
1055
|
4295
|
2440063
|
6040739
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
5
|
0.247
|
117
|
735
|
4296
|
2440061
|
6040742
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
133
|
2.040
|
14350
|
7270
|
4297
|
2440062
|
6040744
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
0
|
212
|
0.417
|
15250
|
5330
|
4298
|
2440066
|
6040748
|
Outcrop Channel
|
180
|
90
|
85
|
0.228
|
18300
|
7840
|
4299
|
2440086
|
6040746
|
Subcrop Composite
|
5
|
0.077
|
165
|
366
|
4300
|
2439969
|
6040765
|
Mine Dump
|
150
|
90
|
6
|
0.094
|
116
|
152
|
4301
|
2440149
|
6040367
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
60
|
8
|
0.075
|
170
|
73
|
4302
|
2440127
|
6040380
|
Not recorded
|
25
|
1.240
|
836
|
324
|
4303
|
2440105
|
6040400
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
60
|
9
|
0.194
|
557
|
78
|
4304
|
2440089
|
6040433
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
18
|
0.808
|
654
|
296
|
4305
|
2440067
|
6040431
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
<5
|
0.032
|
57
|
104
|
4306
|
2440050
|
6040415
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
13
|
0.332
|
1165
|
353
|
4307
|
2440048
|
6040411
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
5
|
0.038
|
63
|
103
|
4308
|
2440026
|
6040427
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
130
|
9
|
0.368
|
1915
|
1400
|
4309
|
2440102
|
6040525
|
Mine Dump
|
62
|
0.474
|
2880
|
154
|
4310
|
2440059
|
6040485
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
120
|
<5
|
0.034
|
65
|
86
|
4311
|
2440049
|
6040444
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
290
|
<5
|
0.057
|
53
|
66
|
4312
|
2440006
|
6040439
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
11
|
0.230
|
309
|
167
|
4313
|
2440015
|
6040444
|
Mine Dump
|
25
|
1.025
|
889
|
147
|
4314
|
2440023
|
6040479
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
110
|
<5
|
0.011
|
22
|
62
|
4315
|
2440039
|
6040509
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
170
|
<5
|
0.068
|
93
|
74
|
4318
|
2440079
|
6040521
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
150
|
<5
|
0.025
|
27
|
86
|
4319(8)
|
2440065
|
6040738
|
Outcrop Composite
|
210
|
1.620
|
>25000
|
12700
|
4320
|
2440241
|
6040636
|
Subcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.008
|
93
|
68
|
4321
|
2440293
|
6040594
|
Outcrop Channel
|
280
|
90
|
<5
|
0.008
|
163
|
84
|
4322
|
2440203
|
6040235
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.039
|
18
|
40
|
4323
|
2439940
|
6040265
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.008
|
9
|
48
|
4324
|
2440102
|
6040482
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
200
|
7
|
0.131
|
242
|
314
|
4325
|
2440050
|
6039769
|
Outcrop Composite
|
8
|
2.080
|
45
|
48
|
4326
|
2445263
|
6035159
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.006
|
4
|
39
|
4327
|
2445270
|
6035090
|
Outcrop Composite
|
26.0
|
0.026
|
32
|
98
|
4328
|
2445247
|
6035007
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
3.390
|
52
|
75
|
4329
|
2445250
|
6035005
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.049
|
11
|
45
|
4330
|
2448707
|
6035962
|
Outcrop Composite
|
35
|
0.449
|
54
|
47
|
4331
|
2448711
|
6035963
|
Outcrop Composite
|
17
|
0.140
|
37
|
36
|
4332
|
2444003
|
6037410
|
Mine Dump
|
6
|
0.793
|
529
|
271
|
4333
|
2444000
|
6037374
|
Outcrop Composite
|
15
|
2.020
|
52
|
38
|
4334
|
2449818
|
6037854
|
Outcrop Select
|
38
|
1.640
|
141
|
51
|
4335
|
2449740
|
6037990
|
Outcrop Composite
|
62
|
5.780
|
139
|
54
|
4336
|
2449690
|
6038031
|
Mine Dump
|
18
|
1.750
|
168
|
102
|
4337
|
2448998
|
6038428
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
270
|
372
|
1.435
|
102
|
377
|
4338
|
2449015
|
6038412
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
7
|
0.759
|
6
|
46
|
4339
|
2444807
|
6036267
|
Float Select
|
<5
|
0.007
|
6
|
33
|
4340
|
2444815
|
6036263
|
Subcrop Select
|
635
|
0.157
|
1685
|
1005
|
4341
|
2445076
|
6036272
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
180
|
<5
|
1.460
|
62
|
35
|
4342
|
2445080
|
6036264
|
Outcrop Channel
|
70
|
180
|
<5
|
0.310
|
30
|
74
|
4343
|
2445083
|
6036264
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
180
|
<5
|
0.013
|
4
|
35
|
4344
|
2445090
|
6036269
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
0
|
<5
|
3.820
|
123
|
45
|
4346
|
2445181
|
6036252
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
180
|
<5
|
0.433
|
4
|
41
|
4347
|
2445249
|
6036248
|
Subcrop Channel
|
200
|
240
|
<5
|
1.175
|
3
|
29
|
4348
|
2446002
|
6036256
|
Outcrop Channel
|
160
|
13
|
4.480
|
202
|
38
|
4350
|
2445961
|
6036251
|
Outcrop Composite
|
8
|
1.050
|
39
|
33
|
4351
|
2445917
|
6036262
|
Outcrop Channel
|
180
|
110
|
<5
|
0.976
|
22
|
32
|
4352
|
2445852
|
6036280
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.722
|
6
|
41
|
4353
|
2445726
|
6036259
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
180
|
<5
|
0.139
|
31
|
101
|
4354
|
2445723
|
6036260
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
180
|
<5
|
0.362
|
10
|
32
|
4355
|
2445720
|
6036263
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
180
|
<5
|
0.533
|
7
|
33
|
4356
|
2445523
|
6036252
|
Outcrop Channel
|
130
|
240
|
<5
|
0.383
|
3
|
25
|
4357
|
2445445
|
6036254
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.734
|
4
|
27
|
4358
|
2445458
|
6036301
|
Outcrop Channel
|
180
|
180
|
12
|
2.780
|
161
|
59
|
4359
|
2446453
|
6036262
|
Outcrop Composite
|
10
|
3.680
|
79
|
46
|
4360
|
2446565
|
6036305
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
180
|
9
|
0.926
|
58
|
43
|
4361
|
2446544
|
6036304
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
180
|
19
|
2.000
|
279
|
58
|
4362
|
2446519
|
6036288
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
180
|
7
|
1.595
|
78
|
35
|
4363
|
2446349
|
6036247
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
120
|
31
|
0.998
|
134
|
53
|
4364
|
2446311
|
6036238
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.507
|
18
|
29
|
4365
|
2446201
|
6036261
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
<5
|
8.540
|
22
|
111
|
4366
|
2447091
|
6036238
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
180
|
<5
|
4.330
|
27
|
46
|
4367
|
2447078
|
6036240
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
180
|
<5
|
0.831
|
25
|
47
|
4368
|
2446759
|
6036239
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.601
|
6
|
25
|
4369
|
2446639
|
6036267
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.836
|
18
|
32
|
4370
|
2446798
|
6036260
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.046
|
23
|
100
|
4371
|
2447195
|
6036214
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.161
|
6
|
35
|
4372
|
2447903
|
6035889
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
120
|
<5
|
2.350
|
24
|
86
|
4373
|
2447824
|
6035915
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.339
|
4
|
48
|
4374
|
2448267
|
6035877
|
Subcrop Select
|
5
|
2.200
|
63
|
50
|
4375
|
2448287
|
6035870
|
Subcrop Select
|
5
|
3.050
|
60
|
43
|
4378
|
2446352
|
6035774
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
50
|
<5
|
0.559
|
30
|
56
|
4379
|
2446347
|
6035763
|
Outcrop Channel
|
30
|
<5
|
0.466
|
5
|
47
|
4380
|
2446126
|
6035620
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.593
|
22
|
46
|
4381
|
2446032
|
6035350
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.004
|
30
|
31
|
4382
|
2446146
|
6035400
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
40
|
<5
|
0.038
|
19
|
54
|
4383
|
2445480
|
6035148
|
Outcrop Composite
|
105
|
1.325
|
60
|
112
|
4384
|
2445490
|
6035156
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
2.370
|
9
|
44
|
4385
|
2445774
|
6035357
|
Outcrop Composite
|
24
|
0.217
|
59
|
94
|
4386
|
2445770
|
6035347
|
Float Select
|
8
|
0.569
|
62
|
42
|
4387
|
2445772
|
6035252
|
Outcrop Channel
|
60
|
240
|
77
|
0.017
|
241
|
33
|
4388
|
2445567
|
6034864
|
Outcrop Composite
|
13
|
0.065
|
36
|
67
|
4389
|
2445522
|
6034904
|
Outcrop Channel
|
160
|
20
|
<5
|
0.007
|
33
|
47
|
4390
|
2445517
|
6034897
|
Outcrop Channel
|
200
|
10
|
<5
|
0.003
|
25
|
46
|
4391
|
2447591
|
6036155
|
Subcrop Composite
|
7
|
0.213
|
45
|
34
|
4392
|
2448224
|
6035655
|
Float Select
|
<5
|
0.096
|
5
|
29
|
4393
|
2448187
|
6035678
|
Subcrop Select
|
<5
|
0.081
|
8
|
38
|
4394
|
2448134
|
6035690
|
Float Select
|
39
|
0.423
|
36
|
65
|
4395
|
2448135
|
6035316
|
Outcrop Select
|
26
|
0.569
|
66
|
28
|
4396
|
2444590
|
6036319
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
180
|
62
|
1.590
|
55
|
82
|
4397
|
2444667
|
6036313
|
Outcrop Channel
|
80
|
180
|
<5
|
0.701
|
22
|
29
|
4398
|
2444716
|
6036295
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
180
|
<5
|
0.880
|
18
|
40
|
4399
|
2444580
|
6036321
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
180
|
205
|
1.355
|
725
|
150
|
4400
|
2450109
|
6037912
|
Outcrop Channel
|
150
|
140
|
10
|
2.050
|
94
|
30
|
4401
|
2449781
|
6037862
|
Outcrop Select
|
15
|
1.160
|
110
|
49
|
4402
|
2449771
|
6037840
|
Outcrop Select
|
23
|
1.055
|
102
|
49
|
4403
|
2449827
|
6037945
|
Float Select
|
27
|
3.660
|
78
|
48
|
4404
|
2449782
|
6037967
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
180
|
9
|
1.920
|
98
|
45
|
4405
|
2449780
|
6037962
|
Mine Dump
|
200
|
150
|
38
|
4.370
|
320
|
51
|
4408
|
2449651
|
6038044
|
Outcrop Composite
|
21
|
5.110
|
241
|
90
|
4409
|
2449667
|
6038061
|
Float Select
|
5
|
1.775
|
48
|
64
|
4410
|
2446412
|
6034546
|
Outcrop Select
|
<5
|
0.129
|
59
|
37
|
4411
|
2446202
|
6034613
|
Outcrop Channel
|
100
|
200
|
<5
|
0.075
|
263
|
45
|
4412
|
2446202
|
6034613
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
200
|
<5
|
0.015
|
98
|
37
|
4413
|
2446202
|
6034613
|
Outcrop Select
|
<5
|
0.021
|
14
|
40
|
4414
|
2445908
|
6034400
|
Outcrop Channel
|
170
|
310
|
<5
|
0.098
|
234
|
38
|
4415
|
2445908
|
6034399
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
310
|
<5
|
0.005
|
20
|
51
|
4416
|
2445785
|
6034305
|
Outcrop Channel
|
120
|
90
|
<5
|
0.007
|
24
|
54
|
4417
|
2445791
|
6034307
|
Outcrop Channel
|
110
|
0
|
<5
|
0.006
|
12
|
32
|
4418
|
2445204
|
6034412
|
Outcrop Channel
|
160
|
160
|
<5
|
0.393
|
4
|
57
|
4419
|
2445209
|
6034419
|
Outcrop Channel
|
140
|
0
|
<5
|
0.069
|
5
|
28
|
4420
|
2445117
|
6034346
|
Subcrop Composite
|
<5
|
0.367
|
1
|
52
|
4421
|
2445091
|
6034329
|
Float Select
|
36
|
1.935
|
106
|
64
|
4422
|
2445090
|
6034328
|
Subcrop Channel
|
100
|
30
|
<5
|
0.135
|
2
|
31
|
4423
|
2447696
|
6041535
|
Outcrop Composite
|
17
|
4.270
|
26
|
64
|
4424
|
2447729
|
6041426
|
Outcrop Composite
|
8
|
3.110
|
12
|
56
|
4425
|
2444862
|
6043361
|
Outcrop Composite
|
<5
|
2.200
|
4
|
40
|
Notes:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jaguar-uranium-reports-final-copper-assay-results-including-up-to-8-54-copper-potential-4-km-trend-identified-from-huemul-uranium-copper-vanadium-project-302854527.html
SOURCE Jaguar Uranium Corp.