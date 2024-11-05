Video

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impactplay icon
Uranium Investing

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 05, 2024 10:00PM
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

John Ciampaglia of Sprott Asset Management discusses uranium supply and demand dynamics, honing in on big tech companies' nuclear power deals and the impact of the US election.

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, discusses uranium supply, demand and price developments, honing in on recent deals geared at feeding power demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

"I think it's inevitable that (small modular reactor) technology gets commercialized and scaled, and that's the part that has been relatively new," he told the Investing News Network during an interview.

"We never would have guessed it would have been AI data centers that kicked it all off, but I think it's a very exciting development, and it helps to really validate the thesis that we've been talking about for over three years at this point."

Ciampaglia also spoke about the potential impact of the US election, saying that while Republicans have historically been more pro-nuclear than Democrats, the industry is now receiving bipartisan support.

"Irrespective of who wins, we think nuclear is going to continue to receive support," he emphasized.

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Randy Smallwood, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Randy Smallwood: Silver Set for Bull Run, Gold Wakeup in the West

Chris Temple, uranium symbol and gold bars.
Gold Investing

Chris Temple: Gold, Uranium the Best Stories Now; Plus Silver Outlook

Silver bars with rising chart, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.
Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Hits 13 Year High, Gold Takes a Breather

LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière.
Gold Investing

LaFleur Minerals Targets 2026 Production with Funded Drilling and Mill Restart Planning Underway

Triumph Gold Chairman and CEO John Anderson.
Gold Investing

Utah Asset Acquisition Marks Triumph Gold’s Entry into US Silver Space: Exec

Mining Execs Call for Clarity as Canada Eyes Faster Permitting Timelines for Critical Minerals Projects
Resource Investing News

Mining Execs Call for Clarity as Canada Eyes Faster Permitting Timelines for Critical Minerals Projects

Up next

Jeffrey Christian, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs — Short-term Prices and Key Drivers

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 19, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shares his latest thoughts on gold, silver and platinum-group metals, outlining potential price scenarios for the months ahead.

He also discusses his broader outlook for the US economy.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Frank Holmes, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Gold to US$6,000 "Easily," Silver's US$100 Potential

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 18, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his outlook for the gold price in 2025 and the years ahead, laying out the factors driving the metal.

"I think it hits US$4,000 (per ounce), and before Trump is finished his term as president it will be US$6,000. That's where I think it's heading for a host of reasons," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson, gold coins.play icon
Gold Investing

Fund Managers: Gold Stocks Still Lagging, Catch-Up Trade Coming

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson of Golden Prospect Precious Metals and CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income share their thoughts on gold and silver.

Honing in on where they see potential in terms of stocks, the co-fund managers said they currently favor producers with strong management, a good orebody and a positive growth profile.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jp Cortez, gold bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Jp Cortez: Is America's Gold Really There? US Needs Full Audit of Reserves

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 16, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Jp Cortez, executive director at the Sound Money Defense League, breaks down what to know about the Gold Reserve Transparency Act, a measure to audit the gold in Fort Knox and other places where America's gold is purportedly stored.

"A space on X will not suffice, and is not a substitute for a true assay, a true audit of every single transaction that that gold was involved in," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Lithium Africa CEO Tyron Breytenbach.play icon
Lithium Investing

Lithium Africa CEO Makes Case for Lithium Investing Amid Bear Market

Mari-Len Deguzman
By Mari-Len DeguzmanJun 16, 2025
Mari-Len Deguzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

The CEO of Lithium Africa is making a case for investing in lithium during the current bear market, saying recent moves by major players such as Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) indicate confidence in the market's longer-term potential.

“(Rio Tinto) is the second biggest miner of commodities on the planet. And late last year, they did the Arcadium Lithium transaction, which is the second largest transaction in corporate history, and they've picked lithium," Tyron Breytenbach said during an interview with the Investing News Network.

"Shortly after that, they followed on with a big, multibillion-dollar investment in Chile. Again, the commodity they picked was lithium."

Lithium Africa is advancing a portfolio of lithium exploration assets in Africa, and has established a strategic partnership with Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:1772), a major producer of lithium battery products.

Breytenbach said Ganfeng sees the company’s potential to make a discovery and become a low-cost source of lithium. In return, Lithium Africa can take advantage of the capital and chemical expertise Ganfeng offers.

“We're planting the seeds now that investors are going to reap when the next (lithium) bull market comes back … And I think when the market comes back, we're going to be the leader in Africa,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Tyron Breytenbach, CEO of Lithium Africa, above.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News