John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, discusses uranium supply, demand and price developments, honing in on recent deals geared at feeding power demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

"I think it's inevitable that (small modular reactor) technology gets commercialized and scaled, and that's the part that has been relatively new," he told the Investing News Network during an interview.

"We never would have guessed it would have been AI data centers that kicked it all off, but I think it's a very exciting development, and it helps to really validate the thesis that we've been talking about for over three years at this point."

Ciampaglia also spoke about the potential impact of the US election, saying that while Republicans have historically been more pro-nuclear than Democrats, the industry is now receiving bipartisan support.

"Irrespective of who wins, we think nuclear is going to continue to receive support," he emphasized.

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.



