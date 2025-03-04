Joe Mazumdar: Gold Stocks Facing Pent-Up M&A as Price Disconnect Continues

Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, shared his latest thoughts on the resource sector, touching on his current areas of interest, as well as gold M&A activity.

He also discussed the disconnect between the gold price and gold stocks.

"Until we see gold buying by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — mostly in the US, Europe and in the states — we won't see that translate into people buying gold equity ETFs, that trickle down into buying the companies like the big seniors, down to the juniors," Mazumdar said.

"If it's just central bank buying that's not going to translate, and that's been one of the big disconnects."

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.