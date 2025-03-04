Video

Joe Mazumdar: Gold Stocks Facing Pent-Up M&A as Price Disconnect Continues

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 04, 2025 10:00PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights sees more gold M&A unfolding now that Newmont is done divesting assets.

Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, shared his latest thoughts on the resource sector, touching on his current areas of interest, as well as gold M&A activity.

He also discussed the disconnect between the gold price and gold stocks.

"Until we see gold buying by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — mostly in the US, Europe and in the states — we won't see that translate into people buying gold equity ETFs, that trickle down into buying the companies like the big seniors, down to the juniors," Mazumdar said.

"If it's just central bank buying that's not going to translate, and that's been one of the big disconnects."

Watch the interview above for more from Mazumdar on those and other topics.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
