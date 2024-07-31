Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Jindalee Lithium

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Jindalee Lithium Limited is pleased to release its quarterly cash flow report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:jlllithium explorationlithium stocksLithium Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


European Lithium (ASX:EUR)

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 30 June 2024.

Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report - June 2024.

Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 June 2024. During the second quarter of 2024 Chariot announced final assays from the maiden diamond drilling program at Black Mountain (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”) and the recommencement of exploration activities in Wyoming, USA for the North American summer.

Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that battery-grade lithium carbonate has been successfully produced from ore from the McDermitt Lithium Project (the Project) (Figure 1). This marks an important milestone, with all steps of the processing flowsheet for the Project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate now validated (Figure 2).

Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV)

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 following the release by AEV of an announcement regarding a placement.

Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV)

Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”)”) has secured a Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”).
×