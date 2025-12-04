Jericho Energy Ventures Announces 20 MW Grid Power and Accelerated Grid Interconnection for Oklahoma AI Data Center Campus

Jericho Energy Ventures Announces 20 MW Grid Power and Accelerated Grid Interconnection for Oklahoma AI Data Center Campus

New 345 kV transmission access and updated grid rules enable rapid site expansion, with scalable infrastructure ready to support multi-GWs of future data center power generation

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV,OTC:JROOF)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company"), an energy innovation company positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure, is pleased to announce a significant advancement in immediate power accessibility at its inaugural AI Data Center Campus (the "AI Campus") in Noble County, Oklahoma, a key asset within JEV's 41,000-acre energy portfolio. Recent regulatory updates by the grid operator, Southwest Power Pool ("SPP"), have accelerated the interconnection process for new generation resources.

Delivering 20 MW of immediately available capacity beginning in January 2026, supported by robust, scalable infrastructure with the potential to supply multiple gigawatts of combined grid power and natural-gas generation for build-to-suit data center development.

"Access to immediate, scalable power is the linchpin of successful data center development," said Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures. "With 20 megawatts available in early 2026 and SPP clearing a pathway to gigawatt-scale capacity, our AI Campus is now uniquely positioned to meet the surging energy demands of next-generation digital infrastructure."

JEV to Participate in AI Investor Webcast on December 4, 2025

Jericho also announces that its CEO, Brian Williamson, will join the panel for The AI Wave: Opportunities, Disruptions, and What Comes Next on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. ET, hosted by InvestorTV. Interested attendees can register here: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jKsJnslPQd2unBG6QWVDNQ#/registration

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, we are deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, we deliver efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets.

At JEV, our mission is clear: to innovate relentlessly, optimize energy resources, and power tomorrow's breakthroughs, one bold step at a time.

For more information, visit the JEV website or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Brian Williamson, CEO, or
Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.
T: +1 604-343-4534
E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("Jericho") regarding future events, performance, or results, and are often identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, industry risks, access to capital, technological development risks, and those described in Jericho's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, but Jericho cannot guarantee future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise them.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ‎this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.



