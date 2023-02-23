Victory Stakes Additional 953 Hectares Expanding Its Tahlo Lake Property in B.C.’s Babine Copper-Gold Poryphyry District to 1,688 Hectares

Lithium Investing News

FY23 Half Year Results

FY23 Half Year Results

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE " Allkem " or the " Company" ) provides financial results for the Allkem Group ( the Group ) for the half year ended 31 December 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Group revenue for the period increased almost 3x to US$558 million on the previous corresponding period (" PCP ")
  • The Olaroz Lithium Facility 1 achieved record production of 7,542 tonnes, 13% higher than the prior record in 2019
  • Record revenue from Olaroz increased ~4.5x to US$296 million on sales of 6,852 tonnes of lithium carbonate with an additional US$5 million of revenue generated from by-product sales. Average pricing increased almost 4x from the PCP to US$43,236/t FOB 2 . The gross profit margin was ~90%
  • Spodumene revenue increased by 65% from the PCP to US$190m from sales of 36,951 dry metrics tonnes ( dmt ) of spodumene concentrate at an average price of US$5,136/tonne CIF 2 . Gross cash margin of 76%
  • Additional revenue of ~US$72 million generated from sales of low-grade product from both Mt Cattlin and Olaroz reflecting very strong market conditions and demand from customers
  • Excellent operating performance and highly supportive market conditions generated group gross profit of US$462 million with group EBITDAIX of US$401 million and consolidated net profit after tax of US$219 million reflecting improved product prices, focussed operational management and comprehensive cost control mitigating inflationary pressures
  • Strong cash generation and existing net cash balance of US$552m is expected to fully fund committed projects
  • Q3 FY23 lithium carbonate prices are expected to be approximately ~US$53,000/t FOB, excluding Naraha feedstock which is an intermediate input for the production of battery grade lithium hydroxide
  • Customer demand in the spodumene market remains robust, driven by strong lithium hydroxide requirements, and pricing in the March quarter is expected to be 5% above the December quarter.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

  • New development and expansions are expected to see the business expand three-fold as the lithium industry continues to grow with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.
  • By the end of January Olaroz Stage 2 reached 97% completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities are underway, with full commissioning activities expected to commence later in Q1 CY23. First production is planned for Q2 CY23
  • Naraha successfully achieved first production of lithium hydroxide and product quality exceeded expectations. Approximately 200 tonnes of lithium hydroxide produced during the quarter has been sold to third party customers. At the date of this report the plant was operating consistently at 85% utilisation producing on-spec battery grade lithium hydroxide
  • The first two strings of ponds at Sal de Vida Stage 1 are currently at ~87% completion and the EPC contract for the process plant has been awarded. First production currently estimated in mid-2024
  • James Bay obtained approval by the Joint Assessment Committee (Federal government) of the ESIA. Comex approval (Quebec government and CREE Nation) of the ESIA, agreement of the IBA and procedural construction permitting remain in progress. Once permits are secured, construction will commence and the Company will update guidance for first production

1 All figures 100% Olaroz Project Basis.
2 "FOB" (Free On Board) excludes insurance and freight charges included in "CIF" (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company's FOB reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance and sales commission.

Allkem Managing Director and CEO, Martin Perez de Solay says:

"Our FY23 half year results continue to demonstrate the improving profitability of our existing operations and the strong demand we receive from customers."

"Amidst strong demand for lithium products we have delivered first production at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant and advanced Olaroz Stage 2 to commissioning. Sal de Vida construction is well underway, and James Bay is advancing with approvals received by the federal government for the ESIA."

"With two revenue generating operations being supplemented in the near future by Olaroz Stage 2 and a strong balance sheet, we are fully funded to complete construction at Sal de Vida and the development of James Bay."

"We recently advised the sad news that Neil Kaplan passed away. Neil was an outstanding CFO and highly respected colleague who dedicated more than 10 years of service to the business. We will miss him greatly and offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family."

"Christian Cortes has accepted the role of Acting CFO and will ensure a seamless transition of the Company's finance functions whilst the Board conducts a formal search for a permanent CFO."

"Allkem remains focussed on continuing successes of our business, optimising operations and delivering its tier 1 development assets while also advancing the next wave of growth."

GROUP PROFIT OVERVIEW

The Group produced a Group EBITDAIX of US$401.5 million and consolidated net profit after tax of US$219.2 million (31 December 2021: US$13.0 million). Revenues increased by US$377.3 million to post a record six-month revenue of US$557.9 million as a result of strong pricing. The net profit after tax includes gains of US$27.9 million from financial instruments, and foreign exchange losses of US$26.5 million, net finance income of US$11.8 million and income tax expense of US$155.9 million.

Net assets of the Group increased to US$3,248.7 million as at 31 December 2022 (30 June 2022: US$3,081.4 million) including cash balances of US$770.3 million (30 June 2022: US$663.6 million). The increase in cash is due to the profitable operations partially offset by capital expenditure.

Group capital expenditure (including exploration) for the half-year totalled US$194.6 million (31 December 2021: US$99.6 million) and the Mizuho project loans were reduced by ~US$18.3 million.





Group
Olaroz Mt Cattlin
(4 months)
31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21
US $'000 US $'000 US $'000 US $'000 US $'000 US $'000
Revenue 557,875 180,527 300,817 65,620 257,058 114,907
EBITDAIX 1 401,459 97,780 246,605 35,299 202,894 71,027
Less depreciation & amortisation (32,192 ) (18,488) (9,027 ) (8,611) (22,215) (9,065)
EBITIX 2 369,267 79,292 237,578 26,688 180,679 61,962
Less interest income/(costs) 11,796 (10,176) (3,664 ) (12,610) 6,934 (237)
EBTIX 3 381,063 69,116 233,914 14,078 187,613 61,725
Add other income – gains from financial instruments 27,896 12,396 - - - -
Less foreign currency gains/(losses) (26,455 ) (420) (24,479 ) (1,323) 83 (178)
Less share of loss of associates, net of tax (4,051 ) (869) - - - -
Less acquisition costs - (12,760) - - - -
Less amortisation of customer contracts due to purchase price allocation - (13,400) - - - (13,400)
Less inventory adjustment due to purchase price allocation - (12,367) - - - (12,367)
Segment profit for the period before tax 378,453 41,696 209,435 12,755 187,696 35,780
Income tax expense (155,940 ) (29,134) (93,817 ) (23,843) (56,653) (10,734)
Total profit/(loss) for the period – continuing operations 222,513 12,562 115,618 (11,088) 131,043 25,046
Discontinued operations (3,278 ) 396
Total profit for the period 219,235 12,958
1. EBITDAIX - Segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, impairment, gains from financial instruments, foreign currency (losses)/gains, share of associate losses, business combination costs and other adjustments due to purchase price allocation.
2. EBITIX - Segment earnings before interest, taxes, impairment, gains from financial instruments, foreign currency (losses)/gains, share of associate losses, business combination costs and other adjustments due to purchase price allocation.
3. EBTIX - Segment earnings before taxes, impairment, gains from financial instruments, foreign currency (losses)/gains, share of associate losses, business combination costs and other adjustments due to purchase price allocation.


This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.


Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect

info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This investor ASX/TSX release ( Release ) has been prepared by Allkem Limited (ACN 112 589 910) (the Company or Allkem ). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX ) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au .

This Release does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this Release constitutes investment, legal, tax, accounting or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ( Corporations Act ). Readers or recipients of this Release should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in the Company, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own individual investment objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional investment, legal, taxation and accounting advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.

This Release does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, any Shares or any other financial product. Further, this Release does not constitute financial product, investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) or recommendation, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

The distribution of this Release in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Past performance information given in this Release is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk of further changes in government regulations, policies or legislation; the risks associated with the continued implementation of the merger between the Company and Galaxy Resources Ltd, risks that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of the Company's projects; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; uncertainty in the estimation, economic viability, recoverability and processing of mineral resources; risks associated with development of the Company Projects; unexpected capital or operating cost increases; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones at the Company's Projects; risks associated with investment in publicly listed companies, such as the Company; and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or relevant listing rules of the ASX, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Release to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Nothing in this Release shall under any circumstances (including by reason of this Release remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other Release or publication with respect to the subject matter of this Release), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since the date of this Release.

Not for release or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement or anything attached to this announcement shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable U.S. state securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Allkem LtdAKE:CAASX:AKELithium Investing
AKE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Half Year Results Briefing

Half Year Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its FY23 Half Year Financial Results on Friday, 24 February 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Acting CFO, Christian Cortes will conduct a live webcast briefing at 11:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") advises with great sadness that Chief Financial Officer, Mr Neil Kaplan has passed away after a short illness.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Mr Christian Cortes has accepted the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect whilst a replacement for Mr Kaplan is identified.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: "AKE" the "Company" ) provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position 1 as at 31 December 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
December Quarter Results Briefing

December Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its December Quarter Activities Report on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allkem completes acquisition of strategic lithium tenement and the sale of Borax

Allkem completes acquisition of strategic lithium tenement and the sale of Borax

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") has completed the sale of Borax Argentina S.A (" Borax ") to Golden Wattle Springs Pty Ltd (" Golden Wattle ") and has acquired the María Victoria lithium tenement from Minera Santa Rita S.R.L (" MSR ") (the " Transactions ").

Under the Transactions:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable April 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 17, 2023 . This year marks ALBemarle's 29 th consecutive year raising its dividend.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle Corporation
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Building on our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301755011.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green Technology Metals

Building The Pre-Eminent Vertically Integrated Lithium Business In Ontario, Canada

Investor Presentation – Mines and Money February 2023

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals Chairman & Managing Director Paul Lock

Pan Asia Metals Exec Touts Southeast Asia’s Critical Metals Production Prospects

A relatively mining-friendly jurisdiction, a well-developed manufacturing industry and a low-cost operational environment make Southeast Asia an attractive proposition for exploration and mining companies, as well as investors.

This is according to Paul Lock, whose company Pan Asia Metals (ASX:PAM), is exploring for battery and critical metals at its highly prospective assets in the Southeast Asian tin-tungsten belt.

“Southeast Asia is an emerging battery and electric vehicle ecosystem … in fact, Thailand is the fourth largest auto producer in Asia, and the largest in Southeast Asia,” said Lock, Pan Asia Metals’ executive chairman and managing director.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Agreements for Restructure of MARBL Joint Venture in Australia and Investment by Mineral Resources Limited in Albemarle Conversion Assets in China

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), (" ALBemarle "), a global leader in transforming lithium and bromine into essential ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it has signed definitive agreements with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) ("MinRes") to restructure the parties' MARBL lithium joint venture in Australia ("MARBL") and separately for MinRes to invest in ALBemarle conversion assets in China .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"Our Australian lithium assets are core to Albemarle's strategy to build a globally diversified portfolio of best-in-class assets and resources," said Kent Masters , Albemarle CEO.  "Inherent to that strategy is managing our global portfolio to maximize growth optionality and maintain a leading position in a dynamic, growing market. Our restructured MARBL joint venture enables each partner to deliver long-term value to our customers."

"We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us with the transition to clean transportation and anticipated rapid growth of lithium-ion batteries," said Eric Norris , president of Albemarle Energy Storage. "We expect our joint ventures with MinRes to support our strategy to expand our global lithium resource and conversion capacity for our customers while investing with discipline to ensure the highest returns for our shareholders."

The execution of these agreements follows the announcement of the signing of a non-binding letter of understanding in February 2022 .

Transactions Overview

In Australia , upon closing of the restructured MARBL arrangements, which are subject to Australian regulatory approvals:

  • Albemarle will increase its interest in the first two conversion trains of the Kemerton processing plant from 60% to 85%. Albemarle will operate Kemerton trains 1 and 2 on behalf of the joint venture.
  • MinRes will increase its interest in the Wodgina Lithium Mine Project from 40% to 50%. MinRes will operate the Wodgina mine on behalf of the joint venture.
  • Consideration for Albemarle's increased stake in Kemerton will be offset by consideration for MinRes's increased stake in Wodgina.
  • Albemarle will supply MinRes's 15% share of spodumene for use by the joint venture at the Kemerton plant from the Greenbushes mine. MinRes will pay market price for this share of Greenbushes spodumene.
  • Each of Albemarle and MinRes will market its own share of lithium products converted from Wodgina spodumene.
  • Albemarle and MinRes will enter into a commercial agreement for Albemarle to arrange conversion of both parties' shares of Wodgina spodumene. MinRes commits to fund 50% of the capital costs for downstream conversion capacity Albemarle nominates to process Wodgina spodumene. MinRes is expected to pay approximately US$350 million for its initial share of capital costs of this conversion capacity as of closing.   Albemarle is expected to pay MinRes a completion adjustment currently estimated to be US$100 million to US$150 million reflecting the April 1, 2022 , effective date.

In China , which is subject to Chinese regulatory approvals:

  • MinRes will acquire a 50% interest in Albemarle's 100%-owned Qinzhou and Meishan plants in China . Qinzhou has a designed capacity of 25ktpa. The plant will undergo modifications to be able to convert Wodgina spodumene and is expected to commence that conversion in early 2024. The Meishan plant, which is under construction with a designed capacity of 50ktpa, is scheduled to be commissioned by year-end 2024. Albemarle will continue to operate Meishan and Qinzhou.

About Albemarle Corporation
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the restructuring of our MARBL joint venture and investment by MinRes, which are subject to certain closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of such restructuring, timing for commissioning, construction, and production for our Kemerton, Wodgina, Qinzhou, and Meishan plants, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold; fluctuations in lithium market pricing; changes in laws and government regulation; and the other factors detailed in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the investor section of our website (investors.albemarle.com). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-agreements-for-restructure-of-marbl-joint-venture-in-australia-and-investment-by-mineral-resources-limited-in-albemarle-conversion-assets-in-china-301753690.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals (ASX:CHR)

Charger confirms high-grade lithium at the Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the maiden drill programme, targeting spodumene-pegmatites at the Medcalf Spodumene Discovery within the Company’s Lake Johnston Lithium Prospect in the Yilgarn province of Western Australia, have returned high-grade lithium intersections in 14 of the 17 holes drilled in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium President and CEO Stephen Hanson

ACME Lithium Shares Vision to Become Domestic Supplier of Lithium in North America

Strong domestic lithium supply will secure a clear path towards energy transformation and North America’s future, according to ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQX:ACLHF) President and CEO Stephen Hanson.

Through its prospective lithium projects in the US and Canada, ACME Lithium is aiming to become a domestic supplier of lithium in light of government and industry initiatives to boost production in the region.

“What some people may not know is that most lithium is currently produced in only four countries — Chile, Argentina, Australia and China — and the rest of the world really has been behind when it comes to critical minerals. And the push really now is on, obviously, to reduce carbon emissions,” said Hanson.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Related News

Gold Investing

Daniella Dimitrov: Who's Funding Junior Miners? Trends to Watch in 2023

Cobalt Investing

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Nickel Investing

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Gets Ready for Next Phase of Drilling at Gowganda West Gold Project

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

Base Metals Investing

Renforth Resources Exhibiting at PDAC Booth #2136

×