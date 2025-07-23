IsoEnergy and Purepoint Extend High-Grade Mineralization at the Dorado JV with a 70 Metre Step-Out Peaking at 110,800 CPS

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 4,607,200 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.23 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,059,656. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half (12) common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
July 23, 2025
IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU)PTU) (OTC: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to report continued strong results from drilling at their 50/50 Dorado joint venture project ("Dorado" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's world-class Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The most recent drill hole, PG25-07A, stepped out approximately 70 metres northeast of the "Nova Discovery" intercepts at the Q48 target area and returned stronger mineralization, with an average of 11,100 counts per second (CPS) measured on a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole radiometric probe across a much wider interval of 14.0 metres, including a peak reading of 110,800 CPS.
The recent Nova Discovery results further define the mineralized trend at the Q48 target as a steeply dipping, uranium-bearing structure hosted within the basement rocks, underscoring the potential scale and strength of the system emerging at Dorado. All assays from the current program, including holes PG25-04 and PG25-05, are pending on a rush basis and will be disclosed once available.
Highlights
- PG25-07A intersected a continuation of the Nova Discovery uranium basement hosted mineralization approximately 70 metres northeast of PG25-05 and 60 metres below the unconformity, averaging 11,100 CPS over 14.0 metres with a peak of 110,100 CPS.
- The Nova Discovery mineralization at Q48 remains open to the northeast, the direction of increasing radioactivity, but wet marsh ground conditions currently prevent further drilling in that direction. Follow-up drilling is expected to resume this winter, when frozen ground allows for more efficient land-based access.
- The drill rig has now been mobilized to the Turaco target, located approximately 8 km northeast of the Q48 target within the Dorado project. Up to four holes are planned at Turaco as part of the 5,400-metre drill program approved by the joint venture partners for 2025.
"The recent Nova Discovery results underscore just how much potential remains at Dorado," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "PG25-07A has successfully extended the Nova Discovery zone by 70 metres and delivered our strongest intercept to date, both in intensity and thickness based on radioactivity. The systematic way we've approached Q48 is paying off, and we expect the next phase of drilling will push this discovery even further."
"The results from PG25-07A mark a significant leap forward for our new Nova discovery," added Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy. "This step-out hole shows that the mineralized structure continues northeast and that the grades and thickness are improving as we move along the trend. While we have had to pause advancement in this direction due to ground conditions, we are eager to return this winter to continue following what we believe is shaping up to be an exciting discovery."
Figure 1: Location of the Q48 and Turaco Target areas, the initial focus of the 2025 drill program, highlighted. (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)
Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area and the new Nova Discovery. (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)
Figure 3: IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Joint Venture including, Dorado Project, Aurora Project and Celeste Block (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)DDHs PG25-06 and PG25-07A
Drill hole PG25-06 targeted the brittle fault associated with mineralization (Figure 1) at the unconformity approximately 20 metres northeast of initial drilling (Figure 2). The drill hole was collared with a dip of -64 degrees and encountered Athabasca sandstone to a depth of 316 metres. Granitic gneiss displaying paleoweathering alteration was drilled to 341 metres then generally unaltered granite, pegmatites and pelitic gneiss was drilled to the completion depth of 482 metres. Projection of the Nova Discovery zone mineralization suggests the radioactive sandstone interval of 1,040 cps over 2.3 metres in the Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole gamma probe (Table 1), which occurs within core lost between 312.4 to 314.0m, is related to the primary mineralized structure.
Hole PG25-07A was collared from the PG25-04 drill pad and initial deviation resulted in a large 70 metre step out to the northeast of the PG25-05 mineralized intercept. The unconformity was intersected at a depth of 322 metres and the drill hole intercepted the radioactive structure approximately 40 metres up-dip of PG25-04. From the unconformity, granitic gneiss with pegmatitic intervals was encountered to a depth of 392 metres that was initially clay altered for 5 metres, weakly chlorite altered for 20 meters, unaltered for 36 metres, then became chloritized and silicified for 9 metres. Chloritized pelitic gneiss was drilled from 392 to 441 metres, unaltered graphitic and pyritic pelitic gneiss to 459 metres, followed by unaltered granitic gneiss and pegmatites with minor pelitic gneiss to the completion depth of 548 metres.
The PG25-07A Nova zone mineralization starts within granitic gneiss at 382.3 metres and extends into pelitic gneiss to a depth of 396.3 metres returning an average of 11,100 cps over 14.0 metres. A primary mineralized structure of the Nova zone is hosted in sheared, reddish-brown altered granitic gneiss with pitchblende that returned an average of 82,300 cps over 0.6 metres with a peak of 110,800 cps. A second strongly mineralized interval occurs within lost pelitic gneiss core and returned an average of 46,000 cps over 0.4 metres.
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Table 1: Downhole Gamma Results of Drill Holes PG25-06 and 07A
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Avg. cps
Max. cps
PG25-06
250.8
251.5
0.7
665
805
312.6
314.9
2.3
1,040
1,770
341.2
345.3
4.1
980
1,980
347.6
348.4
0.8
860
1,060
351.4
353.1
1.7
910
1,320
403.3
404.7
1.4
1,410
2,600
PG25-07A
382.3
396.3
14.0
11,100
110,800
Includes
385.5
386.1
0.6
82,300
Includes
392.3
392.7
0.4
46,000
397.4
399.8
2.4
4,500
20,200
401.5
402.8
1.3
6,200
21,500
Includes
402.0
402.4
0.4
14,400
484.4
484.9
0.5
1,720
3,680
Note: Mt. Sopris 2PGA probe used to record downhole gamma readings
Q48 Target Area
The Q48 zone lies within the southern portion of the Project and is characterized by a steeply dipping, north-south trending conductive package identified through geophysical surveys. Historic drilling in the area intersected strongly altered and structurally disrupted rocks at the unconformity and in the basement, including garnetiferous pelitic gneiss, graphitic pelitic gneiss, and semipelite, with local weak radioactivity and zones of intense clay alteration. These results, combined with the geophysical response, highlighted Q48 as a highly prospective but underexplored target.
Drilling by IsoEnergy in 2022 confirmed that the conductive trend at Q48 hosts brittle faults, shears, and alteration, characteristics of uranium-bearing hydrothermal systems in the Athabasca Basin. The current program is designed to systematically follow-up and fully test the Q48 conductive corridor.
Turaco Target Area
The Turaco zone lies within the central portion of the Project and is characterized by a broad area with high conductivity. Although numerous geophysical surveys have been conducted, including airborne electromagnetics (VTEM), ground EM, induced polarization and gravity, previous drilling has failed to properly explain the interpreted EM conductors. A recent review of the geophysical results by Condor Consulting North of Vancouver, BC has selected alternative EM conductor picks that better explain the conductive responses and used Maxwell Modeling to accurately locate the position of discreet conductors. Drilling will commence at one of the high priority target areas identified by Condor.
About the Dorado JV Project
Dorado (Figure 3) is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.
Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.
The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado property—typically between 30 and 300 metres—allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying
A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cutoff of 500 cps over a 0.5 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.
Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is independent of IsoEnergy and PurePoint and is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).
For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.
About IsoEnergy Ltd.
IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU; TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; ; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
12 May
Purepoint Uranium
Investor Insight
Purepoint Uranium offers strong leverage to the rising uranium market through a high-impact portfolio in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. With exploration partnership alongside industry majors Cameco, Orano, IsoEnergy and Foran Mining – Purepoint is strategically positioned to deliver discovery success while minimizing dilution.
Overview
The Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan is a globally recognized uranium district, offering unmatched grade, infrastructure and discovery potential. As governments and utilities increase investment in nuclear energy, exploration in Tier-1 jurisdictions like Saskatchewan is gaining renewed momentum.
With deep industry ties and a disciplined, technically driven approach, Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) is uniquely positioned to advance multiple high-priority assets in 2025. Key advantages include:
- District-scale exposure to high-potential uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin
- Lower financial risk through strategic joint ventures with Cameco, Orano, IsoEnergy and Foran Mining
- Operational control of exploration activities across its portfolio
- Strong alignment with the renewed push from major producers into uranium exploration
Company Highlights
- Strategic Positioning in the Athabasca Basin: A focused portfolio of advanced uranium projects in the world’s highest-grade uranium district, offering exceptional discovery potential.
- Strong Partnerships with Industry Leaders: Joint Ventures with Cameco, Orano, IsoEnergy, and Foran Mining provides financial strength, technical expertise, and third-party validation.
- Low-Dilution Growth Strategy: Strategic alliances reduce financial risk, enabling Purepoint to advance key assets while preserving shareholder value.
- Positive Outlook Amid Rising Uranium Demand: As global uranium demand surges, Purepoint is advancing high-priority targets aligned with renewed interest from major producers.
Key Projects
Hook Lake Project
Located in Saskatchewan’s Patterson Uranium District, the Hook Lake property spans 28,598 hectares and it is operated by Purepoint (21 percent), in a partnership with Cameco (39.5 percent), Orano (39.5 percent).
Key Highlights:
- Spitfire Discovery: 53.3 percent U₃O₈ over 1.3 metres, including 10 metres averaging 10.3 percentU₃O₈.
- Carter Corridor: 2024 drilling confirmed the Lightning Zone with 0.29 percent U3O8 over 0.9m (incl. 0.68 percent U3O8 over 0.3m).
- Forward Plan: Continued testing of Lightning Zone and northern extension of NexGen’s PCE discovery, where a key conductor extends ~1 km into the Hook Lake property.
Smart Lake Project
Purepoint operates and holds 27 percent of the Smart Lake project in a joint venture with Cameco.
The Smart Lake property comprises 9,860 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, located 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine and 18 km west of Purepoint’s Hook Lake JV.
Key Highlights:
- Shallow Depth(<350m): With geophysical similarities to Shea Creek, 55 km north, which hosts 68 million lbs U₃O₈ at 1.50 percent(UEC, Jan 2023).
- Exploration Potential: Purepoint has confirmed anomalous uranium and hydrothermal alteration.
- Structural Analogues: Uranium mineralization is linked to intersections of the east-west Arthur Fault and north-south features like the Shearwater conductor, similar to mineralization controls at Shea Creek.
- Target Development: Additional east-west faults (Groomes Lake, Cristobal) align with high-priority EM conductors.
- Drilling underway: four holes (~1,400 metres) targeting on high-conductivity zones at the Groomes Lake corridor.
Dorado Project
The Dorado Project is in the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, positioned along the renowned Larocque Conductive corridor (the “Larocque Trend”), home to IsoEnergy’s Hurricane Deposit.
Key Highlights:
- Consolidates Four Projects: The project is a 50-50 percent joint venture with IsoEnergy and it consolidates Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge and most of the Full Moon properties into a single high-priority exploration initiative
- Operator: Purepoint serves as the operator of the exploration venture.
- Q2 2025 Drill Program: 6,200 metres across 17 holes designed to test a series of graphitic conductors that wrap around a central granitic dome, with target areas prioritized based on a consolidated geological model that now includes both the Turnor Lake and Geiger regions.
Aurora Project
The Aurora Project, a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., is located along the eastern mine trend of the Athabasca Basin—an area known for its high-grade uranium deposits.
Key Highlights:
- Strategic Location: Positioned directly east of the Dorado Project and close to Orano’s past-producing JEB deposit and Cameco’s Eagle Point deposit.
- Consolidates Three Projects: Aurora includes portions of the Full Moon, Red Willow, and Collins Bay Extension properties, offering significant near-surface uranium potential near the McClean Lake and Rabbit Lake operations.
- Operator: Purepoint serves as the operator of the exploration venture.
- Geophysical Survey: An airborne geophysical survey is planned for 2025 covering the Collins Bay Extension and is intended to refine shallow targets in proximity to the McClean Lake and Rabbit Lake infrastructure.
Celeste Project
The Celeste Block Project, a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., and incorporates Thorburn (Celeste West), North Thorburn (Celeste North), Madison (Celeste East) and 2Z properties (Celeste South).
Key Highlights:
- Favourable Location: covers portions of conductor trends east of the Cigar Lake Mine and southwest of the Rabbit Lake and McClean Lake mines.
- Operator: Purepoint serves as the operator of the exploration venture.
- 2025 Drilling at Celeste East: initial drilling scheduled for late Q3 to focused on shallow conductor systems with ongoing geophysical refinement across the broader block at a later time.
Denare West
Located ~55 km WSW of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Denare West is a 21,066-hectare VMS exploration project identified by Purepoint in 2018 as highly prospective, positioned on strike with the Hanson Lake and McIlvenna Bay deposits.
Key Highlights:
- Optioned to Foran Mining under a $19 million earn-in agreement.
- Location: 9km from Foran Mining‘s McIlvenna Bay deposit (39 Mt @ 2.04 percent CuEq), on path to production.
- VTEM Max Survey (2025): The completed and interpreted a airborne EM survey over the Denare West project in February 2025 revealed multiple conductive anomalies aligned with the geologic horizon known to host VMS deposits in the region.
Tabbernor Project
The 100 percent-owned Tabbernor Project covers 79,463 hectares along the crustal-scale Tabbernor Fault System—a 1,500-kilometre-long crustal shear zone that extends north through the Athabasca Basin. This deep-seated structure hosts over 80 historic mines and gold showings and intersects the Basin’s primary uranium trend, aligning with eight of its largest uranium discoveries.
Key Highlights:
- Intersecting Major Uranium Trends: Aligned with eight of the Basins largest uranium discoveries
- 2025 Program: Follow-up activities will include boulder sampling, drilling, prospecting, and soil geochemical surveys.
Management Team
Chris Frostad - President, CEO and Director
With over 40 years of experience, Chris Frostad has led the growth and development of early-stage public and private companies across the technology and mining sectors. He has served as president and CEO of Minera Alamos and held director roles at Victory Capital (VIC) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX), as well as CEO-in-Residence at a Toronto-based venture capital firm.
Scott Frostad - VP of Exploration and Director
Scott Frostad has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry and has worked with top companies such as Lac Minerals, Teck, and Placer Dome. Most recently, he served as environmental specialist for Cogema Resources, managing environmental issues at the Cluff Lake and McClean Lake Uranium Mines in Northern Saskatchewan.
Ram Ramachandran - CFO
Before his position as CFO with Purepoint, Ram Ramachandran brings an 11-year tenure as deputy director and associate chief accountant with the Ontario Securities Commission. Most recently, Ramachandran provided advisory services in the area of litigation/compliance to numerous companies. To his credit, Ramachandran conceived, developed and launched the Canadian Securities Reporting Advisor – an online compliance tool for public companies.
Jhorose Cardenas - Director of Finance
Jhorose Cardenas is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in public accounting, specializing in audits for SMEs, public sector agencies, Indigenous organizations, and not-for-profits. She has led financial reporting and compliance under ASPE, PSAS, and IFRS, including the implementation of new standards such as CAS 315 and IFRS 17.
Jeanny So - Corporate Communications
Jeanny So has over 20 years of experience in operations, investor relations, sales and marketing in the financial industry and has executed corporate communication programs for several private and publicly listed companies.
Backed by Industry Leaders. Built for Large-Scale Exploration
18 June
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $1 Million Private Placement
In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Accilent Capital Management Inc. finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $62,378.76 in cash and 271,212 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.23 per share for a period of 24 months after the closing date.
The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of October 18, 2025.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corporation that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner, the Company will use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated, and the Company will receive final regulatory approval with respect to the Private Placement. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company may not use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated, the risk that the Company may not receive final regulatory approval with respect to the Private Placement, the risk relating to the tax treatment of Flow-Through Units, the risk relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255896
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
30 May
RETRANSMISSION: BTV Features Top Mining Stocks: Purepoint Uranium, Viridian Metals, Prime Mining, Patriot Battery Metals, Mayfair Gold, & Westport Fuels
Please note: It is important not to misrepresent by stating BNN Bloomberg is featuring your company. BTV is featuring your company on the BNN Bloomberg Channel.
Watch on BNN Bloomberg
Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 PM EST
Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 PM EST
Tune into BTV and: Discover Investment Opportunities.
BTV-Business Television features seven standout resource companies making major moves across North America and beyond:
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF)
A veteran explorer in Canada's Athabasca Basin, Purepoint Uranium has built a leading exploration portfolio with six joint ventures supported by industry giants like Cameco and Orano. Their strategy of collaborative partnerships enables aggressive drilling while minimizing shareholder dilution.
Viridian Metals (CSE: VRDN)
Viridian is targeting major copper discoveries in Newfoundland and Labrador. With support from BHP, the company is exploring two high-potential assets, including a native copper-rich basin and one of the most advanced targets outside Voisey's Bay.
Prime Mining Corp. (TSXV: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF)
Focused on expanding its gold-silver resource in Mexico, Prime is preparing a Preliminary Economic Assessment backed by extensive metallurgical testing. With 3 million ounces in gold-equivalent resources and community-rooted operations, Prime is poised for a defining year.
Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)
Patriot's hard rock lithium project-one of the largest in the Americas-is attracting global interest, including a key investment and offtake agreement with Volkswagen. With lithium, tantalum, and cesium in hand, the company is shaping North America's clean energy supply chain.
Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF)
Mayfair Gold is developing a low-risk, fast-to-market gold operation in Ontario, with a unique strategy to self-finance expansion using early cash flow. Positioned below federal permitting thresholds, it's set to capitalize on the current gold cycle.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT)
With over 30 years of innovation, Westport is delivering fuel-agnostic engine solutions including hydrogen and natural gas. Through its high-pressure joint venture and over 1,400 patents, Westport is helping long-haul transportation transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives.
About BTV - Business Television:
On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features stock market analysts, experts and on location interviews with emerging company executives.
TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
Airing on BNN Bloomberg!
- Wednesday, May 7 @ 7:30pm ET
- Saturday, May 10 @ 8:00pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network -
- Sun, May 18 @ 1:00pm ET
- Mon May 19 @ 8:30am ET
- Tues, May 20 @ 8:30pm & 11:30PM EST
Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251210
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
28 May
Purepoint Announces Amendment of Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company") announced that its proposed amendment to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") was approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 28, 2025. The amendment increased the number of common shares of the Company reserved for grant of restricted share units ("RSUs") and performance share units ("PSUs") under the Omnibus Plan from 3,688,894 to 6,426,776, representing 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of today. The amended Omnibus Plan includes a 10% "rolling" option plan and a fixed plan permitting 6,426,776 common shares of the Company to be reserved for grant of RSUs and PSUs. Please refer to the Company's management information circular dated April 16, 2025, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a copy and a summary of the amended Omnibus Plan.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corporation that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253679
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
22 May
Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today reported the completion of its initial drill program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The first-pass program, which included 1,264 metres of diamond drilling across three holes, was conducted to test newly identified electromagnetic (EM) conductors along the Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor. The drill program provided a critical step in defining high-priority uranium exploration targets associated with the Groomes Lake conductive features.
The Smart Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%) and is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine and 18 km west-northwest of Purepoint's Hook Lake JV project.
Highlights
- 1,264 metres of drilling completed in three holes across all three Groomes Lake EM conductors
- Geological evidence suggests the Groomes Lake Corridor is a component of the regional-scale Beatty River Fault (Figure 2)
- All three drill holes intersected graphitic shear zones and complex structural features
- The central EM conductor hosts the strongest structural deformation, possibly representing a critical fluid pathway for uranium mobilization and precipitation
- The top priority Groomes Lake exploration target is the Central EM conductor where it intersects the unconformity
"The drill program was designed to give us a first look into a geologically complex and previously untested portion of the Smart Lake JV project," said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "With last year's ground EM survey results and our current drilling, we've made meaningful progress in understanding the project's geologic setting as we continue to advance exploration."
Program Summary and Outcomes
The 2025 Smart Lake JV uranium exploration program marked the first pass drill test of the Groomes Lake Corridor. Drill hole SMT25-13 intersected multiple graphitic shear zones and structural complexities, particularly along the central EM conductor, which appears to be the primary structural feature. Drill and geophysical results indicate the northern portion of the Smart Lake project contains a NE-trending structural zone that is different from the NNW-trending structures that were previously drill-tested to the south.
Following completion of the Groomes Lake drill program, the joint venture's technical and management committees reviewed these initial results. Although uranium mineralization was not intersected in the three 2025 holes, the evidence of strong shear zone development along the Central EM conductor suggests it may have influenced the flow of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids. Testing of the Groomes Lake Central EM conductor at the unconformity is now considered a top priority exploration target at Smart Lake.
Figure 1: Graphitic shear zone in drill hole SMT25-13 with lower interval of silicified and brecciated rock
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_002full.jpg
Next Steps
The joint venture is currently reviewing potential follow-up strategies, including additional ground fixed-loop EM surveying within the central portion of the project covering the NNW-trending airborne EM conductors. Potential follow-up drilling would include the Groomes Lake unconformity target, the new geophysical grid and select historic ground EM results.
Broader Exploration Outlook
Smart Lake is one of several high-priority projects Purepoint is advancing in the Athabasca Basin. The Company's 50/50 Joint Venture with IsoEnergy is currently preparing for a 5,400-metre drill program at the Dorado Project, located along the Larocque Trend and adjacent to the high-grade Hurricane Deposit. Through strategic partnerships and a disciplined exploration approach, Purepoint continues to position itself for discovery in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.
Figure 2: Smart Lake JV Project - Regional Magnetics (Tilt Derivative) Showing Interpreted Geological Relationship with Beatty River Fault and Shea Creek Uranium Deposits
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor - Geologic Interpretation at Unconformity (300 m asl)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Smart Lake Project Location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_005full.jpg
About Smart Lake
The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine site and 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake JV Project (Figure 2). The property spans 9,860 hectares within the Athabasca Basin, an area renowned for hosting the world's highest-grade uranium deposits.
Initial exploration at Smart Lake established the presence of graphitic shear zones, hydrothermal alteration, and anomalous radioactivity. The favourable geological indicators, combined with its strategic location and extensive geophysical data, position Smart Lake for uranium exploration success.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corporation that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of the Company's planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252952
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
20 May
Purepoint Uranium Announces Flow-Through Private Placement
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 4,347,826 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.23 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $1,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the offering.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Common Shares sold under the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in the Province of Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025.
The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the listing of the Flow-Through Shares and the Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Resale of the securities of the Company distributed under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion of planned exploration activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the proposed terms or at all, statements regarding the tax treatment of the FT Units and the timing to renounce all Canadian Exploration Expenses, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner, that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms as anticipated by management, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, and that the Company will receive regulatory approval with respect to the Offering. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not be able to complete the Offering on the terms as anticipated by management or at all, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, that the Company will not receive regulatory approval with respect to the Offering, risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
For Immediate Release - Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252720
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
