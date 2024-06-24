Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Impact Minerals

Prospectus

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.

For an offer of 50,000,000 Options at nil cost per Option (Options Offer). The Options Offer is being made to participants in the Placement.

This Prospectus also contains an offer of 15,000,000 Options to the Joint Lead Managers (Broker Offer).

The Company intends to seek Quotation of the Options.

The Offers are not underwritten. The Offers close at 5:00pm AWST on 28 June 2024.

Defined terms

Certain terms and abbreviations used in this Prospectus have defined meanings which are explained in the Glossary in Section 7.

Important document

This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document. If you have any questions about the Options being offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your professional adviser.

The Options offered by this Prospectus should be considered speculative.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Impact Minerals Limited
