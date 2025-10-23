IODM Eyes 10 Percent of UK’s $50 Million Cashflow Optimisation Software Market

IODM (ASX:IOD) CEO Mark Reilly says the company is on target to capture around 10 percent of the approximately $50 million per year total addressable market in the UK for the company’s cloud-based cashflow optimisation solutions.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Reilly provided details about the company’s expansion into the UK, targeting the country’s education sector as its primary market.

“As our footprint in the UK grows and our revenue grows, we will start to experience economies of scale through the revenue-share model,” Reilly noted.

“At the moment, we've strongly focused on education in the UK. We have a number of universities already utilising the services of the IODM Connect platform.”

IODM offers cloud-based cashflow optimisation solutions to medium and large organisations, helping them automate their accounts receivable processes.

In 2024, IODM launched its services in North America, where Reilly says the company aims to replicate its success in the UK university market.

Watch the full interview with Mark Reilly, CEO of IODM, above.