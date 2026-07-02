Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q2 2026 report

  • Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 14, 2026
  • One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST

Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the second quarter 2026 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 14, 2026. The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format. Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: https:www.Ericsson.comeninvestors

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

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MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com  (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT Ericsson:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q2 2026 report

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefing-for-ericsson-q2-2026-report-302816709.html

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